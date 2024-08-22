Scent-sational! Here's how to make your home smell like a luxury hotel

Hospitality pros reveal the secrets behind some of the best hotel scents and what to buy for vacation vibes in your own place.

Have you ever walked into a hotel and wondered how do they get it to smell so good in here? You're not the only one. Creating the best hotel scents is a big business, and many resorts and spas work with consultants to get theirs just right. "Hotels want to stimulate all the senses when guests cross the threshold," says Christian Schulz, partner and design director at Studio Collective, a firm that does hospitality design.

In many cases, that involves discreet, commercial-grade diffusers, explains Caroline Fabrigas, CEO of Scent Marketing Inc., which develops signature fragrances for hotels. But you can get a similar effect in your own home with the right products. For starters, look for "quality, hand-crafted, ethically sourced non-petroleum-based soy or coconut wax candles," says Schulz.

The exact aroma you choose comes down to personal preference, but many hotels use woodsy and/or citrus scents (think: sandalwood, cedar, grapefruit and lemon). "Woody based scents bring a wonderful sense of comfort and grounding to the home," says Fabrigas. If you want to get even more specific, Schulz pinpointed fig and red currant as a classic hotel fragrance that's perfect for living rooms. To make things even easier, some hotels sell their signature fragrances to the public as candles, reed diffusers and room sprays (Fabrigas's company does this for its clients at ScentFluence.com). Read on for aromatic picks that'll make you say ahhhh.

Amazon Hotel Collection Diffuser Oils You can use this trio of oils, which were inspired by five-star hotels, in any ultrasonic, ceramic or car diffuser — how nice would it be to take your favorite fragrance on the road? Each bottle features a difference combination of scents, so you can mix it up depending on your mood. $45 at Amazon

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Salt Room Spray Sea salt is another of Schulz's favorite fragrances, and this spray has a clean, fresh scent that'll transport you right to the beach. More than 1,200 shoppers have given it a near-perfect 4.7 stars, with one fan commenting, "This smells SO amazing. It is a fresh scent but not overly 'linen'-esque. Smells like a fancy hotel or spa. Obsessed! I’d wear this as a perfume." $7 at Target

Amazon Westin White Tea Reed Diffuser One whiff of this beloved Westin hotel scent and you may think you've been whisked away to a spa. Notes of warm cedar and vanilla are blended with freesia for a fragrance that's refreshing but also very cozy. One diffuser should last for two months — about as long as the summer vacations you had as a kid! $65 at Amazon

Brooklyn Candle Studio Santorini Room Mist This best-selling spray captures one of Schulz's favorite fragrance combinations, fig and currant, plus it has notes of sandalwood and amber. A few spritzes will get your bed sheets smelling heavenly ... now all you need is a fluffy robe and some delicious delivery to complete the stay-cation. $26 at Brooklyn Candle Studio

The Ritz-Carlton The Ritz-Carlton Spa Lavender & Bergamot Candle Even if you've never stayed at the Ritz, you can imagine how decadent a trip there would be. This candle smells like the hotel's legendary spa, with relaxing notes of lavender. It's the perfect gift for your fanciest friend — it even comes in a box with a bow. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Compagnie de Provence Liquid Marseille Soap If you've ever grabbed those little bottles of soap and shampoo from your room (no judgment!), you know the appeal of good hotel toiletry. Both Schulz and Fabrigas love zesty citrus scents, and this grapefruit-smelling soap will leave your skin super soft. Schulz uses this in his own bathroom. $23 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $23 at eCosmetics

Sam's Club Member's Mark Seeded Eucalyptus Speaking of bathrooms, Schulz also recommends buying fresh eucalyptus stalks: "They look beautiful and the humidity from the shower brings out the essential oils as a natural refresher." You can find them at Sam's Club (this price is for a whopping 40 stems), but also at flower shops and some grocery stores. $45 at Sam's Club

Hotel Collection Ceramic Reed Diffuser This diffuser looks like a tiny piece of pottery that would make a lovely addition to a bathroom counter or bookshelf. Choose from five chichi fragrances, including Black Velvet, which has notes of wood, rose and fig (and is inspired by The Edition Hotel New York) and the refreshing 24K Magic, which smells of lemongrass and jasmine (and is inspired by W Hotels). $35 at Hotel Collection