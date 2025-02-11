Simons is having a huge sale — 20+ of the best deals to snag (up to 50% off!) on clothing, home & more
The Canadian retailer is offering up to 50% off jackets, belt bags, blankets and more.
Looking for a new jacket, or maybe a stylish new rug? If you're itching to revamp your home and wardrobe for spring, we've got some good news for you. Canadian retailer Simons currently has tons of women's and men's clothing and home decor on sale.
Right now, you can take up to 50 per cent off everything from clothes and accessories to home decor and linens. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up some of the best items you can score a great deal on. Keep scrolling to shop some of our picks.
Already know what you're looking for? Shop by category below:
Best of Simons women's sale
This mock-neck sweater is a great item for transitioning from winter to spring. It features a soft knit fabric and comes in multiple bright colours.
This flowy blouse is made of soft, modal fabric and features long sleeves and a draped collar. You can easily dress this garment up or down.
These classic high-rise jeans are made with slightly stretchy, organic cotton denim and feature relaxed hips and thighs for ultimate comfort.
This lightweight puffer is the perfect piece to ride out the tail end of winter. The jacket features wind-resistant fabric with a water-repellent finish, flap pockets and wind-resistant cuffs for added coziness.
This belt bag features a large, zip-top opening for easy access to your stuff. It also has small exterior and interior pockets for storing things like cards and cash.
This open-style hooded cardigan is a versatile piece you can wear into spring, featuring a fine knit with patch front pockets.
Best of Simons men's sale
This quilted jacket by The North Face is perfect for wearing into spring. It boasts warm insulation and breathable construction that protects from wind and light rain.
This button-up shirt is made of a thick jersey fabric and can be dressed up or worn for lounging.
This versatile cardigan features hidden pockets, a zip-front and a polo-inspired collar. It's made from a thick knit fabric, so it's great for multiple seasons.
These pull-on cargo pants are made of a stretchy, cotton twill fabric and feature a relaxed fit with trendy cargo side pockets and an elastic waist.
This cozy fleece half-zip features a high neck, a front pocket that zips at the sides and a zip pocket on the chest, where you can store small daily essentials.
This messenger bag features an adjustable strap and handles for multiple ways to carry, as well as several interior compartments and pockets for keeping organized.
These joggers are great for both lounging and getting active. They're made from a stretch nylon fabric and feature an adjustable elastic waist and elastic ankles.
Best of Simons home sale
This textured duvet cover features boucle fleece on one side and a soft polyester-cotton blend on the other. The set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases.
Give your couch or bed a chic upgrade with these textured cushions. Made from 100 per cent cotton, they have a soft feel and come with a machine-washable removable cover for easy cleaning.
This table features a white marble tabletop and a black matte table base that will add some style to any room.
Even your laundry can be stylish. This fabric laundry basic not only looks great but was created with functionality in mind. The foldable bag comes with handles and a drawstring closure and is made of canvas material that's easy to keep clean.
This decorative mirror isn't just lovely to look at — its built-in natural wood shelf also makes it a functional piece perfect for storing keys and other quick-grab items.
This easy-to-install shower shelf features a durable iron structure that can hold up to 11 pounds and can keep your shampoo, soap and loofahs handy.
This thick, yet lightweight, cotton throw is the perfect way to add a touch of coziness to your furniture.
This neutral rug features a durable microfibre that's easy to care for and provides added softness under your feet.
