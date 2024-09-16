This 'heavenly' firming cream rivals Sol de Janeiro, fans say — it's down to $13

I shop for a living, which means I know all of the tips and tricks for finding the best products — and the best deals and discounts. One of my secret weapons is to scroll through the many bargain-hunting Facebook groups that I'm a part of to see what members are recommending. This week, a savvy shopper in their late 50s couldn't stop raving about Naturewell Ultra-Rich Firming and Tightening Cheeky Body Cream, saying that it's a "near perfect" affordable alternative to the ultra-popular but pricey Sol de Janeiro Brazillian Bum Bum Cream.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Quick history lesson: The Sol de Janeiro cream is known for its impressive skin-firming properties and decadent scent, and it has been a fan favorite for nearly a decade (there's even a matching body spray). However, a tub of the cream will set you back $48. Meanwhile, Naturewell's cream, which my Facebook group says works just as well, only costs $13 (down from $17) when you add the on-page coupon, which is an all-time low.

Why do I need this? 🤔

First off, winter is coming. This means you're going to want a rich body cream to keep things moisturized, soft and well-nourished — and Naturewell Cheeky Body Cream does just that. The thick formula features caffeine, cupuacu butter, brazil nut oil and guarana extract, which work together to firm and brighten. It's also packed with antioxidants to reinvigorate tired, dull skin for a smoother, more youthful complexion. And, just like the Sol de Janeiro cream, it leaves behind a delicious, decadent warm scent.

The cruelty-free, plant-based cream is made without soy, gluten or artificial coloring and flavoring. It's also designed with a user-friendly flip-top lid and scooping spatula. This way, you don't have to worry about any bacteria from your hands mixing in with the product.

Bouncy skin that smells great for $13? A dream. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Just like fans on Facebook, Amazon shoppers say this cream works — like, really works. And they affirm that it's a worthy replacement for the Sol de Janeiro cream, especially in the scent department.

Pros 👍

"The consistency and ingredients are quite a bit different than SDJ's Bum Bum, but this is hands down the closest scent dupe I've found (and I’ve tried a ton)," explained this Amazon customer in their five-star review. "I'm super excited about this one and will repurchase for sure."

"What I like about it is that it doesn't sit on top of my skin," commented this happy shopper. "It absorbs. Feels moisturized all day."

"This cream is the bomb," declared another five-star reviewer. "It has a lovely fragrance that does not overpower you but definitely gets compliments when you casually pass someone. I primarily use this on my thighs and tush, and there seems to be some improvement in just the short time I've been using it."

"I was given this as a birthday gift and absolutely loved it," shared one 76-year-old fan. "Ordered more to give as gifts to special people in my family. This is great stuff. Not super sticky like some creams, keeps your skin soft for days and the smell is super amazing."

While it's advertised as a body cream, this fan uses it on their face. "I had decided to use this on my face as a final moisturizer over my routine of skin care," they explained. "I loved the nutty smell and I love how soft it makes my skin. My skin does not reject this." (Side note: Do a patch test on a small section of your face to see how your skin reacts before slathering it on.)

Cons 👎

While shoppers generally say this is a great stand-in for the famed Sol de Janeiro cream, a few noted that the consistency is different. "Not as thick as Bum Bum cream but has great absorption and smells nice," wrote one shopper in their four-star review.

"This smells so good and is a great substitute for the Bum Bum cream," explained another four-star reviewer. "Only downfall is that it's not as thick and doesn't feel like it lasts as long." A final customer echoed that: "It does moisturize but doesn't really last," they explained. "I have to reapply often."

If you want to up your body cream game even more, Naturewell's Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream is a Yahoo reader favorite designed to improve skin texture and tone. Alternate this nightly with the Cheeky Body Cream to get the benefits of both retinol and caffeine.

Amazon NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon This nongreasy cream is formulated to renew, hydrate and firm your skin from head to toe. A small amount goes a long way, so it should last a long time too. More than 9,000 five-star reviewers say it's worth the spend. Fans are delighted with how well it tightens crepey skin, but some love it on their hands. One impressed reviewer, who "wished [they] could give more than five stars," noted: "I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate. My skin has a glow about it. No easy feat for 65-year-old skin. Buy it. You won't regret it." Save $10 with coupon $10 at Amazon

