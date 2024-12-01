Older Adults Are Sharing The Little Life Moments You Don't Realize You've Done For The Last Time, And Now I'm Mourning My Childhood

I recently shared the life moments that you might have already experienced for the last time without realizing it — like hugging a parent, tasting a cherished family recipe, or falling asleep in the car as a kid and waking up in your bed the next morning — according to the older adults of r/AskOldPeople.

The BuzzFeed Community replied with their own responses, sharing the little things we all take for granted today that might be gone tomorrow. Here are some of their submissions:

1."Stopping by my paternal grandmother’s house after delivering my early morning paper route and getting the best tasting oatmeal for breakfast that will never be replicated."

—John, 70s, Midwest

2."Being told 'I love you' by anyone."

—Anonymous

3."Last time playing with a favorite toy. I found mine in my childhood home attic. An old dollhouse. I LOVED that thing, I would play for hours. Seeing it covered in dust and missing pieces kind of hurt."

—Osagee Topmoss, 40 Kryssia Campos / Getty Images

4."I spent all of my Christmases at my grandma's place until my early 20s or so. Grandma always insisted on putting up the fake tree. When it was taken apart and put back in its box after Christmas one year, I knew it was the last time we had had it, and the box looked like a casket of my childhood Christmases. New traditions started taking place after that year, but I really miss the old ones."

—mellowlegend337

5."Being able to be on the go all day long without having to stop to rest every 30 minutes or less."

—Susan, 81, California

6."I will never play soccer again. I am a 65-year-old female who has loved and played soccer my whole life. I coached my grandkid's teams and played with them. Then, six months ago, I was playing a parents-against-kids skirmish, and a couple of days later, my knees swelled. I have no cartilage left in my knees, and I can barely walk anymore. I've come to the realization very recently that my knees will never be good enough again to play. Even if I get them replaced, I read that it is not recommended that you kick balls and run. I'm still trying to come to terms with this new reality."

—Anonymous, 65 Lighthouse Films / Getty Images

7."Riding a bike all around town until mom called you to come home for dinner."

—Elvia, 62

8."The last time I went on vacation with my whole family. Dad, mom, my three siblings, and myself. It was August of 2006, and we went to Acadia National Park in Maine. My mom died in February of the following year, my two brothers are now married with kids, my sister died in 2016, and my dad is sick and housebound. Had I known it was going to be the last time we'd be together as a family, I wouldn't have gotten drunk and argued with my sister and mom, and I wouldn't have left early to go back to work."

—jmacxjr

9."My high school class will no longer have reunions every five years because too many of us are gone now. Our old high school was torn down years ago and replaced by a new school on another site. All of our old grade schools have been torn down or converted to other uses."

—Jeff H., 79, New York Karen Kasmauski / Getty Images

10."Realized that the delicious food I once had in my childhood is gone forever."

—Vincent, 65, Singapore

11."My father was a 22-year Marine. During his time in service, he made many endearing friendships with fellow Marines. When his final friend passed away, my father went to the church to light a candle during the memorial reception, and for some reason, I felt I needed to follow him. I saw him kneeling and praying and caught him softly weeping. I said nothing, even when he noticed I was there. When he was done praying, he rose to leave, and I followed him back to the reception. As we walked back, I slowly placed my hand in his, and he held it tight. At that moment, I was his little girl again, but I was also his adult daughter and confidant. That was the last time Dad and I had an intimate father-daughter relationship. A few years later, he passed in 2013 at the age of 82. I am now 72, and I still miss him."

—Ms. V, 72, Arizona

12."Dancing with reckless abandon! Being on the dance floor, moving without pain, lost in the music, will never happen again. This thing that made me happier than anything else is over."

—Dahrla King, 64, Oregon "Dancing fast with my husband was something we loved to do. Now, we rarely are in a situation where there is dancing, plus we both have aches and pains, so it will never feel as good as it did in our younger days." —Anonymous Lighthouse Films / Getty Images

13."Medical people want to know when I experienced my last period before menopause. I have no idea, even though it ultimately signified a major shift in my thoughts about myself."

—witchygoat577

14."Locking the door when I go to bed, knowing my family is all safe inside. Once the kids grow up and move out, you never have that feeling again."

—Anonymous

15."Running out of the house in the summer when I heard the Good Humor man ring his bells. Now I just buy the stuff at the store."

—Anonymous, 75 Ellenmoran / Getty Images

16."Waking up on the weekends hearing my parents talking in low voices, smelling coffee and light cigarette smoke, the rustling of the newspaper… often followed by the smell of bacon and other deliciousness. The summers, sleeping in, waking up mid-morning, and picking a fresh tomato off the vine. Exploring the woods behind our house and building clubs, paths, and playhouses out of found treasures. Also, having lots of my kids' friends at our house, laughing and hanging out. Their school events and helping them with projects and parties. Thanks, now I'm melancholy."

—Karen, 64, NC

17."I will never hear my younger sister's voice again. I wish I picked up her last call. I'll never know if we could've patched things up. Eleven years of wondering and grieving. Say what you need to say to a loved one. Have that conversation, even if it's a difficult one to have. The silence is deafening."

—Anonymous, Massachusetts

18."The last time our 14-year-old dog slept with us. We didn't know it was the last time we would feel her snuggled up next to us or hear her bark in the morning. She was the most loyal companion."

