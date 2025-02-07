Super Bowl 2025: Best, worst and most cringe-worthy halftime performances of all time — Katy Perry, Prince & more

Between Lady Gaga diving off a roof and Prince giving a show for the ages, here are some of the most notable Super Bowl halftime shows.

Who had the best — and worst — Super Bowl halftime performances of all time? Cast your vote now. (Image via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIX is primed to be a can't-miss night for football and music fans. Aside from the potential for a Taylor Swift sighting, the Kansas City Chiefs could secure their third consecutive Super Bowl title when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. Kendrick Lamar is also set to perform during Apple Music's halftime show — less than a week after the rapper picked up five Grammys, including the song of the year award for his Drake diss track, "Not Like Us."

If done correctly, the Super Bowl halftime show can steal the spotlight from the winning team. Each year, more than 100 million people tune in to watch the NFL championship game — and to see the biggest names in music perform a medley of their smash hits.

Ahead of this year's Super Bowl, we've gathered a list of the most memorable halftime shows of all time, and we want Yahoo Canada readers to have their say. Let us know which artist you think had the best — and worst — halftime performances of all time by casting your vote below.

BEST: Katy Perry (2015)

Katy Perry's performance at the 2015 Super Bowl was one of the best — if not the best — halftime show of all time. From entering the stadium on a giant gold lion to flying through the stadium on a pyrotechnic shooting star, the singer and pop powerhouse crafted a show that was filled with theatrics.

Aside from the catchy tunes, costumes by Jeremy Scott and, of course, the infamous Left Shark moment, Perry elevated her set with stage projections that included a 3D chessboard and a California-style beach. It was a true spectacle that appealed to audiences both in the stadium at watching from home.

Perry's set also featured surprise guests, which is a sure-fire way to appeal to an even greater audience: Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot. The unexpected cameos combined with the jaw-dropping set design and Perry's star power made the superstar one of the best to ever do it.

WORST: Phil Collins, Enrique Iglesias, Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton (2000)

Phil Collins, Enrique Iglesias, Christina Aguilera and Toni Braxton were the headliners for the Super Bowl XXXIV "Tapestry of Nations" halftime show, which was produced by Disney. (Photos via Getty Images)

If you're having a hard time recalling the 2000 Super Bowl halftime show, you're not alone. Disney's bizarre Millennium Celebration Halftime Performance featured performances by Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton — but none of the stars sang any of their actual hits.

There was no "In The Air" drum solo, no "Genie In A Bottle" or "Un-break My Heart." Instead, it was a collection of songs that would serve as elevator music at a Disney theme park and bizarre puppets. It was odd. It was terrible. Let's never speak of it again.

BEST: Prince (2007)

Prince's 2007 Super Bowl halftime show is often considered to be the best of all, and even if you aren't a fan of the "When Doves Cry" singer, it seemed fate was on his side that evening. While his show might've not had all the pizazz and extravagance of other halftime performances, it's one that's undeniably an iconic sight.

Starting off with Queen's "We Will Rock You" before moving into his own "Let's Go Crazy," Prince also performed renditions of other classics like "Proud Mary" and "All Along the Watchtower." But the real kicker of his performance was "Purple Rain," where the weather gods decided to let it pour at the perfect time.

WORST: Maroon 5 (2019)

It was a tough year for Maroon 5 to pull out a strong (or even OK) halftime performance. What the Californian band, led by Adam Levine, wound up with was a show that left many unappeased — and some calling it "incredibly boring."

The pop group, along with Travis Scott and Big Boi for guest appearances, were all added late in the process. For the 2019 Super Bowl, numerous artists — from Rihanna to Cardi B — reportedly turned down the opportunity to appear on stage, in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Throughout their performance, the group played songs like "This Love, "Harder to Breathe" and "Girls Like You." But it's the moment when SpongeBob SquarePants's "Sweet Victory" was cut off to make way for Scott's "Sicko Mode" that left many viewers in major disappointment.

BEST: Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé (2016)

You might have been scrolling thinking to yourself, "When are they going to include Beyoncé?" Well, although Queen Bey headlined the Super Bowl in 2013, it was her scene-stealing appearance in 2016 alongside Bruno Mars and headliners Coldplay that we'll always remember.

Coldplay hit the stage in Santa Clara, Calif., with their colourful set that was good — but they upped the ante when they brought out Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson for "Uptown Funk." Things took another unexpected turn when Beyoncé arrived to steal the spotlight with her song "Formation." It was a halftime performance that zigged when you thought it would zag — and that makes it one of our favourites.

WORST: The Who (2010)

Roger Daltrey, Zak Starkey and Pete Townshend of The Who were the headliners for the 2010 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The 2010 Super Bowl halftime show is one that could easily be categorized in the "forgettable" list — and The Who didn't seem to have the energy to put in much more effort. The English rock band gave a five-song medley of their hits, including "Baba O'Riley" and "Won't Get Fooled Again."

