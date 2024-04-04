Sephora's spring sale starts tomorrow — here's everything you need to know before you shop

Sephora's spring sale is almost here — here's what you need to know about the Sephora Savings Event (photos via Sephora).

There are so many sales to keep track of, but for beauty lovers, none are quite as good as the Sephora Savings Event. From April 5 to 15, Sephora shoppers can save up to 30 per cent on some of the retailer's best-selling products with the code YAYSAVE. Like all Sephora sales, the Spring Savings Event is a members-only sale, so you must be a Beauty Insider to reap the benefits. Sephora's spring sale is one of three sitewide sales the retailer hosts all year, so if you want to save on your beauty wish list, this is your time to shine. Below, we've broken down what you need to know about the 2024 spring sale, including key dates, access levels and discounts.

What is the Sephora spring sale?

The 2024 Sephora spring sale — the Sephora Savings Event — is one of three sitewide sales Sephora hosts yearly. Like all Sephora sales, the deals are specifically for Beauty Insiders, so be sure to sign up to take advantage (it's free, by the way!). Depending on your access level, Beauty Insiders can take up to 20 per cent off cosmetics, haircare, skincare and more with the code YAYSAVE. Plus, everything from the Sephora Collection is 30 per cent off, regardless of your tier.

When is the Sephora Savings Event?

Access to the Sephora sale depends on your tier level. Here are the dates to be aware of:

ROUGE : Shop the sale from April 5 and save 20 per cent.

VIBs : Shop the sale from April 9 and save 15 per cent.

INSIDERs : Shop the sale from April 9 and save 10 per cent.

Everyone can shop the Sephora Collection from April 5-15, regardless of tier.

How do I become a Beauty Insider?

Not yet a Beauty Insider? Click here to join the Sephora club.

How does the Beauty Insider tier system work?

All Beauty Insider members earn one point per $1 spent at Sephora. Here's how much you need to spend to access Sephora's three tier levels:

What's included in the 2024 Sephora spring sale?

The Sephora Savings Event is a great time to save on almost everything sitewide, including anti-aging favourites, celeb must-haves and more.

Starting April 5, Beauty Insiders can save big on best-selling brands like Rare Beauty, Glow Recipe, Charlotte Tilbury and Drunk Elephant.

What's not included in the 2024 Sephora Savings Event?

Almost everything at Sephora is included in the spring sale, but there are a few exceptions to be aware of:

Sephora 2024 spring sale: Editor's picks

Below, we've rounded up our personal beauty favourites that we're adding to our Sephora wish list. To shop the edit, scroll below.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Glow Serum From $38 $48 with code Copied! Code: YAYSPRING Copied! Code: YAYSPRING See at Sephora

LANEIGE Dreamy Lip Kit From $22 $27 with code Copied! Code: YAYSPRING Copied! Code: YAYSPRING See at Sephora

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer From $74 $92 with code Copied! Code: YAYSPRING Copied! Code: YAYSPRING See at Sephora

The Maker Lover Eau de Parfum From $189 $236 with code Copied! Code: YAYSPRING Copied! Code: YAYSPRING See at Sephora

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide From $42 $52 with code Copied! Code: YAYSPRING Copied! Code: YAYSPRING See at Sephora

