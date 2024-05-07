This heated foot massager has 4,700 5-star reviews on Amazon — and it's on sale right now

This heated foot massager has thousands of five-star reviews — keep reading to find out why shoppers love it. (Photo via Amazon)

Aches and pains can dampen your whole day, whether you're suffering from a sore back, legs or feet. Anything that can help alleviate discomfort is worth the money in my eyes, and Amazon Canada has tons of gadgets that are great at relieving muscle tension. One popular device is the RENPHO heated foot massager, which has earned thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. They've dubbed it a "great little machine that's "very relaxing."

It's currently 22 per cent off, bringing the price down to $70 — a small price to pay for a soothing massage if you ask me. If you're looking for a practical last-minute Mother's Day gift, this is perfect. Scroll below for more details on this deal.

The details

This best-selling foot massager is designed to replicate a Shiatsu massage, which uses acupressure to release tension from sore muscles and bring balance to the body.

Users can select between two massage speeds and choose between a heated or non-heated massage. The device features six massager heads and 18 massage nodes to reach every inch of your sole and comes with a 15-minute auto shut-off function for safety.

The foot massager has a removable and washable mesh cover and an adjustable stand, allowing users to find their perfect angle and height.

What people are saying

This at-home foot massager has become the relaxation device of choice among Amazon shoppers, earningmore than 8,200 reviews and an average rating of 4.1 stars.

It "hits all the spots," raves one reviewer, noting that if you want more pressure, you can lean into it for "incredible force on those pressure points," and if you want a relaxing massage, "lean back" while it "soothes away the day's pressures."

It's "amazing for pain relief," says another. The heating function is the "perfect mild temperature." It's like having an "in-house spa day," they add.

RENPHO Foot Massager. (Photo via Amazon)

$70 $90 at Amazon

A third reviewer has dubbed the RENPHO foot massager the "best investment ever," adding that it's a great relief for aching feet.

Despite thousands of five-star reviews, some shoppers note the heat function isn't to their liking.

It's "OK," but there is "hardly any heat," writes one reviewer.

It "does the job," but the "heat is minimal" echos another.

The verdict

For those looking to enjoy a spa day from the comfort of their homes, Amazon reviewers say this heated foot massager "hits all the spots." At 22 per cent off, the massager makes a great gift for birthdays, anniversaries and even Mother's Day.

However, several reviewers note that the device offers "minimal" heat, something to keep in mind when making your purchase.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.