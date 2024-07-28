Stinky shoes? These air purifying bags keep unpleasant odors away for just $10

Summer weather making your sneakers stink? You might be tempted to toss 'em and shell out for a new pair — but before you do, might we suggest a simple refresh? Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by these Moso Natural Mini Air Purifying Bags for eliminating unpleasant odors and giving new life to smelly shoes, pungent gym bags and more. They couldn't be easier to use (just stick them inside anything in need of a refresh), and at just $10 a pair, they're a much cheaper option than replacing rancid items that can easily be revived.

While many odor-targeting products on the market simply mask odors, Moso Natural Mini Air Purifying Bags actually eliminate them — without any added chemicals or fragrances. The secret is in their bamboo charcoal, which has millions of pores that draw putrid particles out of the air (aka, your foul clothes hamper) to give you a more pleasant sensory experience. They're also effective at absorbing moisture, which is often to blame for the stench.

Small enough to fit inside a pair of shoes, these bags can be used practically anywhere you're experiencing unwanted funkiness. Reviewers say they keep them in their cars, under their kitchen sinks and near litter boxes — but be forewarned, cats adore these things (a little too much), so you'll want to keep them out of paw's distance.

At just $10 for two, they're already a great deal, but the fact that they can be reused for up to two years? A real bargain. They will need to be refreshed from time to time (they're absorbing all of your home's stenches, after all!), so all you need to do is let them sit outside in the sun for an hour, once per month. And when they've finally maxed out their odor-absorbing potential, you can open the pouches and sprinkle the bamboo charcoal into your soil — it's good for your plants!

Who knew shoes this cute could smell so rank? Luckily, funky footwear is no match for these odor-busting pouches. (Amazon)

Over 4,200 happy Amazon customers recommend Moso Natural Mini Air Purifying Bags for keeping your home fresh.

"I was skeptical about these when they arrived because I've never used anything like it before," admitted one impressed reviewer. "I did not want something to cover up odors or make my feet smell like a robust dryer sheet. I just wanted the odor gone. We've been having temperatures here over 100 degrees lately, and although I wear socks with my Vans, they were getting a bit 'pungent.' I slid one of these into each sneaker and hoped for the best. Less than 12 hours later, the odor was gone ... GONE!"

"The mini Mosos are fantastic," raved another five-star fan. "I have them all over the house in areas that usually have unwelcome odors. One in the guest bathroom, one in the storage closet with the cleaning supplies, one in the shoe closet, etc. They do a simply amazing job at eliminating odors and leaving a space with no smell whatsoever. I also put them in dresser drawers that store blankets and sheets for extended periods of the year. The possibilities are endless."

"This saved my gym bag!" exclaimed a satisfied shopper. "I was so close to pitching my gym bag and just buying a new one because of the smell, but I put one of these in it and within a few days it was good as new. Will buy again."

"These things work absolutely great," gushed a final buyer. "The one and only issue I have is that it takes about a week before you notice any major changes in shoe odor. They're convenient to use, and a cheap, effective and eco-friendly way to combat shoe odors."

