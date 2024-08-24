The knit jacket shoppers say is better than 'J.Crew cardigans' is nearly 50% off

Pretty over a turtleneck or blouse, this cardi is the lightweight coverup fall calls for — and it's just $30.

It's still summer and we're getting in as much sunshine as we can — while we can. And even though it's still warm enough to go outside sans jacket, we had to let you know about the deal on the Anrabess Cardigan Jacket now — it's just too good to pass up. This elegant number can bridge that outer-layer gap between summer and fall and again between fall and winter. And right now, you can get it for just $30 when you apply the on-page coupon. Regularly priced at $56, it's nearly 50% off.

Why is it a good deal?💰

Shoppers have catapulted the brand Anrabess to rock star levels on Amazon — it's known for fun styles. The Anrabess Cardigan Jacket is a new addition, and long cardigan jackets are hard to come by at only $30. If you're looking for something to throw on as you're walking out the door this fall or to cozy up in this winter, now's the time to add to your cart. It's gone on sale a few times around this price, but with the temps slowly dropping, we expect the price to go up very soon.

Why do I need this?🧐

The Anrabess Cardigan Jacket falls just below the knee, so you can wear it over a dress or skirt — it's even dressy enough to wear to a wedding. Made with viscose, polyester and nylon, it's soft and drapey for a comfortable fit. It's just right for fall days when you want to frolic in the leaves or go apple-picking. Built to keep you warm when you need an extra layer indoors or outdoors, you can wear it under a coat or by itself inside when the temps plummet.

'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one snarky shopper.

What reviewers say💬

Shoppers can't stop gushing about how stylish this sweater coat is. More than 2,600 rave reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"It is gorgeous! Not too heavy, which is great for those of us who like to dress in layers," wrote a five-star fan. "I plan to buy in another color. Oh...and Pockets!! One of my favorite clothing buys from Amazon!"

"Love this sweater even more than I expected to," admitted a pleasantly surprised reviewer. "The knit is heavyweight and so soft. I think this is going to be a major staple for me this year. Might even order in another color. It honestly feels like a very expensive piece, but was so much more affordable."

"Love the trenchie style and pockets," raved another happy shopper. "What surprised me most was how incredibly comfortable and soft it is."

Testified one new fan: "This literally holds up better than my J.Crew cardigans. Will be repurchasing and buying additional colors."

"Beautiful sweater coat!" said this cheeky consumer. "Fits and looks exactly as I wanted, a little slouchy but not sloppy. After trying it on, I immediately ordered another one in grey. Can be dressed up or down. Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers (when I go home to visit my family)!"

Cons 👎

"I like this sweater jacket," opined a discriminating wearer. "The only thing is that the seam runs down the middle of the back. Not a huge issue. I really like how it fits and it looks very nice with leggings, dress pants or jeans! I paired it with a pink pashmina. Very sharp."

"Love the blue and the soft luxurious feeling," shared another shopper. "The only thing that would be better is to have a single button so it will not be flyaway."