—Anonymous Lourdes Balduque / Getty Images

19."My brother wrote this. I couldn't agree more: 'Word of advice for all you young people out there. Today, every phone has a camera. Go use it. Not just for selfies and your dinner; go into your community and take mundane pictures. The bank, the hardware store, Walmart, an empty field just outside of town, a row of houses, a downtown street view, a car lot, etc. Just take pictures of life around you. Why? Because one day, it WILL be different. Things get torn down or go out of business. Fields become neighborhoods or industrial parks. Have you seen a Sears, a Western Auto, a Blockbuster, a K-Mart, that mom-and-pop restaurant your parents took you to when you were little? Things change. They always do. Get pictures. You can post them on whatever social media platform is popular 50 years from now if there even is such a thing then. Just something I wish I'd have done a lifetime ago.'"

—Steve, 59, Kentucky

20."Holding your child's hand. They used to reach for your hand reflexively, then they don't."

—Mike, 61, Larchmont, NY

"The last time my toddler held onto one of my fingers as we walked (instead of my whole hand) because hers was so small."

—J. Smith, Redondo Beach, CA

21."One of my Pomeranians had health issues that meant morning walks usually did not happen, so I often didn't put on shoes or pants over my shorts, which looked like swim trunks. This day, he walked across the front yard, looked back at me, and then headed across the street. I followed him, thinking he might go across the street or down to the corner and then head home. No need to worry about shoes or pants. He went to the corner, looked across the street, and crossed, then started a normal walk around the block while I followed him."

Kiszon Pascal / Getty Images

"Up the sidewalk to the next corner, up the sidewalk and across the street where we always crossed, up that sidewalk until it was time to cross again, continuing up the sidewalk on that side until the next right turn by my son's house. He stopped to look for any of my granddaughters and then continued down the 'secret sidewalk' between backyards of houses to the next street, where he turned right and walked to the next corner — turned right and followed the street back to our house. I was so happy that he felt good enough to take one of his normal walks while, at the same time, I was embarrassed that I was dressed like that. It was our last walk together. I would gladly walk around the block naked with him if I had one more chance. Teddy is missed."

—Jeff, 70, Minnesota

22."I am 48, overweight, with two back surgeries. I was thinking to myself as I used my cane to step off a curb, I will never be able to run again. My eyesight and my loss of balance make it unsafe even if I didn't have the physical limits. I also have a lot of lasts that I wish were not my last. The last time I kissed a man was my ex-husband in 2015. I asked a friend of mine, if I never have another relationship and I come down with something terminal, if he could kiss me so my abuser would not be the last man I kissed."

—abourque

23."In California, before GPS and smartphones, we used the Thomas guide. Every year, Costco would have the new update, which we all waited to purchase."

—Anonymous Bagi1998 / Getty Images

24."Swinging on a swing or climbing a tree. Doing cartwheels across the yard or playing tag or dodge ball."

—Eileen

"Jumping double Dutch again."

—Suzie, 71

25."Imaginative play (dolls, cars, army men, action figures)… this was replaced with other things to do with my best friends, and we hardly even felt the departure of the creative, fantasy worlds that we developed together. Things were seamless, where characters/storylines hardly needed any catch-up time! I always thought this would come back when I played with my own kids. In some ways, it did… but I miss the relentless enthusiasm shared among my best friends (proudly, up until 8th grade!!!!)."

—David, 52

26."My mom and dad lived with us when in their 80s. We spent at least two nights a week playing bridge. We played penny a point. My husband was the banker. LOL. It was so painful after we realized the last game would be the final game."

—sparklyhawk732 Dmp / Getty Images

27."Listening to my dad's ramblings about anything and everything. He died 12 years ago, and I can still hear him say hello from the front door. Also, walking into my grandmother's house. It had this distinct smell, which makes it sound gross, but it was the most comforting smell in the world to me. She used to wear this perfume, and whenever I smelled it, I was instantly in a mental hug. I have no idea what kind it even was, and I miss that smell so much. She also used to make homemade salad dressing and have these beautiful dishes with little pink roses on them. She died seven years ago, and I have no idea what my aunts and mom did with everything there. I miss eating her cooking and hearing her call me 'Missy.'"

—Anonymous, 34, Boston, MA

28."Not being able to drive after dark because of age-related eyesight and the reflection of headlights, especially in rain. It makes winter very lonely and long."

—Anonymous, 85, Finger Lakes, NY Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty Images

29."The last time you hang out with a specific group of friends. For me, it will be one night just before the 2020 lockdowns. We'd been drinking in the church courtyard. We shrugged off lockdowns and thought, at worst, it would only be for a few weeks. That exact group of people has not been all together again since because some moved away after the lockdowns, and others drifted apart. I wish I'd stayed longer that one night."

—skimcrab626

30."Having someone look at me with adoration, infatuation. Being wanted and feeling special."

—Julie, 63, Lincoln, Nebraska

31."On the first Thanksgiving and Christmas, after my mother died, I realized I'd never hear her say the blessing before meals. She was the one who always said the blessing, 'Bless us, O Lord, and these thy gifts, which we are about to receive from Thy bounty, through Christ, our Lord. Amen.' In all the years of hearing my mother say grace, it never occurred to me to record her. My head was usually bowed during the prayer. I regret not recording her so much, and meals are not the same. I'd give anything to hear her say grace again. If you have a loved one who says grace before family meals, please record them. You won't realize until it's too late how much it means to you."

—cutetrout317 Yellow Dog Productions / Getty Images

32."Sharing a room with my little sister and talking until we fell asleep."

—Gerri, 82, Voorheesville, NY

