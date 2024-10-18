Spirit Halloween Reps Reveal the Fanciest Place They've Ever Set Up Shop (Hint: It Used to 'Showcase Birkins') (Exclusive)

This year there are 1,525 Spirit Halloween locations across the country

Spirit Halloween has transformed various locations over the years, from banks and empty mall stores to former Babies "R" Us sites. However, there's one location that stands out above the rest.

"Barney's in New York City would be the one that comes to mind as the coolest storefront we've ever occupied," says Nikki Balles, Senior Director of PR & Brand Image at Spirit Halloween, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "You think about the parties that used to showcase Birkins, and now it's transformed into something spooky — it’s just crazy!"

This year, the Halloween store has opened 1,525 locations across the country, an increase from last year. The company hired 40,000 associates last year, and this year they've brought on 50,000. "We’re growing! There’s no slowing down," Balles says. (To that end, they're launching a mini-chain of Spirit Christmas stores later this season, too.)

To find new locations, Balles explains that the company has a real estate team that works year-round, sourcing and negotiating with partners in the industry. The team is constantly monitoring market trends and identifying potential stores going out of business that they can then take over.

Balles estimates that 35% of the company’s stores remain the same year over year, but she believes that number might be even higher. Although Halloween hasn't even happened yet this year, she says the company is already well into securing venues for 2025.

"It just depends on the market, what's happening, and where things are going," she adds. "We consider ourselves a hybrid retailer, not just a pop-up retailer. We’re dynamic, and there are so many elements that go into opening a store. You have to source real estate, secure the product and set everything up — making sure the air-conditioning is working."

"We're not just popping up out of nowhere," she emphasizes. "We're very dialed into what stores are going under. And then we come in and help out the [shopping] center and bring some traffic and do it in a lighthearted, fun way. Who wouldn't want this excitement?"

Spirit stores officially open on Aug. 1, beginning with the grand opening of their flagship store in New Jersey, where thousands of people show up each year. After that, stores gradually open throughout the country. Once the holiday is over, the company will hold a sale and then begin closing stores in the first week of November.

When asked if Balles thinks Spirit will ever settle down permanently, she replies, "Based on the conversations I've heard, I don't think so. The magic of it is the time we're here and open, but our e-commerce is available year-round."

She adds, "I think this is what makes it so much fun. You only have a short window to get what you want and do what you want. Halloween is a holiday without pressure. You don’t have to sit around with family and talk to people you don’t really want to talk to. You don’t have to buy gifts for anybody. You just get to dress up as whoever you want, eat candy and watch movies."



