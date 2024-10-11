'Sharper than the DeWalt ': Walmart is selling this mini chain saw for just $32

Weighing in at a little over two pounds, this six-inch, one-handed beast is nearly 50% off and destined to be the sleeper hit of your power tool stash.

Autumn storms can be torrential and when they're done you're often left with loads of fallen branches too large to be cut with just a hand saw. That's where a miniature chain saw can do the job. The lightweight, compact and easy-to-maneuver Untimaty Mini Chain Saw is an absolute steal as part of Walmart Holiday Deals — only $32 (down from $60). It's also ideal for getting your yard in tip-top shape by trimming back shrubs, bushes branches and all that's gotten overgrown throughout the long summer. And while this saw is powerful, it also packs up neatly for storage.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At nearly 50% off, this deal includes so much more than just the chain saw. The spare battery, extra chain and safety equipment are a great value — and we see just how much of a value it is when we compare it to the competition: The Ryobi Mini Chain Saw and a Craftsman chain saw are both selling for $79 at Home Depot!.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This chain saw is lightweight (it weighs in at just over 2 pounds!) and simple to use, but don't let the size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it.

With 550 watts, the motor is plenty powerful. It's built to resist sparking, overheating and smoking while you work, with increased energy efficiency for a longer run time. Users report that the battery life varies depending on the job. If you're using it to cut small branches, you can get quite a bit done, but larger branches will burn through more of the charge.

So why is a one-handed saw such a great investment? If you're climbing a ladder to trim branches, you should always keep one hand on the rung. This compact piece of equipment makes it easy to get the job done while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ladder — no risk of falling from using two hands. Plus, there is no cord to get tangled in. Safety first!

This miniature chain saw lets you trim up your yard with just one hand. (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

This bestselling chain saw gets five stars from nearly 1,500 fans.

Pros 👍

"This little tool does a lot of big jobs. It is compact, making it easy for a lady to use. Sturdy for use on large tree limbs, shrubs — and pruning is so easy. Cleared up my overgrown yard in a short time," said one homeowner.

Another user said, "This was really easy for me to use and made my day better. I was able to trim up my palm tree in less than one-third of the time it would have taken me and when I was done my back didn't hurt like when I used loppers. I'm very happy with my purchase. This is from an older woman with back injuries."

"This thing works wonders. The chain provided is sharper than the chain on the DeWalt chain saw," shared another weekend warrior.

Cons 👎

While powerful, many fans lamented the longevity of the charge. "It is a wonderful gift that I bought for myself — easy to use and light. I just wish the battery would be longer. But they provide two batteries that you can change. One good point is the batteries recharge fast."

Another issue one user noted was the difficulty of tightening the chain. " The only thing is just about after an item being cut you have to adjust the chain. That adjustment is a screw behind the chain bar, not the knob that has little arrows on it on the outside of the bar."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Nexpow Cordless Electric Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $30 $120 Save $90 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 See at Walmart

Tech

HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $138 $229 Save $91 See at Walmart

Apple 2021 iPad (9th Gen) $224 $329 Save $105 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class 4K Smart TV $378 $428 Save $50 See at Walmart

Auto

AstroAI Car Wash Brush $13 $17 Save $4 See at Walmart

Ophanie Cordless Portable Tire Inflator $30 $80 Save $50 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Car Storage Organizer $31 $90 Save $59 See at Walmart

Home

Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lights, 2-Pack $29 $90 Save $61 See at Walmart

Marnur Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds $30 $60 Save $30 See at Walmart

Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $32 $60 Save $28 See at Walmart

Nftigb Oscillating Space Heater $67 $230 Save $163 See at Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $70 $200 Save $130 See at Walmart

Greenworks Leaf Blower $198 $278 Save $80 See at Walmart

Kitchen

VeSteel Mixing Bowls With Lids Set $29 $73 Save $44 See at Walmart

Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Everyday Possible Cooker $69 $79 Save $10 See at Walmart

Carote 13-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $75 $299 Save $224 See at Walmart

Style

Cshidworld 9-Piece Packing Cubes Set $16 $40 Save $24 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $18 $70 Save $52 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shacket $24 $60 Save $36 See at Walmart

Moshu Oversized Cable Knit Sweater $28 $90 Save $62 See at Walmart

Travelhouse 20-Inch Hardshell Carry-On Luggage $50 $150 Save $100 See at Walmart

Tripcomp 3-Piece Luggage Set $120 $400 Save $280 See at Walmart

Beauty

Crest 3D Whitestrips Whitening Kit, 14 Treatments $32 $39 Save $7 See at Walmart

Jungle Wave Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser $40 $70 Save $30 See at Walmart