How the Summer Solstice Will Affect Your Mood, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The Summer Solstice occurs on June 20 and will affect each zodiac sign differently

Get ready for the start of summer: The Summer Solstice occurs on June 20.

The annual event, known as the longest day of the year, will officially take place at 4:51 p.m. ET, when the Sun enters Cancer.

Around the world, people will celebrate the event with various rituals — and many will also likely feel the emotional affects of the event, thanks to the astrological implications.

Astrologer and bestselling author Lisa Stardust tells PEOPLE that on the day of the Solstice, “action planet Mars and elusive Neptune connect, making us lost in our future dreams.” Stardust notes that “this is a day to plan, reflect, and seek pleasure under the jovial Sagittarius moon.”

The Capricorn full moon will occur the following day, “pushing us to be responsible and work hard in matters of the heart,” Stardust says, adding that “this also gives us a chance to set our seasonal intentions in gear.”

Wondering just how the Summer Solstice will affect your zodiac sign? Here’s everything to know about your horoscope.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Horoscope Sign Aries

Instead of venturing off to celebrate the Summer Solstice, Stardust suggests you spend this time with family and friends. “Home is where the ram’s heart is, so they should spend time focusing on how they can augment and revamp their home for the upcoming season,” Stardust says.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Horoscope Sign Taurus

Your calendar is about to be full, Taurus. According to Stardust, your sign “is going to be a social butterfly, hopping from festivity to festivity.” Additionally, Stardust notes that you’ll be incredibly “in the know,” giving you “access to all the summer gossip.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Horoscope Sign Gemini

Gemini, you might be finding yourself spending money fast, which could signal a new financial era for you. “The new season means a new time to budget; they could be taking stock of their finances,” Stardust says of the twin star sign. However, Stardust notes that “adulting can be fun, if the Air sign finds sales to spend their cash on.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Horoscope Sign Cancer

As the Cancer sign enters its zodiac season, this is your time to “shine and dazzle everyone,” according to Stardust. “Even though Cancers are preoccupied with love, due to the looming full moon, they’ll find ways to embrace the limelight and sparkle.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Horoscope Sign Leo

According to Stardust, Leos might find themselves in the “throws of drama” during this time. “Although they're trying to be low-key, friends may share secrets that the lion isn't ready to hear,” Stardust continues, adding, “Watch out for their loud roar in response to the revelation.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Horoscope Sign Virgo

Virgos could find themselves a bit on edge during this time as they wait for an important call or email about a promotion or raise. “Even though Virgo is in the mood to be social, they won't be able to put their phone down,” Stardust says. However, once their work news is announced, they’ll be in the mood to celebrate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Horoscope Sign Libra

This time is all about making connections at work, Libra, as Stardust says your sign will be in “the mood to network.” To take advantage of this increased work ethic, Stardust suggests you make sure you’re on your “A-game” by sending “efficient messages to coworkers and colleagues on LinkedIn to build connections.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Horoscope Sign Scorpio

Has the mundane life got you down, Scorpio? Stardust says the start of summer will have you packing your bags and leaving town for a few days to recoup. “Once Scorpios arrive at their destination, they'll let their hair down,” Stardust says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Horoscope Sign Sagittarius

Love connections are on the horizon, Sagittarius! “The archer is getting intimate with their one and only, which is leading to a deepening of the relationship,” Stardust notes, adding that “a commitment will be made that will last a lifetime.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Horoscope Sign Capricorn

This time is all about “finding balance,” according to Stardust, who warns, “Relationships will be put to the test if the sea-goat doesn't focus on changing their schedule to have fun and to be more social."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Horoscope Sign Aquarius

It’s time for some me-time, Aquarius. According to Stardust, “the water-bearer will have to take a step back from helping others and focus their tenderness on themselves,” noting that they can “fill up their own loving cup with energy by decompressing and relaxing.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Horoscope Sign Pisces

According to Stardust, “Pisces are in their element during the Solstice!” As “they're focusing on attaining and growing their creativity,” they’ll also be “igniting their romantic nature to charm others.”



