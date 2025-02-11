Simons is having a huge sale — 20+ of the best deals to snag (up to 50% off!) on clothing, home & more

The Canadian retailer is offering up to 50% off jackets, belt bags, blankets and more.

Canadian retailer Simons is offering major discounts on clothing, accessories and home finds. (Photos via Simons)

Looking for a new jacket, or maybe a stylish new rug? If you're itching to revamp your home and wardrobe for spring, we've got some good news for you. Canadian retailer Simons currently has tons of women's and men's clothing and home decor on sale.

Right now, you can take up to 50 per cent off everything from clothes and accessories to home decor and linens. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up some of the best items you can score a great deal on. Keep scrolling to shop some of our picks.

Already know what you're looking for? Shop by category below:

Best of Simons women's sale

Best of Simons men's sale

Best of Simons home sale

Simons Textured chenille cushion $30 $40 Save $10 Give your couch or bed a chic upgrade with these textured cushions. Made from 100 per cent cotton, they have a soft feel and come with a machine-washable removable cover for easy cleaning. $30 at Simons

Simons Large beige fabric portable laundry basket $25 $35 Save $10 Even your laundry can be stylish. This fabric laundry basic not only looks great but was created with functionality in mind. The foldable bag comes with handles and a drawstring closure and is made of canvas material that's easy to keep clean. $25 at Simons

