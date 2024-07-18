Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Finally Live to the Public—Here’s What to Buy

Amazon Prime Day is over, but the new Black Friday in July tradition is still going strong. Nordstrom’s 2024 Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and will be live through Aug. 4. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has been shoppable for select cardholders who get early access to the deals for a week now, but now it’s open to the public. This is Nordstrom’s biggest (and most anticipated) sale of the year—it’s on par with their Black Friday deals.

As per usual, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale catalog includes thousands of steep discounts across all categories, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and elevated home decor staples from customer-favorite brands like La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Allsaints, and Levi’s marked-down up to 60 percent off.

Plus, this year, Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were off-limits in previous years, including Augustinus Bader, Supergoop, Benefit, Osea, Moccamaster, Farm Rio, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia, and L’Agence. Items return to full price after Aug. 4, but in the past, popular items have sold out before the sale ends, so be sure to shop the sale ASAP. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale scores we’re adding to our carts.

Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle JeansDown From $98

The ultimate booty-lifting jean.

Buy Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Jeans at Nordstrom, $65

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Jumbo SizeDown From $540

If you’ve been on the fence about trying this cult-favorite cream, now’s the chance to find out what all the hype is about while it’s $110 off.

Buy Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Jumbo Size at Nordstrom, $430

MICHELE Diamond Two Tone Bracelet WatchDown From $2295

MICHELE’s smartwatch bands are peak quiet luxury and functionality.

Buy MICHELE Diamond Two Tone Bracelet Watch at Nordstrom, $1536

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane FlatDown From $445

Summer’s Mary Jane moment is my favorite footwear trend in years, and this pair is perfect.

Buy Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane Flat at Nordstrom, $300

Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron BrazierDown From $462

This chef-favorite kitchen essential rarely gets discounted this steeply.

Buy Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Brazier at Nordstrom, $290

FARM Rio Sunset Tapestry Satin Maxi SlipdressDown From $198

A silky slip dress made for dreamy summer sunsets.

Buy FARM Rio Sunset Tapestry Satin Maxi Slipdress at Nordstrom, $140

Béis Commuter Duffle BagDown From $138

This editor-approved weekender bag makes staying organized so easy. There’s a reason you see every chic person at the airport carrying it.

Buy Béis Commuter Duffle Bag at Nordstrom, $103

CELINE Triomphe 52mm Oval SunglassesDown From $512

These coveted CELINE sunnies are such a steal.

Buy CELINE Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses at Nordstrom, $341

AllSaints Half Moon Leather Crossbody BagDown From $229

Looking for a new ‘not too big, but not too small’ bag? Consider your search over.

Buy AllSaints Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag at Nordstrom, $150

Dyson Airstrait Hair StraightenerDown From $500

It’s rare to find Dyson’s premium, damage-reducing hair tools on sale.

Buy Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener at Nordstrom, $400

