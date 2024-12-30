Save 47% on this 10-piece Carote nonstick cookware set that 'cleans like a dream'

The granite pots and pans are a total steal at $80: They're made without PFOAs, and the slick interiors are a breeze to maintain.

Cooking foods like eggs and fish is easy with nonstick pans ... until they become scratched and scuffed. If all that holiday meal prep has left your cookware looking worse for the wear, you deserve an upgrade. Happily, you don't have to spend top dollar on top-rated pieces. Right now, the Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set will run you just $80, making it the perfect post-holiday gift to yourself and your kitchen. That's almost 50% off — and less than the cost of some single pans!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This 10-piece cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. All this for $80, which is just about its lowest price in months. Our recommendation? Add it to your cart while it's nearly 50% off.

Why do I need this? 🤔

We love nonstick pans for pancakes, eggs or fish — they make cooking easy and cleaning even easier. How nonstick are the pots and pans in this Carote set? Well, you can simply wipe them clean with a damp paper towel, that’s how residue-proof they are. They're also made from eco-friendly white granite, so this entire line of nonstick pans is PFOA-free — meaning their nonstick coating is also non-toxic. They’re even suitable for use on all stoves, whether they're gas or induction.

You'd think this popular set was made of 24 Carote gold, given its thousands of perfect ratings. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 19,000 Amazon customers thought so highly of this cookware set, they gave it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"Not only do these look awesome, but they work great on my new electric flat-top stove," wrote one happy home cook. "I actually got a great sear in one of the fry pans and I have to say, this is the most even heat and higher quality pan set I've had in a while."

Another fan agreed: "I’ve had the set less than 24 hours and have used some of them twice already! The egg pan is a game changer! So far NOTHING sticks to the frying pan! I highly recommend this to anyone looking to upgrade their inventory. At first I was concerned that I couldn’t put them in the dishwasher, but they clean like a dream in the sink!"

"Our pots and pans have to withstand being used for every meal, every day, for as long as possible," shared another shopper. "These pans handle the job. They have excellent heat distribution, are very easy to clean and don't stain (as far as I can tell). I have made several meals with red sauces, curries and saffron rice (notorious for staining) and nothing has stained so far!"

Cons 👎

Several reviewers lamented the fact that this set is solely for stovetop use. "My only complaint is that they can't go in the oven," said one. "I occasionally like to be able to do this with some dishes I cook, but I now have to dirty a baking pan and have more to clean up." That said, they added, "I am very impressed ... I've had many different brands and these have hit it out of the park."

Another wrote, "The only negative I can say about this product is ... the surface can be prone to scratching; this is expected, and I'd highly advise not using any metal utensils and only use wood, silicone or high-temp plastic cooking utensils."

And if your knives are looking a little rusty, this top-rated set, also from Carote, is on sale for nearly 50% off.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

