Sangita Patel shares inspiring post-surgery workout video: 'Strong woman!'

Sangita Patel shared an impressive fitness challenge after thyroid surgery. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sangita Patel is back with another weekly dose of fitness inspiration.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old Canadian TV host shared her first "Fitness Tuesday" video since undergoing thyroid surgery.

In the clip, Patel demonstrated the "Get Ready With Me Challenge," requiring her to get dressed standing on one foot at a time.

The former "ET Canada" personality flaunted her ability to balance in a bright white, oversized jogger co-ord, paired with a white baseball cap and white sneakers.

"One leg at a time. My first post-surgery 'workout.' This was a fun challenge," Patel captioned the post before questioning whether or not her husband would have been able to keep up with her.

She updated her fans on her health, writing, "My check-up appt is tomorrow after that look out, 'The Geets' is hitting the gym. I just have to remind myself to start slow and not to lift too heavy. Crazy, it's been one week since surgery."

"I'm grateful in so many ways," Patel added.

In the comments, fans sent well-wishes and praised Patel's commitment to fitness.

"You're one strong woman! I hope you're healing journey is speedy," a fan wrote.

Another added: "That's cool you healed fast!"

"So glad you are doing better. You got this, woman!," an Instagram user penned.

"Keep going! Bravo, queen!," someone chimed in.

"You're amazing! Wishing you continued healing Sangita!," a commenter shared.

Last week, Patel shared a candid video of herself in her car, "freaking out" after discovering the lump in her neck that was previously declared "benign" back in July was, unfortunately, "still growing."

"I went to go get a biopsy it was benign, thought everything was fine, and then I noticed it was still growing," Patel said. "So I went to go see a specialist and heard exactly what I didn't want to hear: the lump is suspicious."

"I'm freaking out a little bit. OK — I'm freaking out a lot, as a mother," she admitted.

Days later, the mom-of-two took to Instagram with a selfie taken from a hospital bed paired with a caption updating her fans after surgery.

"I feel like a marshmallow! I would say this is the best selfie I've taken even though it looks like I took a good southpaw hook," she began.

She noted that she felt nervous because her surgery took longer than expected."Surgery took [four] hours, eek, rather than two. It made me nervous that there was more involved, but it went really well. Now, we wait for the pathology report."

"Thank you to the incredible team at Toronto Western you took such good care of me from the moment I arrived to leaving," she penned.

