Old Navy's Black Friday deals are on now — save 50% on *everything* and shop deals starting at $9

Everything at Old Navy is 50 per cent off right now — the Black Friday deals end on Dec. 2.

If you've been waiting for an excellent deal to stock up on presents for yourself and others, we highly recommend checking out Old Navy's Black Friday deals. From now until Dec. 2, everything from the retailer is at least 50 per cent off, and there are quite a few deals that ring in at $10 or less.

Because the Black Friday deals are so good, sizes are selling out quickly — so you might want to add your favourites to your cart sooner rather than later! We combed through all of the deals and picked out the very best for you; just scroll down for all of our favourite finds in Old Navy's Black Friday sale.

Old Navy Quilted Puffer Jacket $32 $65 Save $33 Stay chic and warm this season with this quilted jacket that features a smooth taffeta lining. It also has elasticized cuffs and a standing collar to prevent the chilly air from getting to you. $32 at Old Navy

Old Navy Corduroy Puffer Vest $27 $55 Save $28 For those days where you don't want to wear a coat but need some extra warmth, reach for this puffer that has a bit of interesting texture thanks to the corduroy material. $27 at Old Navy

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, as mentioned, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can start shopping dozens of early deals from Nov. 1 onwards. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

