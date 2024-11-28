Thanksgiving meals to-go: Where you can still order your feast for the holiday

Oven on the fritz? Unexpected guests? Turkey gone bad?

There are many reasons that one may need to purchase a last-minute Thanksgiving meal to go.

Restaurants across the country are offering their takes on the classic holiday meal both in restaurant and to go. Bringing the meal home offers a reduced-stress celebration, with a reduction in dishwashing topping the list of chores avoided, while keeping the benefits of a Norman Rockwell-esque scene.

Time is ticking to put in for the potatoes as most places have deadlines on when orders must be placed by.

Here are restaurants you can still order a Thanksgiving meal to go.

Restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to go

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze, a Carribean themed restaurant with locations in 15 states, is offering a jerk-style turkey dinner at participating locations.

The restaurant is offering an individual meal for between $25.99 and a bundle to feed four for $100. The meal comes with turkey, green beans, brioche stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney, a choice of mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes and a slice of pumpkin praline cheesecake.

The offer is currently available for pre-order and can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is offering customers multiple options for a Thanksgiving feast.

Customers can pre-order a "Farmhouse Feast" with either ham or turkey to feed four guests or eight. The feasts come with the chosen main dish bread & celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, rolls and pumpkin pie.

The restaurant is also offering a "Premium Farmhouse Feast" that feeds 10 people and has both main dish choices, the sides offered in the standard feast as well as macaroni and cheese and an apple pie in addition to the standard pumpkin.

The feasts are available for order on the restaurant's website.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille offers a turkey meal for individuals, families and large parties.

The meal comes with white turkey meat, gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Family sized orders serve four to five people while catering orders serve eight to 10.

Family size and catering orders are available to be picked up through Nov. 27 while individual meals are only available Thanksgiving Day.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has three options to-go on its Thanksgiving Day menu.

The country kitchen chain is offering a traditional turkey meal, a chicken and dumplings meal and a "Country Vegetable Plate."

The meals are available for pre-order on the restaurant's website but is only available on Thanksgiving Day.

Taste of the past: 'Tasting History's' Max Miller shares 3 historic recipes to add to your Thanksgiving feast

Kona Grill

Kona Grill has two Thanksgiving meals available for pre-order to pick up on the holiday.

The restaurant is offering a spin on the turkey meal with a macadamia nut crusted turkey breast, miso mashed potatoes, green beans, shoyu cream sauce and cranberry sauce as well as a traditional meal with turkey breast, green beans, miso mashed potatoes, gravy, brioche stuffing and cranberry sauce.

The macadamia nut turkey meal is $38 for one person or $76 for two and the traditional meal is $35 for one person or $70 for two.

Pre-orders must be completed before Thanksgiving Day.

Popeyes

The Popeyes Cajun style turkey has returned for 2024.

The option was met with popular demand as the fried chicken restaurant sold out of the bird online. However, Popeyes says on its website that the turkey is still available to order in some stores and the restaurant recommends customers contact their local store to check availability. The turkey starts at $54.99 but pricing varies by location.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thanksgiving to-go: Where to order a last-minute turkey dinner