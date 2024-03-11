This $48 Lululemon wristlet is 'perfect for on-the-go' — shop it in 11 colours

This Lululemon wristlet is "perfect" for spring (Photos via Lululemon).

If we're being honest with ourselves, we rarely leave Lululemon empty-handed. Whether it's a butt-lifting pair of leggings or a buzzy viral accessory, the retailer never fails to deliver the goods, especially when it comes to spring 2024 new arrivals. One new arrival I have my eye on is the Dual Pouch Wristlet. Dubbed the "perfect" on-the-go wristlet by reviewers, the Dual Pouch Wristlet is just the right size for holding cards, loose change and more. To shop the under-$50 bag and give your spring wardrobe a welcome pop of colour, scroll below.

The details

Lululemon's Dual Pouch Wristlet is made from water-repellant fabric and features two mini zippered compartments to store small items. It measures just 4.5" x 0.2" x 2.8" — a perfect size for holding credit cards, loose change or earbuds securely in place.

Since the pouches are detachable from their wristlet strap, you can customize the look and function and use a single pouch as a standalone wallet. The wristlet is available in 11 colourways, so you can find exactly what you want.

Why it's worth it

🛍️ 2,000+ reviews

⭐ 4.3-star average rating

🏅 "Perfect for on-the-go"

Lululemon's Dual Pouch Wristlet has earned rave reviews from shoppers, with many calling it a "great gift" idea.

It's the "perfect wristlet for on-the-go," writes one reviewer.

The wristlet is "super practical" and "super cute," says another. "[I] love it."

Dual Pouch Wristlet (Photo via Lululemon).

Dual Pouch Wristlet $48 at Lululemon

A third shopper describes the wristlet as "convenient and stylish for a busy mom on the go."

"It is such a good size and perfect for everyday use!"

Despite hundreds of five-star reviews, some were underwhelmed by its size.

"Both pouches were too small to be practical," according to one user.

Best Lululemon bags to buy right now

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.