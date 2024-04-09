Old Navy has hundreds of items on sale for up to 70% off — 11 best deals for her
Styles so good even your wallet will thank you.
They've done it again — Old Navy's latest markdowns are up to 70 per cent off, making it the perfect time for a closet refresh. As a certified shopping fanatic, Old Navy is always my go-to for a wardrobe pick-me-up. And with up to 70 per cent off, I'm stocking up on high-quality, fashionable pieces—from spring-ready jackets to comfy-cute loungewear—without breaking the bank. After combing through hundreds of items, I finally narrowed it down to my top 11 picks for style, comfort, and unbeatable savings. Keep scrolling to shop something for everyone. Whether you're looking to update your gym look, elevate your work attire, or find the perfect outfit for a night out, I've got you covered.
Faux-Leather Belted Biker Jacket$37$85Save $48
High-Waisted Pixie Skinny Ankle Pants$26$50Save $24
PowerSoft Full Zip$44$55Save $11
High-Waisted OG Loose Faux-Leather Pants$32$65Save $33
Cloud+ Sleeveless 7/8 Bodysuit$25$50Save $25
City Loafers$32$40Save $8
High-Waisted OG Loose Cotton-Hemp Blend Jeans$42$70Save $28
Long-Line Cardigan Coat$26$75Save $49
High-Waisted Brushed PowerSoft Track Pants$28$55Save $27
Seamless Cropped Performance Top$15$50Save $35
Faux-Leather Sherpa-Lined Clogs$13$50Save $37
A classic biker jacket in espresso, offering edge and style to any outfit.
The stretchy, professional pants in Old Navy's slimmest fit are perfect for the office or a day out.
Work up a sweat in style. This top-rated zip-up is made from a stretchy, peachy-smooth fabric with light compression and comes in four colours.
A trendy take on a classic silhouette, these faux-leather trousers feature a button front, zip fly, and snug fit around the hips.
Featuring buttery-soft, textured fabric, this bodysuit exudes comfort and style all in one.
Elevate your shoe game with these chic loafers, featuring a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.
Made from a blend of cotton and organic hemp, these jeans offer comfort and sustainability, along with a flattering high-waisted fit.
The new neutral, a leopard print coat is a timeless addition to any wardrobe.
Whether you're headed to the gym or on the go, experience ultimate comfort in these chic track pants.
A smooth, soft top that combines performance and style, perfect for your next HIIT class.
A spring staple, slide into comfort and elevate any look with these sherpa-lined clogs.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.