But given the band were discussing breaking up as early as 1982, it feels like this performance four decades since they formed was long, long (maybe too long) overdue.

BEST: Rihanna (2023)

When Rihanna was announced as the headliner for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, fans were shocked. The Barbadian singer's last performance had been at the 60th Grammy Awards and her last album release was in 2016 with "Anti." Moreover, the musician-turned-businesswoman had her sights set on Fenty Beauty, as well as becoming a mom.

Still, that didn't prevent her from putting on a show that was essentially a masterclass in coolness — all while being pregnant with baby Riot. Wearing bright red Loewe jumpsuit, the pop star strutted alongside dancers performing immaculate choreography, and sang through iconic hits like "Umbrella," "Rude Boy" and "Diamonds."

It was a performance that was quintessentially Rihanna, one that focused solely on vibes. Plus, it became the most-watched halftime performance of all time with 121 million views, until being dethroned by Usher's show the following year.

WORST: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake (2004)

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's halftime performance at the 2004 Super Bowl in Houston led to a highly-controversial moment. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images)

We're unsure what the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show was aiming for in terms of theme, but it's safe to say it became a hodgepodge of anything and everything. Everyone from Nelly to Jessica Simpson to Kid Rock made appearances during what should've been a solo Janet Jackson performance.

Jackson only had the chance to perform "All For You" and "Rhythm Nation" out of her lengthy discography that could've easily filled an entire halftime show. But she also got back out on-stage at the end to perform alongside Justin Timberlake for "Rock Your Body."

It was a moment that spurred the "nipplegate" controversy after Timberlake tugged at Jackson's costume and revealed her right breast, an incident he chalked up to a "wardrobe malfunction." Unfortunately, the backlash from this moment somehow fell onto Jackson's lap, destroying her career — yet propelling Timberlake to success.

BEST: Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady Gaga doesn't get enough appreciation for this Super Bowl performance. Between jumping off the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium, singing the lyrics of "Born This Way" weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's first inauguration and sounding that good despite all that choreography, it's clear Gaga has earned her spot here.

Flying through the air and dancing for her life, the songstress ran through many of her greatest hits, including "The Edge of Glory," "Poker Face" and "Paparazzi." By the end of her performance, Gaga sang "Bad Romance" as she climbed bleachers, did a mic drop, caught a football and jumped off to the abyss.

Gaga's show had been the first female solo-headlined show without special guests since Diana Ross performed in 1996. It also remains the most-nominated Super Bowl halftime show in Emmy Awards history, eventually earning a Primetime Emmy for lighting.

WORST: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting (2003)

Shania Twain was considered to have given a "career-freezing" bomb performance at the 2003 Super Bowl halftime show in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Shania Twain might've looked gorgeous on-stage at the 2003 Super Bowl, but a halftime show unfortunately needs more than just glamour to work. The Canadian country queen was expected to be the main attraction during the show, but her performances of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "Up!" were reportedly considered a "career-freezing" bomb by Rolling Stone.

What slightly saved this halftime show for many critics were appearances by Sting and No Doubt, who overshadowed Twain's two-song, backup-dancer-less set. It was a simple show compared to other years, with the rest of the performance being used for No Doubt's "Just a Girl" and The Police's "Message in a Bottle" featuring Gwen Stefani.

BEST: Diana Ross (1996)

Get this right: Diana Ross was the first to ever do it. From pyrotechnics to major dance routines, the "Queen of Motown Records" proved her Super Bowl halftime performance in 1996 is one that rightfully holds up to this day.

From the get go, Ross broke into "Stop! In the Name of Love" as she descended from the sky on a crane that shot out sparklers. Meanwhile, hundreds of dancers on the field were arranged in a formation that spelled out her name.

The singer continued into songs from her days in The Supremes, including "You Keep Me Hangin' On," "Baby Love" and "You Can't Hurry Love," before going into songs like "Chain Reaction" and "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)." Those songs were paired with numerous costume changes, evolving into a giant gold cape slowly taking over the entire stage as she sang "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

If you didn't have enough of this diva yet, let her outro be the cherry on top. Finishing off her performance, Ross said "oh my, here comes my ride" as a helicopter entered the stadium and whisked her away.

WORST: The Black Eyed Peas (2011)

The early 2010s is almost like a fever dream when it comes to pop culture, and revisiting the 2011 Super Bowl halftime performance from The Black Eyed Peas begs the question: Why was this ever trendy?

The Black Eyed Peas should've been a great show — their songs were played non-stop at every wedding, bar mitzvah and on every radio station. Their performance was lacklustre mostly due to one thing: The vocals.

We won't pretend that every artist performs live for the Super Bowl; the size of the stadium and its acoustics make it almost impossible for even some of the strongest singers to deliver a flawless performance. The Black Eyed Peas's live vocals were painful, especially Fergie's rendition of "Sweet Child O' Mine," which were like nails on a chalkboard. It could've been saved (or at least salvaged) by pre-mixed vocals, but we digress.

