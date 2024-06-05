Stanley Tucci Announces New Food Memoir “What I Ate in One Year”: ‘A Diary of Food, Family, Friends, Love, Loss'

'What I Ate in One Year' comes out in the U.K. on Oct. 10, 2024 and in the U.S. on Oct. 15, 2024

Get your appetites ready, because Stanley Tucci is dishing out a new food memoir.

The Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy star and food enthusiast revealed on Instagram that his new book What I Ate In One Year will be coming out later this year in the U.K. and the U.S.

Tucci shared the announcement in a video, in which he could be seen holding up both the U.K. and American versions of the books in a backyard as a plane goes by. “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Or is it my new book? Yes, it is my new book,” he says, in the video.

The book will be published in the U.S. by Gallery Books. What I Ate In One Year will not only discuss the meals he ate, but delve into the meaning behind them and “reflect on the ways his life, and his family, are constantly evolving.”

“I am so pleased to be working with the good people at Gallery Books once again," Tucci said, in a press release about the book shared with PEOPLE. "In writing this account of dishes I have eaten, cooked and shared with friends and family over the course of a year, I wanted to pay homage to the central role that food plays in my life, and also acknowledge its power to shape who we are and connect us.”

"What I Ate In One Year Tucci records 12 months of eating, in restaurants, kitchens, film sets, press junkets, at home and abroad, with friends, with family, with strangers, and occasionally just by himself,” the publisher page for the book reads, noting that the food in the book will also be a marker of how Tucci "marks the passing of time, the loss of loved ones and steels himself for what is to come.”

“Whether it’s duck a l’orange eaten with fellow actors and cooked by singing Carmelite nuns, steaks barbequed at a gathering with friends or meatballs made by his mother and son and shared at the table with three generations of his family, these meals give shape and add emotional richness to his days,” the description says.

Tucci previously published the food memoir Taste: My Life Through Food in 2020 and cookbooks The Tucci Table and The Tucci Cookbook.

What I Ate In One Year comes out from Gallery Books in the U.S. on Oct. 15 and is available for preorder now, wherever books are sold.

