Old Navy has hundreds of items on sale for up to 70% off — 11 best deals for her

Nicole Carrington
Updated
Old Navy is having a huge sale — 11 best deals, up to 70 per cent off (photos via Old Navy), old navy sale, old navy clearance
Old Navy is having a huge sale — 11 best deals, up to 70 per cent off (photos via Old Navy)

They've done it again — Old Navy's latest markdowns are up to 70 per cent off, making it the perfect time for a closet refresh. As a certified shopping fanatic, Old Navy is always my go-to for a wardrobe pick-me-up. And with up to 70 per cent off, I'm stocking up on high-quality, fashionable pieces—from spring-ready jackets to comfy-cute loungewear—without breaking the bank. After combing through hundreds of items, I finally narrowed it down to my top 11 picks for style, comfort, and unbeatable savings. Keep scrolling to shop something for everyone. Whether you're looking to update your gym look, elevate your work attire, or find the perfect outfit for a night out, I've got you covered.

Quick Overview
See 6 more
Old Navy

Faux-Leather Belted Biker Jacket

$37$85Save $48

A classic biker jacket in espresso, offering edge and style to any outfit.

$37 at Old Navy
Old Navy

High-Waisted Pixie Skinny Ankle Pants

$26$50Save $24

The stretchy, professional pants in Old Navy's slimmest fit are perfect for the office or a day out.

$26 at Old Navy
Old Navy

PowerSoft Full Zip

$44$55Save $11

Work up a sweat in style. This top-rated zip-up is made from a stretchy, peachy-smooth fabric with light compression and comes in four colours.

$44 at Old Navy
Old Navy

High-Waisted OG Loose Faux-Leather Pants

$32$65Save $33

A trendy take on a classic silhouette, these faux-leather trousers feature a button front, zip fly, and snug fit around the hips.

$32 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Cloud+ Sleeveless 7/8 Bodysuit

$25$50Save $25

Featuring buttery-soft, textured fabric, this bodysuit exudes comfort and style all in one.

$25 at Old Navy
Old Navy

City Loafers

$32$40Save $8

Elevate your shoe game with these chic loafers, featuring a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.

$32 at Old Navy
Old Navy

High-Waisted OG Loose Cotton-Hemp Blend Jeans

$42$70Save $28

Made from a blend of cotton and organic hemp, these jeans offer comfort and sustainability, along with a flattering high-waisted fit.

$42 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Long-Line Cardigan Coat

$26$75Save $49

The new neutral, a leopard print coat is a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

$26 at Old Navy
Old Navy

High-Waisted Brushed PowerSoft Track Pants

$28$55Save $27

Whether you're headed to the gym or on the go, experience ultimate comfort in these chic track pants.

$28 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Seamless Cropped Performance Top

$15$50Save $35

A smooth, soft top that combines performance and style, perfect for your next HIIT class.

$15 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Faux-Leather Sherpa-Lined Clogs

$13$50Save $37

A spring staple, slide into comfort and elevate any look with these sherpa-lined clogs.

$13 at Old Navy

