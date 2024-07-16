This breakfast sandwich maker changed my mornings forever, and it's down to $21 for Prime Day

The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker whips up your customized egg and cheese creation in mere minutes. No wonder I'm one of 29,000+ fans.

I realize this is a bold statement, but I'm about to change your mornings forever. Let me introduce you to the genius Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. This clever contraption lets you whip up a crunchy, chewy, savory egg sandwich in minutes — yes, minutes — and it's totally foolproof. If you're a fan of egg sandwiches from the deli, it'll pay for itself and then some. Hosting weekend guests? This baby will dazzle them. At just $21 (30% off right now for Amazon Prime Day!), go ahead and treat yourself. Here's my review:

Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker This nifty gizmo features layers of hot plates stacked on top of each other — essentially mini pans designed to perfectly cook each individual component. $30 at Amazon

The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is a snap to use. First, add ingredients to each pan — the bottom one is for the bread and sausage, bacon, ham or cheese, there’s a plate just for the egg and then up top you pop in another layer of bread. Then, close the device and let it toast. (And don’t even get me started on the hot sauce.)

I was skeptical at first. After all, I was used to spending a lot of time crafting breakfast sandwiches. But after using this device once, I was hooked. It pristinely cooked every element of the sandwich — even the egg! The ham was smoky and warm, the cheese was perfectly melted and the egg was the ideal level of gooeyness. Plus, my English muffin didn’t get soggy.

After using the appliance for more than a year, I can honestly say it works just as well now as it did at the beginning. It saves me so much time in the mornings and makes the perfect meal to keep me fueled and energized all day.

If you’re looking to up your breakfast game and streamline your mornings, do yourself a favor and grab this fan club-worthy appliance. Bonus: Since you can mix and match ingredients, you can use it every day without getting bored.

Whip up your own breakfast sandwich at home in a flash? We're McLuvin' it! (Amazon)

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans too — over 29,000, in fact.

"Local deli started charging $9 an egg sandwich," said one shopper. "With this gadget, I can make a turkey bacon and egg sandwich for about $2 a sandwich. Seven dollars a day savings times five days a week equals $35 dollars saved every week."

"Easy setup right out of the box," shared another. "It took about 5-8 minutes to heat up properly and then I was a sammich-making fool! Five minutes per sandwich, super easy and very easy cleanup. The machine is nonstick, so everything wiped off easy-peasy."

"Breakfast is always a problem in my house," wrote a third. "We all love breakfast sandwiches, but we also prefer to sleep in and do the bare minimum before we have to leave. I’ve done freezer sandwiches ... but sometimes fresh just tastes better. … This is not only super easy to use, but I can set it and forget it for five minutes and use that time making sure the backpacks are packed. Or I have all [the] things I need. Or getting shoes and coats on."

Several reviewers shared this otherwise happy user's critique: "Only complaint is that there isn’t an off switch, so I have to unplug it after each use," they said. "That’s more of a laziness thing, though." They added, "This appliance makes a better breakfast sandwich than most breakfast establishments. ... Pro tip: fold the corners of the cheese so it doesn’t melt to the sides of the device."

"Breakfast sandwich heaven," gushed a final fan. "It's little, it's cute, it's easy to clean. ... It's better than a McMuffin, ya'll." Their one qualm? "There is no timer to tell you when your sandwich is done. But in the scheme of things, I can stand and watch my perfect little breakfast until it's ready."

Psst: If you're cooking for two, you'll want this double-duty model:

Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Your drive-thru days are over, thanks to this kitchen multitasker. Now you and your spouse won't have to fight over who gets to make their egg and cheese first. "I was looking for a simple way to prepare a great breakfast sandwich that wasn't frozen; this was the answer," shared a reviewer. "I originally bought the one-sandwich option but quickly realized the two-sandwich option was the way to go because everyone in our family loves to make them. I have found countless recipes online that give me new and creative ideas for sandwich options." $30 at Amazon

