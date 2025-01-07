The White Company's sale slashes up to 60% off bedding, clothing, home decor and more
It's not often luxury retailer, The White Company, has a sale, especially one that slashes prices by up to 60% across everything from bedding to candles and fragrance, clothing to home decor. But this January, it's done exactly that, reducing hundreds of bestsellers across multiple categories to help kickstart 2025 in the best possible way.
300 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Percale Duvet Cover & Classic Pillowcase Set£81£115Save £34
Tailored Wide Leg Trousers£48£120Save £72
Hampton 12 Piece Dinner Set£80£160Save £80
Fresh Grapefruit Large Candle£42£60Save £18
Classic Double Border Towels£15£22Save £7
Whitewashed Rattan Breakfast Tray£70£100Save £30
Quilted Short Jacket£68£170Save £102
Canova Duvet Cover£77£110Save £33
Geometric Broderie Shirt Dress£68£170Save £102
Ultrasoft Dual Layer Topper£91£130Save £39
Heart Serving Plate£23£45Save £22
Whitley Duvet Cover Set£63£90Save £27
The perfect chance to splurge on some luxurious bedding, chic home decor or top-quality clothing, there's some of the lowest-ever prices we've seen from the brand up for grabs, with prices starting from as little as £8.
👉 Go straight to The White Company's sale
🛍️ Shop bedroom sale
🛍️ Shop bathroom sale
🛍️ Shop home sale
🛍️ Shop clothing sale
🛍️ Shop candle & fragrance sale
Top picks include a huge £72 saving on this fast-selling pair of wide leg trousers, 30% off this crisp duvet set that shoppers describe as "outstanding" in quality, and £80 off an entire 12-piece dinner set. The deals really are that good.
As somewhere that doesn't have many sales throughout the year, we would recommend making the most out of this epic sale offering while it lasts.
✨Our favourite picks from The White Company sale✨
Refresh your stock of bedding with this crisp white set, timeless in style and great for layering with other bedding.
This wide leg pair of trousers is a failsafe option to have in your wardrobe as they can be dressed up or down, worn to work events and out to dinner, or even for travel.
Snag a brand-new dinner set for half price with this brilliant value bundle, perfect for everyday dining and complete with four dinner plates, four side plates and four pasta bowls.
Snag the brand's signature hand-finished candles for a whole lot less. This scent is a blend of zesty grapefruit, exotic jasmine and bitter-sweet orange flower.
Get your hands on an entire set of fresh towels, including everything from face cloths to super jumbo bath sheets, for a reduced price.
Breakfast in bed just got an upgrade. This handy breakfast tray is great for weekends spent cosying up in bed.
This lightweight jacket is great for throwing on when you're in a rush, but still want to look stylish. We love the quilted design and detachable hood.
Get that five-star hotel feel with this luxurious set of bedding, designed with chic black detailing around the seams.
Shop this timeless shirt dress and wear it year-round for a range of occasions, and enjoy a belted midi design with three-quarter-length blouson sleeves and elasticated cuffs.
Add an extra layer of comfort to your bed with this dreamy topper. One shopper even said it "makes your bed feel like it has a very expensive mattress".
Perfect for hosting, this simple yet charming serving plate is crafted from Portuguese clay with a white-gloss glaze and comes with a trendy scalloped edge.
Who doesn't love a classic seersucker style? This duvet set is cool and crisp, and, best of all, requires barely any ironing.