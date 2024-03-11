This $48 Lululemon wristlet is 'perfect for on-the-go' — shop it in 11 colours
Lululemon reviewers say this "super practical" wristlet is "perfect for everyday use!"
If we're being honest with ourselves, we rarely leave Lululemon empty-handed. Whether it's a butt-lifting pair of leggings or a buzzy viral accessory, the retailer never fails to deliver the goods, especially when it comes to spring 2024 new arrivals. One new arrival I have my eye on is the Dual Pouch Wristlet. Dubbed the "perfect" on-the-go wristlet by reviewers, the Dual Pouch Wristlet is just the right size for holding cards, loose change and more. To shop the under-$50 bag and give your spring wardrobe a welcome pop of colour, scroll below.
Everywhere Belt Bag
Crossbody Camera Bag 2L
Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag
Packable Tote Bag 32L
Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L
Everywhere Backpack
City Adventurer Crossbody Bag 2.5L
Crossbody Camera Bag
Packable Backpack 32L
Wunderlust Crossbody Bag
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
Easy Access Crossbody Bag
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
New Parent Tote Bag
City Essentials Bag 25L
Shop the Dual Pouch Wristlet in 11 colours.
The details
Lululemon's Dual Pouch Wristlet is made from water-repellant fabric and features two mini zippered compartments to store small items. It measures just 4.5" x 0.2" x 2.8" — a perfect size for holding credit cards, loose change or earbuds securely in place.
Since the pouches are detachable from their wristlet strap, you can customize the look and function and use a single pouch as a standalone wallet. The wristlet is available in 11 colourways, so you can find exactly what you want.
Why it's worth it
🛍️ 2,000+ reviews
⭐ 4.3-star average rating
🏅 "Perfect for on-the-go"
Lululemon's Dual Pouch Wristlet has earned rave reviews from shoppers, with many calling it a "great gift" idea.
It's the "perfect wristlet for on-the-go," writes one reviewer.
The wristlet is "super practical" and "super cute," says another. "[I] love it."
A third shopper describes the wristlet as "convenient and stylish for a busy mom on the go."
"It is such a good size and perfect for everyday use!"
Despite hundreds of five-star reviews, some were underwhelmed by its size.
"Both pouches were too small to be practical," according to one user.
Best Lululemon bags to buy right now
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sakura Pink.
Crossbody Camera Bag 2L in Blue Linen.
Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag in Natural/Black.
Packable Tote Bag 32L in Traverse Grey/Lichen Lime/Black.
Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L in Windmill/White Opal.
The Everywhere Backpack in storm teal.
Available in two colours.
Crossbody Camera Bag 2L in Mojave Tan/Light Ivory/Raw Linen.
Packable Backpack 32L in Black/Traverse Grey.
Wunderlust Crossbody Bag 2L in Raw Linen.
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L in Grey Eucalyptus.
Easy Access Crossbody Bag in mauve.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece in White Opal/Gold.
The New Parent Tote Bag in black.
City Essentials Bag 25L in Grey Eucalyptus.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.