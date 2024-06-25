These 'outstanding' wireless earbuds are 69% off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2024 — they're skyrocketing in sales right now

Shoppers say these boast a "sleek and comfortable design" and deliver "exceptional" sound quality.

Save a whopping 69 per cent on these Monster earbuds ahead of Prime Day 2024. (Photo via Amazon Canada)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 isn't until July 16-July 17, but that doesn't mean you can't snag a good bargain in the meantime. To be honest, sometimes the early deals are just as good — but you didn't hear that from me! 🤫

Right now, the bestselling Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds are on sale for a whopping 69 per cent off. They've racked up hundreds of five-star shopper reviews and are currently stealing the spotlight on Amazon's Movers & Shakers page.

The Monster earbuds offer a playtime and immersive stereo sound that match the quality of big-ticket brands. Keep scrolling to learn more and shop the deal ahead of Prime Day.

The fine print

These Monster earbuds have a lightweight design that'll feel absolutely weightless in your ears. You can choose from three ear tip sizes to get your perfect fit, which will ensure they stay put.

They feature a sweat- and water-resistant design, as well as hands-free stereo calling, volume and noise control on the exterior touch controls for added convenience.

These earbuds also boast up to 30 hours of use on a single charge to ensure long-lasting use.

Are they worth it?

⭐️ 4/5 stars

💬 700+ ratings

🏆 "Exceeded my expectations in every aspect."

With a 4-star average rating from hundreds of customer reviews, these wireless earbuds are a top choice among Amazon shoppers — especially at their current sale price.

One reviewer who purchased these earbuds on sale noted that they are "well worth the cost" and "feel super expensive." They added that you'll want to "snap these up, even as gifts."

Another reviewer said they would "highly recommend" these "really amazing earbuds."

"Three years old and still working well," raved a third.

While shoppers have praised these earbuds for their longevity and "incredible" battery life, some reviewers reported connectivity issues, making these better suited for listening to music than taking important phone calls.

"The microphone or related connectivity seems to be a bit of an issue," reads one review.

The verdict

Given that the Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds have earned a solid reputation among shoppers, their current sale price makes them an even better deal.

As long as you don’t mind that they work best when listening to music or entertainment on your devices, you’ll likely enjoy these headphones for years to come.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

