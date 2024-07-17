25+ Prime Day luggage deals to land ASAP — score Samsonite, Delsey and more

Take to the sky this summer with these deals that are oh-so down-to-earth. (Amazon)

If you've got a summer trip planned, now’s the time to upgrade your travel gear for a steal — Prime Day deals started rolling in yesterday and they're still going strong. Tons of travel essentials are majorly marked down. Everything from checked bags to luggage sets to backpacks and duffel bags are on mega sale for Amazon Prime Day, as are thousands of must-have travel accessories.

While many of the discounts are epic, not all deals offer real savings due to inflated MSRPs that tend to pop up on major sale days. But have no fear! As someone who writes about travel gear for a living, I've researched the price histories of hundreds of luggage pieces, so I know a good deal when I see one. And trust me: These travel essentials are begging to be snatched up.

Just remember, these low prices end tonight, and deals this good are sure to sail off into the sunset sooner rather than later. So add them to your cart while you can, and safe travels!

Best Prime Day suitcase deals

Samsonite Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage $118 $200 Save $82 Breeze through security with this baby that's over 40% off! It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!” $118 at Amazon

Amazon Traveler's Choice Pagosa Hardshell Expandable Luggage $71 $111 Save $40 Down to the lowest price it's been all year, this popular suitcase features a contoured grip handle and 360-degree wheels that make it easy to navigate through busy airports and train stations. Plus, you can't go wrong with this pretty pink color. Though there are six other options to choose from if you prefer another shade. $71 at Amazon

Samsonite Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage $119 $170 Save $51 Another popular Samsonite option that's on super sale, this 20-inch bag boasts TSA-approved combination locks that will keep all your stuff safe and secure, a telescopic handle and multi-directional spinner wheels. But what really sets it apart is its aforementioned expandability — and the fact that it's 30% off. $119 at Amazon

DELSEY PARIS Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage $125 $210 Save $85 Is security a concern? The sturdy Delsey case has interlocking zippers to keep your stuff safe and comes with a ten-year warranty. We've never seen this brand on sale for this low before. "The surface of the suitcase stands up to anything the airplane personnel can give it. It has great packing areas to keep your clothes from wrinkling. I loved it so much I order another one for my husband. Well worth the money!! I would recommend this suitcase to anyone who wants a great suitcase," raved one shopper. $125 at Amazon

Rockland Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage $63 $120 Save $57 This sleek little number fits in the overhead bins of most airlines and its four multidirectional wheels make for an effortless glide through the concourse. Plus, it's expandable giving you a little extra room to pack all your souvenirs on the way home. What's more: It's nearly 50% off right now for the next two days. $63 at Amazon

Briggs & Riley Briggs & Riley Uprights Underseat Cabin Bag $289 $459 Save $170 This compact carryall is designed to fit underneath your seat, making it an ideal option for when your ticket doesn't allow a carry-on bag. It has a roomy interior to fit a change of clothes, medications and anything else you don't feel comfortable checking. Plus it has a slip pocket on the front for items you need easy access to like passports or tablets. Bonus: You can either wheel it around, carry it by its durable top handles or stack it on top of a larger suitcase. Score one for your next trip while it's still 40% off. $289 at Amazon

Best Prime Day luggage set deals

Samsonite Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set $203 $460 Save $257 You really can't go wrong with a Samsonite set. This luggage brand is one of the most recognizable and trusted in the world — it has been around for years, and its pieces are extremely durable, fans say. If you're looking for a hardshell luggage set that will last, this is the one to buy. The two piece set comes with a carry-on and large checked bag. Both are expandable, allowing you to fit more by just undoing the extra zipper. And the set is a whopping 56% off for the next few hours! $203 at Amazon

American Tourister American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Expandable Hardside Luggage Set $222 $350 Save $128 This sturdy hardshell set is marked down to the lowest price we've ever seen — a savings of over $125. Each suitcase has easy-rolling wheels, a comfortable handle and side and top grips that make it easy to lift. Bonus: there are a variety of cool colors to choose from. $222 at Amazon

