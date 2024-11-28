Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Old Navy's Black Friday deals are on now — save 50% on *everything* and shop deals starting at $9

Shop matching family PJs, coats, sweaters and more with this epic Black Friday deal.

Sarah Rohoman
Updated
old navy
Everything at Old Navy is 50 per cent off right now — the Black Friday deals end on Dec. 2.

If you've been waiting for an excellent deal to stock up on presents for yourself and others, we highly recommend checking out Old Navy's Black Friday deals. From now until Dec. 2, everything from the retailer is at least 50 per cent off, and there are quite a few deals that ring in at $10 or less.

Because the Black Friday deals are so good, sizes are selling out quickly — so you might want to add your favourites to your cart sooner rather than later! We combed through all of the deals and picked out the very best for you; just scroll down for all of our favourite finds in Old Navy's Black Friday sale.

Already know what you're looking for? Click one of the links below to go directly to the category page!

Old Navy

Quilted Puffer Jacket

$32$65Save $33

Stay chic and warm this season with this quilted jacket that features a smooth taffeta lining. It also has elasticized cuffs and a standing collar to prevent the chilly air from getting to you. 

$32 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Relaxed Car Coat

$45$90Save $45

This thigh-length coat has a classic silhouette. With a relaxed fit and notched lapel, this stylish coat will instantly elevate any outfit. 

$45 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Corduroy Puffer Vest

$27$55Save $28

For those days where you don't want to wear a coat but need some extra warmth, reach for this puffer that has a bit of interesting texture thanks to the corduroy material. 

$27 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Cozy Crew-Neck Ombré Sweater

$25$50Save $25

Made with a comfy wool-blend yarn, this multi-toned sweater has a crew neck and long raglan sleeves that can be paired with jeans, tights and pencil skirts. 

$25 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Lace Button-Down Shirt

$22$45Save $23

How pretty is this lacy top? It has feminine details like a spread collar and buttoned cuffs for a little extra flair. 

$22 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Sleeveless V-Neck Top

$8$17Save $9

This sleeveless v-neck is a classic for every wardrobe — it's perfect for layering under cardigans and sweaters during the cold months. 

$8 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Waffle Henley T-Shirt

$14$28Save $14

Henley's are also a staple clothing item that have stood the test of time! Add this waffle-knit shirt to your wardrobe rotation for easy style. 

$14 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Chunky Heel Chelsea Boot

$27$55Save $28

These easy slip-on Chelsea boots have a chunky lug sole for a bit of elevation and an timeless round toe that'll pair with both casual and fancier outfits.

$27 at Old Navy
Old Navy

High-Waisted OG Straight Ankle Jeans

$19$60Save $41

These jeans are a no. 1 bestseller for a reason! With a button front, belt loops and a flattering, snug fit through the hip and thigh, these jeans are perfect for almost any occasion. 

$19 at Old Navy
Old Navy

High-Waisted PowerSoft Full-Length Pocket Leggings

$22$45Save $23

With light compression to smooth everything out, these sweat-wicking tights are ideal for your next gym session (or for errands and relaxing at home!). 

$22 at Old Navy
Old Navy

Mid-Rise Printed Flannel Pajama Pants

$17$35Save $18

And lastly, get into the holiday spirit with these cute Santa PJ pants. They have an elasticized waist and pockets — and they have matching sets for the whole family!

$17 at Old Navy

