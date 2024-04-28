How To Substitute Butter With Mayonnaise And When You Should

Butter and mayonnaise are two staple ingredients in most household kitchens. Typically, they have quite different uses, so you might not realize that mayonnaise is one of the best substitutes for butter in an array of dishes. The ingredient swap works so well because, like butter, mayonnaise predominantly consists of fats — so it can achieve the same golden crust on a grilled cheese or creaminess in a baked good as butter does.

One of the benefits of substituting butter with mayonnaise is that the ratio is usually an easy one-to-one swap. That means if a recipe calls for 1 tablespoon of softened butter, then you can use 1 tablespoon of mayo straight out of the jar. When using mayonnaise to replace butter, keep in mind that the creamy condiment has a mild tang thanks to lemon juice or vinegar. This flavor will subside in some applications, but it might be too distinct for certain recipes that rely on butter's flavor, for example in pasta with brown butter. It's also not an ideal swap when cold or frozen butter is required, like when making homemade buttermilk biscuits because the mayo's creamy consistency won't achieve the right structure.

Read more: 23 Types Of Potatoes And When To Use Them

Use Full Fat Mayo When Making The Swap

Mayo and ingredients on cutting board - FotosDo/Shutterstock

The key to this ingredient swap is in the fat, so stick with full-fat mayonnaise. Sure, reduced fat or light mayonnaise varieties work in conventional ways for those who are counting calories, but the alternative ingredient won't function as well to replace butter. There are many flavored mayo favorites on the market, too, but stick with plain so you don't introduce contrasting flavors into the dish. An exception can be made in some instances, like using chipotle mayo in scrambled eggs for spice. And if you don't have a go-to variety of mayo, check out our ranking of the best mayonnaise brands.

Perhaps one of the most popular uses for mayo in place of butter is for a grilled cheese. The swap works with other sandwiches that you want to have a golden-brown crust and also in a mixture for garlic bread. In most cases, you can use mayo in cake and brownie recipes to add moisture. Any potato dishes that use butter, like baked or mashed potatoes, also benefit from mayo if that's all you have in the fridge. Other dishes where the ingredient swap works are scrambled eggs, roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, and even corn on the cob.

Read the original article on Tasting Table