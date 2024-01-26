Reese Witherspoon And Ava Are The Ultimate Mother-Daughter Duo For Fendi's Couture Show
Fashion Week is back with a bang – and we're loving every second of its already epic 2024 iteration.
Kicking off procedures in grand and glorious style is the always awe-inspiring Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, which runs from 22-25 January. With the likes of Dior, Chanel, and Valentino, this year's IRL shows seem set to be bigger and better than ever – with the world's celebrities flocking to the French capital to see it all first-hand.
The gowns are glorious, the make-up more and more out-there, and naturally the craftsmanship is at its very finest too. But, as ever, the view is infinitely better from the FROW – which is short for the front row – and we are delighted to see that so many of our favourite style stars are populating it once more.
So, here's our round-up of the finest FROW looks from the Couture shows, for your chance to have a snoop at the who's who of fashion world right now and get a head-start on the most exciting upcoming trends.
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava attend the Fendi Haute Couture SS24 show, January 2024
The Big Little Lies star made an appearance at Fiend's couture show, alongside her daughter Ava Elizabeth Philippe, both looking sophisticatedly chic.
Zendaya attends the Fendi Haute Couture SS24 show, January 2024
The Dune star continued her futuristic reign at Fashion Week at Fendi's couture show.
Kelly Rutherford attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture SS24, January 2024
The Gossip Girl star was pretty in pink to sit next to Kylie Jenner for the Simone Rocha x Jean Paul Gaultier show.
Jennifer Lopez attends the Valentino Haute Couture SS24 show, January 2024
Lopez opted for a classic black maxi dress to sit front row at Valentino Couture.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Valentino Haute Couture SS24, January 2024
The model and make-up mogul looked sleek in sequins.
Hunter Schafer attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS24 Show, January 2024
Former ELLE UK cover star Hunter Schafer looked joyous arriving to the show in Paris wearing black velvet.
Jennifer Lopez attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS24 Show, January 2024
Lopez was a surreal superstar in gold sunglasses.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS24 Show, January 2024
Elba looked luxe in a white coat and trouser pairing.
Zendaya attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS24 Show, January 2024
Zendaya married futurism with old Hollywood glamour in her all black outfit.
You Might Also Like