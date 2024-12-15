Sleep hot? These 'cloud-like' cooling pillows are nearly 80% off

This wildly popular 2-pack will help keep those night sweats at bay — and you can grab them at a $95 discount.

Ready to get that good night's sleep you've been craving? The wildly popular Cozsinoor queen pillows are just $25 for a 2-pack with double discounts — down from $120 — that's nearly 80% off. If you can't remember the last time you bought new pillows, this deal has you written all over it. But don't just take our word for it: According to the Sleep Foundation, we should replace our bed pillows every 1-2 years. That sounds like a pricey proposition, especially if you've got multiple bedrooms, but thanks to Amazon they're now the price of a couple of lattes. Take two of these pillows and thank us in the morning when your neck is unkinked, your back is happy and you have a yawn-free day.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Finding pillows that are soft yet supportive is priceless, but when they're on sale for $95 off? We're gobsmacked, and we know from sales. It's our job! They're now $12.50 each for the pair after you include the on-page coupon and redeem the promo for an additional 50% discount (you'll see the discount in your cart). Similar pillow sets from big brands like Serta will set you back about 50 bucks, and other highly-rated two-packs are going for $36 as we speak (and that's the sale price). This is a much better bet.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The dream is to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow. A good pillow can make that possible, and nearly 12,000 five-star fans say Cozsinoor is the brand you want. If you sleep hot, this set will keep you comfortable, fans report. It's filled with a plush-down alternative (100% polyester) encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover, and its moisture-wicking properties help keep you cool and dry while you snooze.

Come on, they've basically got the words cozy and snore right in their name! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Need more persuading? Take it from the Amazon customers who sleep on these pillows every night.

Pros 👍

"These pillows are great for proper head and neck alignment and plump up beautifully after opening from being vacuum-sealed," raved one satisfied sleeper. "I've tried many different types of pillows through the years, which had to be plumped during the night … not anymore! Soft, but not too soft, and breathable."

"Cloud-like fluffy," swooned another. "The pillow is very soft and maintains fluffiness. I am a back sleeper and it supports my head and neck very comfortably."

"Wonderful pillows," gushed a third. "I slept on them [the] day I received them. Very comfortable for back sleeping and side sleeping. Very happy I purchased them."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers have suggestions for improvement.

"I find these pillows a bit too soft," admitted a buyer. "They fluffed up nicely and are cushiony. But I am [a] side sleeper with wide shoulders, and these pillows simply don't give all the support I need. They need a firm foam core or something. I like the cushioning, but need my head to drop less."

"I was expecting the pillow to actually have some sort of cooling core or perhaps a gel cover, which was not something that was listed in the description, so that was my mistake," shared a final reviewer. "However, the pillow stays cool for the most part, which is nice since I get so hot at night."

You'll also want fresh coverings for your new favorite pillows, and Amazon shoppers love these from Bedsure.

