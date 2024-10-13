Olivia Munn Says ‘Having a Toddler and Newborn’ Is ‘Not for the Faint of Heart’ in Relatable Parenting Update

Munn shares newborn daughter Méi and 2-year-old son Malcolm with husband John Mulaney

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn with baby Méi.

Olivia Munn is sharing some candid parenting updates.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the actress, 44, opened up about the challenges she is experiencing as a mom to both 3-week-old baby daughter Méi and 2-year-old son Malcolm. In several posts shared on her Instagram Stories, Munn joked that a photo of herself staring blankly into the camera was "proof" that she had "made it through last night" with both kids.

"Having a toddler and a newborn at the same time is not for the faint of heart," she added in the caption of the selfie, which featured her posing with her chin in her hand as she wore a casual pink sweater and glasses.

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn's Instagram Stories post

In another post, Munn showed some of her recent Google search results for the question: "Why do newborns always stay awake?"

The Google results — unfortunately for the mom-of-two — stated that "newborns often stay awake at night because they don't have established sleep-wake rhythms" and they "don't understand the different between day and night."

"Hope everyone's having a great night," Munn joked dryly in the caption of the screenshot.

Related: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Reveal Arrival of Second Baby After Munn’s Cancer Journey: ‘Little Plum, Little Dragon’

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn shares a photo of a collection of baby bottles

In yet another post from Saturday, Munn gave a look at the family's ever-growing collection of baby bottles, and wrote that she was boiling them to sanitize them "like it's 1920."

The Newsroom actress and her husband, comedian John Mulaney, welcomed their second child on Sept. 14 via surrogate, and Munn has been candid about the highs and lows of parenting a newborn and a toddler at the same time.

Earlier this month, Munn shared several Instagram Stories posts revealing how much Méi was sleeping at the time.

"She sleeps, like, all the time," she said on Oct. 1, posting a photo of her sleeping daughter in her arms. "I know that newborns sleep a lot, but she's an extra sleeper."

"And an extra eater," she added. "She was almost eight pounds when she was born."

"She so cute! I love her so much," Munn finished, pointing the camera at Méi, who was swaddled in a beige blanket.

Related: Olivia Munn Says Baby Méi Is an 'Extra Sleeper' and an 'Extra Eater' in Sweet Update on Daughter: 'She's So Cute'

John Mulaney/Instagram Olivia Munn and husband John Mulaney with baby Méi.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE just a day after the baby girl's birth was announced that Munn and Mulaney, 42, "are in total bliss with Méi and Malcolm."

"After everything they have been through there’s no tighter, closer little family," the source added.

The couple — who tied the knot in July in an intimate ceremony in New York state — first shared the happy news about baby Méi with an Instagram announcement featuring a photo of Munn sitting on Mulaney's lap as she held their daughter in a hospital room.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉," Munn wrote.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel," she continued. "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.