This $48 Lululemon wristlet is 'perfect for on-the-go' — shop it in 11 colours

If we're being honest with ourselves, we rarely leave Lululemon empty-handed. Whether it's a butt-lifting pair of leggings or a buzzy viral accessory, the retailer never fails to deliver the goods, especially when it comes to spring 2024 new arrivals. One new arrival I have my eye on is the Dual Pouch Wristlet. Dubbed the "perfect" on-the-go wristlet by reviewers, the Dual Pouch Wristlet is just the right size for holding cards, loose change and more. To shop the under-$50 bag and give your spring wardrobe a welcome pop of colour, scroll below.

Quick Overview
See 12 more
Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

Shop the Dual Pouch Wristlet in 11 colours.

$48 at Lululemon

The details

Lululemon's Dual Pouch Wristlet is made from water-repellant fabric and features two mini zippered compartments to store small items. It measures just 4.5" x 0.2" x 2.8" — a perfect size for holding credit cards, loose change or earbuds securely in place.

Since the pouches are detachable from their wristlet strap, you can customize the look and function and use a single pouch as a standalone wallet. The wristlet is available in 11 colourways, so you can find exactly what you want.

Why it's worth it

🛍️ 2,000+ reviews

⭐ 4.3-star average rating

🏅 "Perfect for on-the-go"

Lululemon's Dual Pouch Wristlet has earned rave reviews from shoppers, with many calling it a "great gift" idea.

It's the "perfect wristlet for on-the-go," writes one reviewer.

The wristlet is "super practical" and "super cute," says another. "[I] love it."

Dual Pouch Wristlet (Photo via Lululemon).
Dual Pouch Wristlet (Photo via Lululemon).

A third shopper describes the wristlet as "convenient and stylish for a busy mom on the go."

"It is such a good size and perfect for everyday use!"

Despite hundreds of five-star reviews, some were underwhelmed by its size.

"Both pouches were too small to be practical," according to one user.

Best Lululemon bags to buy right now

lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sakura Pink.

$44 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

Crossbody Camera Bag 2L in Blue Linen.

$84 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag

Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag in Natural/Black.

$68 at Lululemon
lululemon

Packable Tote Bag 32L

Packable Tote Bag 32L in Traverse Grey/Lichen Lime/Black.

$98 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L

Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L in Windmill/White Opal.

$68 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Backpack

The Everywhere Backpack in storm teal.

$78 at Lululemon
Lululemon

City Adventurer Crossbody Bag 2.5L

Available in two colours.

$64 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Crossbody Camera Bag

Crossbody Camera Bag 2L in Mojave Tan/Light Ivory/Raw Linen.

$98 at Lululemon
lululemon

Packable Backpack 32L

Packable Backpack 32L in Black/Traverse Grey.

$98 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wunderlust Crossbody Bag

Wunderlust Crossbody Bag 2L in Raw Linen.

$84 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L in Grey Eucalyptus.

$52 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Easy Access Crossbody Bag

Easy Access Crossbody Bag in mauve. 

$44 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece in White Opal/Gold.

$64 at Lululemon
Lululemon

New Parent Tote Bag

The New Parent Tote Bag in black.

$218 at Lululemon
Lululemon

City Essentials Bag 25L

City Essentials Bag 25L in Grey Eucalyptus.

$178 at Lululemon

