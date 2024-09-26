This viral anti-aging cream gave me immediate results — and it's on sale for 43% off on Amazon Canada (shop it for just $13)

Here’s the thing: when I hear about a viral retinol product, I'm always willing to give it a try. Retinol and retinoids have been in my routine since my 20s when daily use helped treat the red marks left behind by years of cystic acne.

Now that I'm in my late 40s, the vitamin A derivative remains at the top of my list — there is nothing more powerful for treating fine lines and wrinkles. But the fact is that not all retinol is made the same. I have literally been burned by some, and others have irritated my super-sensitive skin.

Nevertheless, I was super excited to try this bestselling Day & Night Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream from Amazon Canada. Did I wake up to improved skin and fewer lines in the morning? Was it also effective on my neck and chest? Read below and find out if this “awesome” product (which BTW, is currently 43 per cent off ahead of October Prime Day) is truly worth the thousands of rave reviews.

Save 43%: Retinol Cream

The details

This super hydrating, lightweight cream is great to use both day and night. Formulated with anti-aging ingredients such as retinol, collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it's suitable for all types of skin.

It's easy to dispense. You just push down on the self-dispenser container and the perfect amount of product is provided. One press is equal to one use, preventing you from applying too much.

It can be used to treat pigmentation and lines on the face, neck and chest and is made without dyes or parabens.

The non-greasy cream absorbs quickly and is non-comedogenic, making it a great choice for even the most acne-prone skin. Although, keep in mind it does have a light floral scent.

Whether you're 25 or 45, this gentle product will help improve skin texture and elasticity. Just be sure to be vigilant with your SPF, as retinol can make your skin more sun-sensitive.

What I like about it

When I woke up, I liked what I saw: I'm not exaggerating; the first time I woke up after using it, the fine lines near my mouth were less visible. It made me so excited to keep using it!

Retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid, oh my!: This trifecta of anti-aging powerhouses in one product is just fantastic. My skin feels more hydrated and looks plumper right after using it.

The self-dispensing container is magical. I tend to overuse products, and with this self-dispensing container, I get all I need. It's product portion control, and I love it. It cuts back on waste, and let's face it, it's much more hygienic not to have your hands dipping directly into the container. I wish all my products came this way.

I am obsessed with the self-dispensing container (Photos via Sarah DiMuro)

Day & Night Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream

Hydrating, not irritating: This may be the only retinol-containing product that has yet to irritate my sensitive skin. Mind you, I'm primarily using it only in the evenings.

Room for improvement

It's not fragrance-free: I like the light floral scent, but I know not everyone is a fan. It quickly absorbs into the skin, and you can't actually smell the product when you are wearing it, or at least I don't.

Never ever skip SPF: Obviously, I never leave my house for the day without liberally applying my SPF, but when using this cream, just make sure you are extra mindful, as retinol does make your skin more sensitive to the sun.

What other shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.2/5 stars

💬 11,500+ ratings

🏆 "Game-changer"

One person said this "non-greasy" cream was "awesome." It's "not heavy" and "feels great," they wrote.

Another customer raved about this "really good" anti-aging cream. They have stopped using all other creams and stick to this one twice daily. Although normally susceptible to breakouts, their skin "loves" this cream, which they said had a "very nice" scent. After a month of use, their skin "definitely improved."

One shopper was thrilled to notice better skin in just a few days after trying the retinol cream. They "love" the "super convenient" dispenser.

This retinol cream went viral for a reason (Photo via Sarah DiMuro).

Day & Night Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream

"My lines are gone!" proclaimed one reviewer, who has been using the product for six weeks and has seen "huge" results. They can't believe that the lines on their forehead are "basically gone." They also wrote the lines on their chest disappeared.

The dispenser wasn't a hit with all purchasers. One called it a "gimmick" as it ended up breaking. They were disappointed that they had to unscrew the pump to access the remaining product.

The verdict

Sometimes, you get a product that exceeds your expectations, and this Day & Night Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream is exactly that. My lines are diminishing, my skin is more hydrated, and even when I skip a few days and go back to it, I see results. It does have a light floral scent, which I know some people might not be in love with, but it doesn't bother me. Remember to layer on the SPF as your skin can become more sensitive to the sun.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

