These last-minute Prime Day deals will transform rough feet, starting at $5

As a beauty editor, these last hours of Amazon Prime Day converge two of my most anticipated events of the year: sandal season and big sales on foot care. Even this late in the game I'm still finding mega Prime Day beauty sales on the kinds of creams, scrubbers, peels and clippers I use all year to make my toes and heels look pretty — now sold at a fraction of what they usually cost.

Because here's the thing: I love warm weather and I love cute, comfortable shoes (speaking of, check out our guide to the best sandals) but I also know that keeping my feet presentable in public requires care and maintenance. Which means purchasing high-quality items to address all the ongoing issues currently plaguing my soles.

From cracked heels to calluses to dry, scaly skin, the most common foot problems can often be solved with at-home products — ideally, ones that don't require hours of labor or piles of cash. And, while much of what we're talking about here can be remedied with a professional pedicure, we all know visits to the salon can be pricey and time-consuming — sometimes it just makes more sense and feels better to DIY in private.

The followings deals will keep your trotters soft and supple from now through the end of sandal season — and beyond. Act fast, the sales are only on 'til midnight.

Celor Celor Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $10 $20 Save $10 Here's a sale anyone with rough soles should jump on fast. This mask is legendary for a reason: It removes dead skin astonishingly well — it's thorough and effective. Within days after initial application of this lavender-scented potion, your feet kind of molt, almost like a snake's skin, leaving behind the softest foot surface you've ever felt. It's especially good for cracked heels and stubborn calluses — in fact, it's the only thing that worked last year for mine. Right now it's the lowest price we've seen since Prime Day 2021. $10 at Amazon

Palmer's Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Magic Exfoliating Foot Scrub $5 $6 Save $1 Unlike my approach to facial products, where I tend to have the tastes of an opulent heiress who dines on bonbons all day, I like to go super basic with foot care. That's because, in my experience, the fancy stuff is rarely a lick better than the old staples. Take, for example, this minty, exfoliating, coconut-butter-infused "magic" foot scrub which I've been using to soften up heel calluses for years. It's an essential product for keeping rough, dry feet hydrated and smooth. It feels good on your skin and — at under $5 — for your wallet. $5 at Amazon

O'Keeffe's O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $14 $19 Save $5 with Prime O'Keeffe's Foot Cream is somewhat legendary for its heavy-duty hydration of even the driest feet. The texture is thick — more balm-like than standard lotion. It's also unscented and not in any way greasy, a boon for this area of the body (I myself despise the sensation of greasy soles). Important to note that this salve is particularly good for stubborn cracked heels. It's also hypoallergenic and safe for both sensitive and diabetics' skin. Best of all, a little goes a long way and the cream doesn't go bad — this 2-pack supply will last months. If you like smooth soles, know that this is the lowest price our trackers have for this product since 2019. Save $5 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Pumice Valley Pumice Stone Natural Earth Lava Black $10 $15 Save $5 Fancy machines are great for heavy-duty callus removal but, when it comes to everyday foot maintenance, few products beat the classic pumice stone. I'm particularly fond of this one from the brand Pumice Valley, which not only has a palm-sized easy-to-grip design and a handy rope for shower storage, it's also completely natural (no synthetic materials here) and made of volcanic lava rock. The result is a porous, but extra strong device that sloughs off dry skin in minutes while also massaging and improving blood flow to your feet. This is the lowest price I've seen on this scrubber — right now, it's 33% off. $10 at Amazon

Geopu Electric Foot Callus Remover $14 $25 Save $11 blah There are few solutions easier for those with lumpy, bumpy, scratchy feet [raises hand] than an electric foot file. This popular device helps remove hardened skin fast and effectively without requiring much, if any, elbow grease. Bonus: Included in this offer is an extra-sturdy rough-skin filing kit Plus, this is the lowest price this callous-sloughing solution has been since Black Friday. $14 at Amazon

Renpho Renpho Foot Massager Machine with Heat $110 $200 Save $90 "Stop reading. Just buy it," raves one of the 22,000 5-star reviewers about this customizable, highly effective heated foot massager. "It's strong enough to massage the hell out of my feet and it's simply amazing. I have never felt this kind of relief from any other massaging tool have I bought over the years and I have bought many. I will go ahead and say that this is the best purchase I have made on Amazon, ever, period!!! I simply love it." The powerful foot massaging device has a ton going for it. It utilizes heat therapy to help relax sore arch muscles along with roller balls and rods to offer your dogs a deep and powerful kneading massage. It works for most feet — fits shoe sizes up to a men's 12 — and can be customized with three different levels of intensity to suit your massage pressure preferences. Plus, it's sanitary: the cloth insert can be easily removed and washed after use. Right now, the whole shebang is a rather amazing 49% off. But don't take my word for it, take it from another, pun-friendly fan: The foot massager you “KNEAD”! This foot massager has becomes a part of my daily routine! It’s a relaxing way to end my day." $110 at Amazon

Exptolii Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Socks, 3 Pairs $8 $17 Save $9 For just $10, these "spa socks" are just the thing for the lady on the go who's out there having it all when the "all" also includes ugly, cracked, dry feet. They're made of breathable mesh and the heels are packed with a gel formulated from olive, grape-seed and jojoba oils along with vitamin E. Pro tip: Apply a favorite moisturizer before placing on the socks — it will help the product soak in. $8 at Amazon

Aquaphor Aquaphor Repairing Foot Masks $34 $36 Save $2 Aquafor's foot masks are like little healing booties. Just slip them on and the avocado oil and shea butter moisturizing treatment immediately gets to work nourishing your skin and restoring it to a baby-smooth state. This version is especially appealing (no pun!) if your skin is easily irritated — it's fragrance-free, gentle and packed with nutrients like vitamin B5. Lastly, the entire treatment is fast — you're literally done in 10 minutes. $34 at Amazon

