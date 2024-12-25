Parents celebrate arrival of Christmas babies

New parents Gordon Wilson and Anne-Marie Hunt with their baby daughter [PA Media]

Scottish parents are celebrating special Christmas gifts this year as they welcome newborns.

One of the first Christmas Day babies interrupted her parents' movie night as she arrived early.

Livingston pair Anne-Marie Hunt and Gordon Wilson were just settling down to a film on Christmas Eve, with a due date set for January 2, when their little girl unexpectedly started her arrival.

Born 6lb 7oz at 05:16 in St John's Hospital in Livingston, the pair are yet to decide on a name.

At University Hospital Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, Alyshia Glen of Bellshill and her partner Daniel McGhee met their daughter for the first time at 01:35 on Christmas Day.

The little one weighed in at 8lb 6oz.

Just minutes later, at 01:48, Emma McLaughlin gave birth to her daughter Kiara Rose at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

Kiara tipped the scales at 8lb 6oz.

Katarzyna Wojcik and Krisztian Poth welcomed their own little girl a few hours later at 04:16, at a weight of 6lb 5oz.

Lauren Breach also welcomed baby Ollie, weighing just shy of 8lb, at 07:49 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.