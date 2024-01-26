Reese Witherspoon And Ava Are The Ultimate Mother-Daughter Duo For Fendi's Couture Show

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Fashion Week is back with a bang – and we're loving every second of its already epic 2024 iteration.

Kicking off procedures in grand and glorious style is the always awe-inspiring Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, which runs from 22-25 January. With the likes of Dior, Chanel, and Valentino, this year's IRL shows seem set to be bigger and better than ever – with the world's celebrities flocking to the French capital to see it all first-hand.

The gowns are glorious, the make-up more and more out-there, and naturally the craftsmanship is at its very finest too. But, as ever, the view is infinitely better from the FROW – which is short for the front row – and we are delighted to see that so many of our favourite style stars are populating it once more.

So, here's our round-up of the finest FROW looks from the Couture shows, for your chance to have a snoop at the who's who of fashion world right now and get a head-start on the most exciting upcoming trends.



Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava attend the Fendi Haute Couture SS24 show, January 2024

The Big Little Lies star made an appearance at Fiend's couture show, alongside her daughter Ava Elizabeth Philippe, both looking sophisticatedly chic.

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

Zendaya attends the Fendi Haute Couture SS24 show, January 2024

The Dune star continued her futuristic reign at Fashion Week at Fendi's couture show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture SS24, January 2024

The Gossip Girl star was pretty in pink to sit next to Kylie Jenner for the Simone Rocha x Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez attends the Valentino Haute Couture SS24 show, January 2024

Lopez opted for a classic black maxi dress to sit front row at Valentino Couture.

Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Valentino Haute Couture SS24, January 2024

The model and make-up mogul looked sleek in sequins.

Getty Images

Hunter Schafer attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS24 Show, January 2024

Former ELLE UK cover star Hunter Schafer looked joyous arriving to the show in Paris wearing black velvet.

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS24 Show, January 2024

Lopez was a surreal superstar in gold sunglasses.

Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS24 Show, January 2024

Elba looked luxe in a white coat and trouser pairing.

Getty Images

Zendaya attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS24 Show, January 2024

Zendaya married futurism with old Hollywood glamour in her all black outfit.

Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images

