Is Starbucks open or closed on Christmas Day 2024? Here's what you need to know

Christmas has arrived, and whether you're preparing to host the holiday gathering at your home or traveling to one elsewhere, a midday cup of coffee might be just what the doctor ordered.

While most grocery, retail and restaurant chains will be closed on Christmas Day, consumers looking for a cup of coffee are in luck, as most Starbucks locations will remain open on Dec. 25.

The chain's hours vary by location, meaning some will be open while others may be closed. The company recommends customers check with their closest location to confirm their specific holiday hours. Customers can also use the store locator function on the Starbucks app or website for information regarding their local Starbucks shop.

A five-day strike eventually led to at least 170 Starbucks locations closing on Christmas Eve, but the work stoppage was expected to end by Christmas Day.

What restaurants are open and closed on Christmas?

The following restaurants have hours that vary by location, so some locations may be open while others may be closed. It is best to check with your local restaurant before visiting.

McDonald's

Dunkin'

Wendy's

Taco Bell

Burger King

Subway

Applebee's

The following restaurants will be open on Christmas. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

IHOP

Hooters; 4 p.m. to midnight Locations in Kansas City will open at 11 a.m. local time for the Kansas City Chiefs game and will close at 10:30 p.m.

Red Lobster; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fogo de Chão; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following restaurants will be closed on Christmas.

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Cracker Barrel

Hardee's

Carl's Jr.

Outback Steakhouse

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Bonefish Grill

Texas Roadhouse

Whataburger

Chili's

First Watch

