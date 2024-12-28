We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This whitening pen 'worked better than a visit to my dentist' — a 3-pack is down to $13
Just brush this easy-to-use gel onto your chompers and go about your day.
No shade, but that morning coffee is doing a number on your teeth. If you love a daily cup of joe or glass of red wine, chances are you've noticed your teeth getting dingier over time. Some folks have tried everything from whitening strips and trays to special toothpastes, but still haven't been able to return to the glory days when their teeth were at their whitest. All's not lost, though. There's one product that over 14,000 Amazon shoppers say leads to positive results.
Introducing the VieBeauti Whitening Pen. Amazon's got a three-pack on sale for only $13 when you apply the on-page coupon. That's just over $4 per pen.
The pen is mightier than the strip, especially if the latter contains chemicals that may hurt your gums. Don't forget to apply the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Why is this a good deal? 💰
We've barely seen the price of these big sellers on Amazon—with over 5,000 purchased this month — drop lower than $13 per pack, and it tends to go up in the winter.
Why do I need this? 🤔
If your smile isn't as bright as it used to be, these at-home whitening pens may be a way to get around the hassle — and considerable expense — of professional whitening treatments.
The pen uses a brush tip applicator. Simply twist the bottom to release the gel into the brush, spread it on your teeth, and let it sit for at least 20 to 30 seconds while smiling. After that, you may relax your lips, but avoid eating or drinking for the next 30 minutes. That's it!
The pens are safe even for those with sensitive teeth and can be easily used on the go. Since this pack comes with three pens, you can keep one in the bathroom, one in your purse and one at work for any time, anywhere whitening.
What reviewers say 💬
More than 14,000 shoppers are grinning from ear to ear about these VieBeauti Whitening Pen, giving them a glowing five-star rating.
Pros 👍
"This worked better than a visit to my dentist!" raved one shopper. "I like everything about this whitener. Easy to use, comes in threes so I can travel with one and results are better than I had hoped!"
Another happy user reported: "No tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth for a fraction of the cost from the dentist."
"I'm a big coffee drinker, and I noticed my teeth were getting a bit discolored," said a satisfied reviewer. "I know in the past my sister said she paid a lot of money to have her teeth whitened by a professional and she said it didn't make much of a difference. ... I looked at multiple products and decided on this one. I am so glad I did! I love this stuff so much that I bought more of it when I ran out."
Another java lover shared, "These 67-year-old teeth have just reason to be yellow from years of coffee. I was surprised how easy this was to use, and that I actually did see results ... without any sensitivity."
"I've used professional whitening gel purchased from my dentist before, and the sensitivity it caused was so bad, I had to stop," said a satisfied user. "I feel like I'm getting about the same results with this gel without that sensitivity, so I couldn't be happier."
Cons 👎
Some reviewers aren't smiling about the taste. "I don't think I have consistently used it long enough to see big results, but the taste is not good to me," explained this reviewer. "Kind of a pain to 'let it dry' on your teeth. I usually end up using my hair dryer to speed it along."
A final shopper stated: "Yes, I see a bit of whitening, but will get strips next time. The gel doesn’t firm up or dry, so you end up swallowing the gel and it does not taste good."
If you have sensitive gums, reviewers say this is the whitening system for you.
If you still prefer to go the whitening strip route, Crest has your teeth covered (literally):
These whitening strips make your teeth up to six levels whiter in just 10 days using the same ingredients dentists use. They're safe on your enamel, and shoppers say they'll leave you smiling.
"Can't believe the difference in such a short time. I used them four consecutive days before getting composite bonding done, and I went up two shades of white," shared this happy reviewer.