Amazon Travel Select Amsterdam Expandable Rolling Upright Luggage Set $125 $208 Save $83 This Travel Select set has just about every piece of luggage you could ever need. Not only does it come with three suitcases and a weekender bag, but it even comes with four packing cubes to keep all your stuff organized. And right now the set is 40% off (the lowest it's been all year) meaning you can get all eight pieces for just $125! $125 at Amazon

Amazon U.S. Traveler Rio Lightweight Carry-On Set $41 $70 Save $29 It's a steal in teal! Traveling is hard enough, but juggling multiple bags can make security (and, well, every other part of your journey) a nightmare. That's why we love how this two-piece set fits together for easy wheeling around the concourse. Just slip the smaller bag's straps over the roller bag's handle and you're off! More than 18,600 Amazon shoppers are fans of this colorful two-piece set and it's just $41 right now! $41 at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel backpack deals

MATEIN Matein Carry on Backpack $28 $46 Save $18 With a 40-liter capacity, this top-seller is likely all you'll need for a long weekend, but should you come back home with more stuff than you left with, a discreet zipper will expand it by up to 1.5 inches. Another wraparound zipper allows you to easily see what’s inside when you want to find that one thing you need right now. There are multiple colors and two other sizes available if you need more or less space. $28 at Amazon

LOVEVOOK Lovevook Travel Backpack $41 $60 Save $19 with coupon This innovative pack opens like a suitcase so you can see exactly what’s inside without digging through everything from the top. Plus, it comes with packing cubes and it's on double discounts today. "This packs like a suitcase yet also has pockets like a backpack. Great weekend or airplane carryon bag. It fit in the overhead. It was easy to maneuver through the airport and use the bathroom. It was also easy enough to take off/put on to carry on my back," said one five-star reviewer. Save $19 with coupon $41 at Amazon

Lapsouno Lapsouno Large Travel Laptop Backpack $30 $50 Save $20 In addition to a top handle, roomy compartments and padded shoulder straps, this backpack features a charging port and pocket for your portable charger so you can keep your devices juiced while on the go. It's over 50% off right now, down to just $24— aka the lowest price it's ever been. $30 at Amazon

G-FAVOR G-Favor 40L Travel Backpack $46 $80 Save $34 Along with a spacious main compartment, this vintage-looking rolltop pack has a ton of organizing sections and pockets to keep all your stuff safe and secure. Shoppers love how much it holds and you can get it on double discounts when you click the on-page coupon box. One shopper raved, "Recently decided to use if for backpacking with 40+ pounds and it's amazing. Good weight distribution, plenty of space, and the straps are holding up fine." $46 at Amazon

Osprey Osprey Daylite Plus Commuter Backpack $55 $75 Save $20 Osprey is known for making durably lightweight backpacks that are great for travel, so seeing that multiple colors of this popular style is on sale for 27% off makes us want to take the plunge and invest in one. "I love that this pack is so light yet sturdy. The side pockets are easy access for my water bottle and the inside pockets provide extra security for a billfold and passport. When open the zipper are is reinforced," said one reviewer. $55 at Amazon

Best Prime Day duffel and weekender bag deals

Rockland Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Duffel $29 $80 Save $51 This roomy duffel bag has a telescopic handle and two wheels at the bottom making it super easy to navigate through busy airports and train stations. In addition to a spacious main compartment, it also has five exterior pockets to store items you need easy access to. Bonus: It's nearly 60% off right now! $29 at Amazon

ETRONIK Etronik Travel Duffel Bag $26 $50 Save $24 Heading out for just a quick weekend trip? Snap up this stylish tote/shoulder bag while it's on sale. It features interchangeable straps and an interior spacious enough to hold all your stuff, and it's just $36 right now. Thousands of shoppers are fans of the travel bag and love it so much it's a no.1 bestseller. $26 at Amazon

adidas Adidas Unisex Defender 4 Large Duffel Bag $38 $55 Save $17 This sporty duffel has a detachable padded shoulder strap and durable top handles that make it comfy to carry around. Plus, we love that it folds down to a super-compact size when not in use and the black version is down to just $36. Shoppers are amazed just how much it can actually hold. "Wow. The large fits as much as a big suitcase. Great buy and value. Don’t think twice. Buy it," wrote one. $38 at Amazon

