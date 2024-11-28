Old Navy's Black Friday deals are on now — save 50% on *everything* and shop deals starting at $9
Shop matching family PJs, coats, sweaters and more with this epic Black Friday deal.
If you've been waiting for an excellent deal to stock up on presents for yourself and others, we highly recommend checking out Old Navy's Black Friday deals. From now until Dec. 2, everything from the retailer is at least 50 per cent off, and there are quite a few deals that ring in at $10 or less.
Quilted Puffer Jacket$32$65Save $33
Relaxed Car Coat$45$90Save $45
Corduroy Puffer Vest$27$55Save $28
Cozy Crew-Neck Ombré Sweater$25$50Save $25
Lace Button-Down Shirt$22$45Save $23
Sleeveless V-Neck Top$8$17Save $9
Waffle Henley T-Shirt$14$28Save $14
Chunky Heel Chelsea Boot$27$55Save $28
High-Waisted OG Straight Ankle Jeans$19$60Save $41
High-Waisted PowerSoft Full-Length Pocket Leggings$22$45Save $23
Mid-Rise Printed Flannel Pajama Pants$17$35Save $18
Because the Black Friday deals are so good, sizes are selling out quickly — so you might want to add your favourites to your cart sooner rather than later! We combed through all of the deals and picked out the very best for you; just scroll down for all of our favourite finds in Old Navy's Black Friday sale.
Already know what you're looking for? Click one of the links below to go directly to the category page!
Stay chic and warm this season with this quilted jacket that features a smooth taffeta lining. It also has elasticized cuffs and a standing collar to prevent the chilly air from getting to you.
This thigh-length coat has a classic silhouette. With a relaxed fit and notched lapel, this stylish coat will instantly elevate any outfit.
For those days where you don't want to wear a coat but need some extra warmth, reach for this puffer that has a bit of interesting texture thanks to the corduroy material.
Made with a comfy wool-blend yarn, this multi-toned sweater has a crew neck and long raglan sleeves that can be paired with jeans, tights and pencil skirts.
How pretty is this lacy top? It has feminine details like a spread collar and buttoned cuffs for a little extra flair.
This sleeveless v-neck is a classic for every wardrobe — it's perfect for layering under cardigans and sweaters during the cold months.
Henley's are also a staple clothing item that have stood the test of time! Add this waffle-knit shirt to your wardrobe rotation for easy style.
These easy slip-on Chelsea boots have a chunky lug sole for a bit of elevation and an timeless round toe that'll pair with both casual and fancier outfits.
These jeans are a no. 1 bestseller for a reason! With a button front, belt loops and a flattering, snug fit through the hip and thigh, these jeans are perfect for almost any occasion.
With light compression to smooth everything out, these sweat-wicking tights are ideal for your next gym session (or for errands and relaxing at home!).
And lastly, get into the holiday spirit with these cute Santa PJ pants. They have an elasticized waist and pockets — and they have matching sets for the whole family!
When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024?
This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, as mentioned, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can start shopping dozens of early deals from Nov. 1 onwards. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.
