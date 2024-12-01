The best Cyber Monday Christmas deals on decor, ornaments and more are up to 50% off

Get ready for your home (and your wallet) to be merry and bright. (Amazon)

Cyber Monday deals abound in the Christmas decoration space. We're continuing to monitor the internet for the best sales and found some actually good discounts on everything you need to deck the halls. We found prices slashed on artificial Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, lights and yard decor from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Anthropologie. So zhuzh up your holiday season and transform your home into the festive winter wonderland of your dreams, with up to 50% off.



There's so much stuff on sale that the gems can get lost in the shuffle, so we're narrowing it down to the greats for you. Wayfair, for example, has marked down over 2,000 Christmas trees, and they start at just $60. Le Creuset also marked down lots of cookware from the holiday collection by 20%, like this special baby Dutch oven. Scroll below to shop the best decor deals going on now. BRB, going to look for more deals to share with you!

Best Cyber Monday Christmas decor deals

PayUSD Shatterproof Ornaments Set, 44 Pieces $20 $36 Save $16 You can grab a set of heavily discounted Christmas tree ornaments right now in festive red and gold (this set also comes in five other pretty color combos), in a variety of sizes and shapes. We like that the ornaments in this set are coordinated, which makes for a more cohesive tree, and it doesn't hurt that their shatterproof construction means they're kid- and pet-safe, too. Just be aware that many reviewers noted these ornaments were smaller than expected — the largest baubles are about 2.5 inches. We think they'd be perfect on a smaller tree. $20 at Walmart

Anthropologie Velvet Monogram Stocking $22 $44 Save $22 The deals at Anthropologie just keep getting better. For Cyber Monday, the trendy retailer has slashed prices on a number of Christmas decorations by 50%, including these velvet stockings. Get one embroidered with each family member's initials, then hang them by the chimney with care. $22 at Anthropologie

Wayfair Potted Evergreen Tree with Clear Lights $53 $96 Save $43 While big trees are classic, never underestimate the power of a little tree perched on a credenza, table or bookshelf, or tucked into the corner of small apartment. They're charming and just as magical, especially this pre-lit cutie. "LOVE this little festive tree," wrote one Wayfair customer. "So welcoming — especially during the short day-light hours of winter." $53 at Wayfair

JMEXSUSS 600 LED Outdoor Christmas Lights with Remote $24 $40 Save $16 with coupon Wrap 168 feet (!) of these warm string lights all around the perimeter of your house. This includes windows, bushes, mailboxes — whatever your heart desires. Just try not to go all National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on us. Pick between 16 colors! "The spool is huuuuuge," shared an enthusiastic fan. "It's great, and the controller is a game changer so I don't have to unplug it every time I want them to be off. I could wrap this around my room 100 times, it comes with so many lights, which is great, especially for decorating a large space." Save $16 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Le Creuset Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Star Knob $48 $60 Save $12 This darling 8-ounce cocotte from Le Creuset absolutely doubles as home decor. You may never want to put it away. The baby Dutch oven has a premium enamel-glazed interior and is ideal for heating up individual servings of cozy favorites like baked ziti, oatmeal, stew and more. Choose from red, green and white. And how about that dreamy star knob? "Perfect for serving small side dishes or making casseroles and pot pies for two people," shared a five-star reviewer. $48 at Le Creuset

Amazon DII Holiday Table Runner $12 $24 Save $12 Even if you don't use a table runner during the year, there's just something about a Christmas runner that brings all of your decorations together. Made of a linen and polyester blend, this one clocks in at 14 by 70 inches (think a table that seats up to eight people). "I'm very happy with this table runner," wrote this shopper. "Great quality and well-made embroidered design. Adds a nice base layer to my sideboard Christmas scene." $12 at Amazon

Walmart Ayieyill Artificial Mini Christmas Trees, 30 Pieces $12 $25 Save $13 As far as joyful Christmas decor goes, nothing can top mini bottle brush trees. They're just so stinkin' cute! This 30-piece set is sure to turn your home into the Christmas village you've always wished for. It comes with three different colored trees in five different sizes. Sprinkle them throughout your home. "I wasn't sure exactly what to expect when I ordered these little trees for such a great price," revealed a Walmart shopper. "I am more than pleased. Everything from the craftsmanship to the color is absolutely wonderful." $12 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.