Pacific Gear Pacific Gear Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag $40 $80 Save $40 "Rolling" and "duffel" are two of our favorite, most useful luggage attributes. Combined, they add up to "fast" and "roomy," and what's more important than that when you're on the road? This bag has a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle and five exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. Plus, it's 50% off. $40 at Amazon

Vera Bradley Vera Bradley Cotton Grand Weekender Travel Bag $78 $155 Save $77 If you prefer your travel bags to have a little pizzazz, check out this fun printed Vera Bradley weekender. The lightweight bag has multiple pockets to keep all your stuff organized and is machine-washable, so you can keep it looking in tip-top shape in between trips. Snag this pretty blue print while it's half off today and tomorrow! $78 at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel accessory deals

BAGAIL Bagail 4 Set Compression Packing Cubes $17 $27 Save $10 These quartet may look small, but they hold a whole lot (that, actually, is the idea). What’s more, each one comes with a convenient handle so you can tote them around on their own. Together, they'll save up to 60% of space in your case. They are also made with a water-resistant material so your clothing will be protected from the elements. You can choose between a variety of colors and they are down to just $17 for a four-pack today. $17 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirTag 4 pack $75 $99 Save $24 Once you start using Apple AirTags to keep tabs on checked luggage while traveling, you'll never hop on a plane without them again. These tiny trackers use Apple's Find My network to help you locate missing luggage — even if it winds up across the country. Speaking of staying on track: This 4-pack of AirTags is 10% off. $75 at Amazon

BAGAIL Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes $14 $25 Save $11 Packing for a trip is an occasion for maximum organization and efficienty. This 8-piece set will help! Along with three cubes of various sizes, there's a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, a sock bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes. Keep everything neat and tidy and snag the set while it's marked down to just $14. $14 at Amazon

Anker Anker Magnetic Battery $45 $80 Save $35 This speedy, popular, universally compatible power banks will charge your phones, tablets and more. Even better, it has a fold-away stand so you can prop up your phone to watch your favorite show while it charges. The handheld charger has enough power to charge an iPhone 13 Pro 1.8 times and it has a magnetic base that snap on to your phone letting it charge without using any wires. $45 at Amazon

trtl Trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow $39 $65 Save $26 with coupon The Trtl travel pillow rarely goes on sale, so if you’ve been wanting to give it a try now’s the time since it’s 40% off. Unlike regular U-shaped travel pillows, the innovative TRTL pillow has an internal support system that keeps your head from bobbing to prevent stiff necks and achy shoulders. "The Trtl Travel Pillow has been a game-changer for my journeys. Its super soft neck support and added shoulder support create a comfort haven... Overall, it's become an essential item for my travels, providing unparalleled comfort and convenience," raved one customer. Save $26 with coupon $39 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $169 $249 Save $80 AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $80 off their usual price — and the lowest they've been in 30 days. One happy shopper raved, "As someone who travels frequently for work, I rely on my headphones to help me tune out the world during long flights. So when I took my new AirPods Pro 2 on a cross-country plane trip, they were truly put to the test — and they passed with flying colors. The adjustable active noise cancellation was a travel game-changer. It blocked out the loud plane engines and crying babies to create my own peaceful bubble in the sky. The transparency mode allowed me to tune back into cabin announcements when needed." $169 at Amazon

Travelambo Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $8 $15 Save $7 with Prime There are wallets, and then there are wallets. Designed to rein in the bulk of your essentials, this wallet is made with leather for a luxurious feel without the luxury price tag. This handmade bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered compartments for bills. While it's already inexpensive, it's more affordable now than ever at just $8 a pop! Save $7 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.