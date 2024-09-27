This protector will keep your mattress 'dry as a bone' from spills — and it's on sale for $30 ahead of October Prime Day
Save your mattress from sweat, bedwetting and accidents!
A good mattress can be a pricey investment, so keeping it safe from accidents is always a good idea. Right now on Amazon Canada, the Cozymaker Queen Size Mattress Protector is currently 25 per cent off ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. Shoppers say the waterproof protector saves mattresses from spills and accidents while also being "very comfortable."
The item has an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon and over 2,000 people have bought it in the last month. To see why shoppers recommend the protector — and shop the early October Prime Day deals — scroll onwards to get in on all the details.
Reviewers like that the protector is "very comfortable" as well as "very good quality."
The details
The mattress protector comes in six sizes that differ in price, ranging from Twin to California King.
It has deep pockets that hug the corners of your bed for a secure fit and is designed to stay in place all night.
It's made of polyester and viscose, which is designed to be "breathable, cooling, soft, skin-friendly" as well as "hypoallergenic."
The back of the protector is made of TPU material, which is what makes it waterproof. It'll protect your mattress from sweat, bedwetting, spilled drinks and any other mishaps. To clean it, all you do is throw it in your washing machine. The retailer does warn that you should not iron, bleach or dry clean the protector.
What reviewers are saying
🛍️ 3,600+ reviews
⭐ 4.6-star average rating
🏅Shoppers say it's "very comfortable" and keeps the mattress "dry as a bone"
One shopper says the protector has saved their mattress multiple times from their toddler and newborn. They say the toddler spilled an entire cup of juice on it and that "not a drop got through."
Another shares that they have a senior dog who occasionally has leaks and that the protector keeps the mattress "dry as a bone" from accidents.
Others describe the item as "very comfortable" as well as "very good quality."
A reviewer writes that they were worried it would make "crinkling sounds" but were happy to discover that it did not, adding that it's "very quiet and comfortable."
However, some say there's a bit too much stretch on the material and that it leaves excess fabric around the edges of the bed.
Cozymaker Queen Size Mattress Protector$30$40Save $10
The verdict
The Cozymaker Queen Size Mattress Protector will save your mattress from spills, bedwetting and any of the other mishaps that come with having pets, kids and life in general. Shoppers love that it fully protects their mattress and that it doesn't make a sound. Best of all? You just throw it in the washing machine as needed.
It's currently 25 per cent off on Amazon Canada ahead of Amazon's Fall Prime Day, which is taking place on Oct. 8 and 9.
Looking for more? Shop Amazon's best early Prime Big Deal Days deals on home essentials below
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)$230$330Save $100
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum$450$600Save $150
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine$129$229Save $100
Masticating Juicer$160$1,000Save $840
HOSHANHO Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Holder$130$220Save $90
dreame L10s Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$1,000$1,800Save $800
COSORI Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo$200$230Save $30
HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes$30$46Save $16
Cuisinart CPM-150C EasyPop Hot Air Popcorn Maker$38$80Save $42
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker$175$250Save $75
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.