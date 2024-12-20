The best gifts under $100 for the 2024 holiday season

It's the most expensive time of the year — and that's exactly why I've compiled this list of wallet-friendly buys for all ages.

So, you've got a budget of $100. There are two ways you can go: You can splurge on one big-ticket item or round up a bunch of smaller buys (like these options for less than $25). The choice is yours, but you can rest easy knowing that all of the Christmas gifts below will help you stay under budget.



On the hunt for a new gadget for your favorite cook? There's a smart meat thermometer that connects to their phone, so they can keep an eye on what they're cooking from a distance. What about something for your fashion-forward sister or daughter-in-law? Mejuri's gold hoops will be her new go-to. From affordable tech gifts to trendy, teen-approved picks, you're bound to find something great to stick underneath the tree — without, ya know, finding yourself on the bank's naughty list.



Of course, this is just one piece of the present puzzle. Set the groundwork with a stocking filled with fun and functional finds, including these stocking stuffer ideas for the men and women in your life. And while you're shopping, be sure to double-check the delivery estimates. We're down the wire, so it's possible that some of these last-minute gifts won't make it time.

Shop the best gifts under $100 by category:

Best gifts under $100 overall

Amazon Frameo Digital Picture Frame A framed picture is an easy win, but this digital version kicks things up a notch. Upload some of your sweetest (or silliest) snaps to the Frameo companion app, so the frame will have a handful of pictures to cycle through upon unboxing. Then encourage the recipient to add more as the years go on. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Aches and pains are a part of life, but that doesn't mean you can't help someone try to nip 'em in the bud. They can throw on this heated massager to work out knots, combat stiffness and soothe overworked muscles. There are three intensity levels and temperatures that'll help them find the setting that's just right. $50 at Amazon

Minted Custom Filled Map Print Paid for by Minted Take them back to a sentimental spot — the bar where they first locked eyes, the church where they said "I do" or the home that they built from the ground up. Upload a map of the area, then select a size, color and the text you'd like to appear in the bottom right corner. Prints start at $41 — get it as-is or framed for an additional cost. $41 at Minted

Amazon Soundcore by Anker Noise Cancelling Headphones You can easily spend upwards of $300 on a pair of quality noise-cancelling headphones, but Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida says this budget-friendly pair "rivals ones costing three or four times as much." The highlights: They can play for up to 55 hours on a single charge (compared to 20 hours for the Apple AirPods Max), plus they have a handy Easy Chat feature (cup your hand over the left earcup to switch into transparency mode for, well, easy chatting). $70 at Amazon

Best gifts under $100 for men

Amazon The Ridge Wallet Bulky wallets, be gone! Slip up to a dozen cards into this RFID-blocking wallet, complete with a cash strap and money clip so he can always have a few bucks on hand. "It is small enough that it is not uncomfortable to carry around in any pocket but big enough that you know it's there and are not panicking that you have lost it," one five-star fan wrote. $76 at Amazon

Sur La Table Foghat Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker Kit Make his spirits a whole lot smokier this holiday season. This white oak smoker is the star of the show — it rests on a rocks glass, snifter or cloche, enhancing the flavor of the foods or spirits inside. It comes with a tin of smoking chips, which are made from actual whiskey barrels and air-dried for up to 24 months. $69 at Sur La Table

Sephora Sephora Cologne Sampler Set with Redeemable Voucher Buying a fragrance for someone else is risky. Instead of committing to a single cologne, pick up this sampler and let him make the final pick. Once he tries out all 11 minis, he can take the included voucher to Sephora and redeem it for a full-size version of his favorite. $95 at Sephora

Best gifts under $100 for women

Mejuri Mejuri Dome Hoops A chunky take on a classic, these statement-making hoops can be worn on their own or paired with a stack of sparkly studs for maximum impact. They come in gold vermeil or silver (only $58), but opt for the gold to show that you're up on the trends. (Psst, Google's Holiday 100 revealed that gold was the most-searched color of hoop earrings this year.) $88 at Mejuri

Amazon Osea Undaria Body Bestsellers Set My philosophy: Everyday upgrades make the best gifts. So, if she lathers up with a body oil and lotion on the daily, then treat her to this hardworking duo by Osea. Victoria Beckham, Kelly Ripa and other celebs swear by this seaweed-packed stuff, which is said to moisturize while improving overall skin elasticity. The full-size bottles come to $100 total if you buy them separately, so save big by snagging this set! $68 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $68 at Bluemercury

Nordstrom Rack Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Double Stripe Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams blankets are the epitome of luxury — and hence, they often come with a steep price tag. Nordstrom Rack carries a bunch of striped options for over $100 off their original price, including this mauve and cream beauty. She'll appreciate how soft and snuggly the throw is; you'll appreciate the good deal. Talk about a win-win. $56 at Nordstrom Rack

Best gifts under $100 for kids and teens

Amazon National Geographic Pottery Wheel for Kids Budding artists can design, throw and paint their own pottery with this kit. The pottery wheel is made with beginners in mind, so there's a two-speed electric motor and three arm attachments to help turn clay into the creations they've dreamed up. No baking or firing necessary: Let the pottery air dry, then decorate it with a variety of paints and sculpting tools. $70 at Amazon

Amazon ArmoGear Laser Battle Set Now, they can play laser tag right in their living room. The whole family can get in on the action with this set, featuring four vests and guns with an impressive range of 150 feet. Switch between different weapons and turn on invisible mode to kick things into high gear. One thing to note: This set doesn't come with batteries, so make sure you have a fresh pack at the ready. $100 at Amazon

Target The Official Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Book Your Swiftie has lived and breathed The Eras tour for the last two years, but somehow that's not enough. Pick up Taylor's self-published book, complete with never-before-seen performance photos and handwritten reflections, so they can keep the magic going now that the tour's over. $40 at Target

Amazon Flycatcher Smart Sketcher 2.0 Little artists can snap a photo, then project the image on a piece of paper and sketch what they see. Play around with the size of the image by sticking the projector on a stack of books or another elevated surface — the higher it is, the larger the drawing will be. $99 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

