Nicole Scherzinger wows in thigh-split corset dress on St. Mortitz getaway

Nicole Scherzinger is constantly giving fans vacation envy, and the star looked better than ever as she posed in front of an incredible mountains backdrop during her St Mortiz getaway.

Sharing a series of stunning snapshots on Instagram, the former Pussycat Dolls star, 46, looked stunning in an ethereal white dress that featured a floor-length cut, a thigh-high split and a corset bodice.

Nicole enjoyed a vacation in Switzerland (Nicole Scherzinger)

The singer teamed the dress with a pair of strappy sandals and brown sunglasses, accessorising with a silver cross necklace and Chanel pearl earrings.

Nicole's raven hair looked effortless in a sleek straight style, while her makeup perfectly rounded off the look as she opted for a winged eyeliner, a rosy blush, and a matte pink lip.

She captioned the post: "Living that high-altitude life in St Moritz!"

The star has been enjoying some time out before reprising her role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, which will be taking to Broadway in the coming months following its success in the West End.

Nicole and Thom first met in 2019 (Getty Images)

The Masked Singer judge recently admitted that her career has taken the forefront as she opened up about wanting children.

In a new interview with The Times, the star confessed she wants to become a mother as the "clock is ticking".

"Oh my gosh, I would love to," she shared. "I've never shied away from that. I can't wait. It's like the clock is ticking. I want to have a baby but work calls. But I'm going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children."

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal (Instagram)

After a three-year romance, Nicole got engaged to rugby player Thom Evans in June 2023. However, the couple are yet to set a date for their wedding.

Thom, 39, popped the question during a trip to Portugal, and the pair announced the exciting news on Instagram. The photo showed Thom down on one knee on the beach, with the caption, "I said yes."