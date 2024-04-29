Sydney Sweeney's tropical bikini is giving major out-of-office vibes
Summer is within touching distance, and while most of us are fantasising about a surge of vitamin D, some of our celebrity style crushes are getting ahead of the game.
Contemporary It-girl Sydney Sweeney is one of those who recently jetted off for some pre-summer sun. The 26-year-old caught some rays with her pals in Hawaii, delivering a dose of major holiday envy with her latest Instagram dump.
In a series of stylish snaps shared with her 19.8m followers, the Euphoria star served the ultimate out-of-office attitude in a nautical-themed ensemble by luxury Australian label Zimmermann.
Sydney pouted in her vacay get-up, tucking a vibrant yellow flower in place behind her ear to give her look an extra, joy-inducing splash of colour.
Aside from her impromptu hair accessory, Sydney sported pieces from Zimmermann's Resort Swim 24 collection, each connected by the 'Alight' print design.
Evocative of a vintage travel poster, the print features palm trees, tropical flowers, nautical detailing and pretty seascapes. The balconette-style bikini top has a central front tie, created to resemble a luxe silk scarf.
Leaning into the out-of-office attitude, Sydney opted for a fully blown matching moment, styling her bikini top alongside a relaxed-fit silk-satin shirt and fluid drawstring shorts, with a slightly masculine, trunk-like construction.
The actress topped off her look with black rectangular shades and a couple of customary beach girlie beaded necklaces. It would be rude not to, right?
The star captioned her post "ok gtg back to work now, this has been fun", likely marking the end of her ultra-covetable holiday 'fit display. Sad news for fashion fanatics, but we reckon that means Sydney will be back on her street style game very soon…