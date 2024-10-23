How to roast pumpkin seeds and untangle them: Video tutorial

The pumpkin is picked, you've chosen your Jack-o’-lantern design and the power tools used to open and clean the gourd have been cleaned.

Now, you’re left with a heaping, gooey pile of guts and seeds. It might look like a gloopy mess, but there are some delicious ways to repurpose pumpkin pulp and seeds. The task of separating the two might seem daunting, but the job doesn't have to be a hassle.

Watch this video for some easy ways to separate pumpkin seeds from pulp.

Pumpkin seeds

Dump the seeds and guts into a bowl, then fill the bowl with water. The pumpkin seeds will float, while most of the pulp sits underneath, making it easier to remove the large chunks.

Once all the large chunks have been fished out, use a large slotted spoon to skim and strain the seeds off the top. You can also do this using a mesh strainer.

Once you have all the seeds, give them an extra rinse to remove any remaining pulp. Dry the seeds with a clean kitchen towel or a salad spinner. Now, they’re ready to roast!

Toasted pumpkin seed recipe

The first step in toasting pumpkin seeds is deciding on the flavor palette. Do you want sweet or savory?

If you’re opting for sweet, consider using melted butter, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, a touch of maple syrup and a sprinkle of salt. You can also include honey or brown sugar.

For savory, combine olive oil with a premixed spice blend or create your own blend using your favorite flavors.

To roast pumpkin seeds:

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Boil the clean seeds in salt water for 10 minutes. This makes them more tender and flavorful. Drain them on a paper towel to remove the excess water before roasting. Place the seeds on a baking sheet and top with the sweet or savory spices. Give them a good mix to make sure the seeds are evenly coated. Roast in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Toss the seeds halfway through. If you’re going for a sweet flavor palette, keep an eye on seeds so they don’t burn. Let them cool completely then enjoy!

Pumpkin recipes

Don’t toss out the guts, either! They can be used to make a homemade pumpkin purée! Then, use that purée to make:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The best roasted pumpkin seed recipe (plus how to untangle them)