Who Is TikToker Baylen Dupree's Boyfriend? All About Colin Dooley (and Why She Calls Him the 'Medicine' to Her Tourette Syndrome)

Living with Tourette syndrome hasn't always been easy for TikTok star Baylen Dupree, but the unwavering love and support from her boyfriend, Colin Dooley, has made all the difference.

The pair began dating in November 2022 after connecting on a dating app. Since then, he has stood by Dupree’s side through her journey with Tourette syndrome, which she was diagnosed with in 2020.

After rising to fame and gaining millions of followers on TikTok, she is now the star of TLC's Baylen Out Loud. The series not only follows Dupree's journey toward independence, but also highlights her relationship with Dooley — whom she affectionately calls "the world's best boyfriend" in the show's trailer.

Ahead of the show's Jan. 13 premiere, Dupree described Dooley to PEOPLE as her "medicine."

"He is the prescription that I've needed for a really long time that never runs out," she said.

Dooley has been equally supportive of his girlfriend's latest television endeavor. In December 2024, he shared the Baylen Out Loud trailer on his Instagram, writing, "We have been waiting so long to share this surprise! I am so proud of Baylen and how far she has come!"



So who is Baylen Dupree's boyfriend? Here's everything to know about Colin Dooley and his relationship with the TLC star.

He is from Virginia

Colin Dooley/ Instagram Colin Dooley drives a boat in July 2024.

Dooley is from Vinton, Va., and graduated from William Byrd High School in 2019, per the Vinton Messenger.

In the Baylen Out Loud trailer, Dooley opened up about having a "very traditional" upbringing, which sometimes makes for awkward moments following Dupree's tics.

Specifically, one scene shows Dupree blurting out that she's pregnant in front of Dooley's parents, before quickly clarifying she isn't and telling Dooley in a confessional, "I'm gonna hide underneath this pillow right here."

He serves in the United States Air Force

Baylen Dupree/ Instagram Baylen Dupree and boyfriend Colin Dooley with their dogs in June 2023 in the Outer Banks, N.C.

Dooley is a member of the United States Air Force. The trailer for Baylen Out Loud teases Dooley's career potentially causing him to relocate, which becomes a point of contention for the couple and Dupree's family.

"I could end up anywhere," he tells Dupree, who cries and says, "I don't want him to leave."

According to the Vinton Messenger, he joined the United States Air Force in December 2020 and went on to work as a body bearer in the Honor Guard, which involved participating in Air Force funerals. Dooley would carry the remains of deceased servicemen, their dependents or national leaders to their final resting places at Arlington Cemetery, per the outlet. However, he has not yet revealed if he remains in this position.

They met on a dating app

Baylen Dupree/ Instagram Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley with their two dogs in January 2024.

In the sneak peek ahead of the series premiere, the pair shared that they met on a dating app (after Dooley sent the first "like").

"Love at first sight," Dupree joked.

Although Dupree had written on her profile that she had Tourette syndrome, Dooley wasn't sure if she was being serious at first.

"I didn't actually know if she was telling the truth or not," he said. "People make jokes all the time on dating apps."

They started dating in November 2022

Baylen Dupree/ Instagram Baylen Dupree and boyfriend Colin Dooley smile in a photo together in December 2022.

The pair began dating in November 2022, per Dupree's Instagram. Dooley opened up about the early days of their relationship in the teaser for the show, saying, "In the beginning it was a little weird, going out and having people stare at me."

Dooley added, "But Baylen has the biggest heart, and I love her for her."

In January 2025, Dupree posted a TikTok video addressing a recurring comment she receives from followers admiring "how patient her boyfriend is with her."

"Like in order to make a relationship work you both have to be patient with each other," Dupree wrote in the caption, adding that although Dooley does not have Tourette syndrome, she "still [has] to be patient with him."

Dooley "knew nothing" about Tourette syndrome when he began dating Dupree

Baylen Dupree/ Instagram Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley attend a Tourette's Syndrome Foundation event in 2024.

In a July 2023 Seen clip, Dooley shared that he "knew nothing" about Tourette syndrome when they began dating and revealed that he watched a lot of her educational videos early on.

"When we went on our first date, I was just thinking in my head like, 'How am I going to make this work?' " he said. "'I really like this girl, if she was constantly ticking 24/7, am I going to be able to talk to her? Is she going to be able to talk to me?' "

However, Dooley continued that things felt different upon meeting, explaining that although it was a "learning curve," he had a "really great time and it was awesome."

Dooley added that he is still learning and continues to ask Dupree questions.

"I never had any idea Tourette's could be vocal, hitting yourself or just like phrases and sentences," he said. "Some of the things Baylen says sounds like regular sentences that she's just talking to you and you have no idea that it's a tic."



But Dupree emphasized to PEOPLE in January 2025 that although he is still learning, "so is everyone else."

"I am still learning about it. My parents are still learning about it," she said. "There's so much more work that needs to be done to educate more people and to understand fully what people are going through and dealing with."

Dupree says "it was meant to be" between her and Dooley

TLC Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley on TLC's 'Baylen Out Loud.'

Dupree expanded on the role Dooley plays as "her medicine," telling PEOPLE that their relationship was "meant to be."

"He just understands me so well," she said. "He distracts me from a lot of the things that consume my day and my time ... It just really helps just having someone there who gets it and understands me."

The TikTok star also opened up about her dreams for her future with Dooley, saying, "I just see myself with a family [and] an animal farm, hopefully. Just being with Colin and having my own family."

They regularly post TikToks together

Baylen Dupree/ TikTok Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley try cupcakes together in July 2024.

Since gaining popularity on TikTok, Dupree has been offering followers a glimpse into her personal life. Dooley has become a regular presence on her channel, often appearing in lighthearted videos as a couple.

Dupree often shares fun dates the two go on, including when they drew portraits of one another. However, she also pulls pranks on her boyfriend, such as when the TikTok star documented all of the items she could stack on Dooley while he was asleep until he noticed.



In the Seen clip, Dooley explained that he is a "private person" and it was "a huge change" when he started to be featured in her viral content.

Dupree has previously opened up about the struggles of dating with Tourette syndrome

Baylen Dupree/ Instagram Baylen Dupree and boyfriend Colin Dooley smile in a photo together in August 2024.

Dupree explained in the Seen clip that it's been "really hard" in the past to date with Tourette syndrome.

"Dating is hard in general for everyone, but having a disability definitely doesn't make it any easier because there's always the, 'I never expected attractive people to be disabled,' " she said.

The pair additionally opened up about the "biggest misconception" about their relationship being that she is a burden on Dooley.

"I get comments all the time like, 'I couldn't put up with her. She's so annoying. Like, why does he love her?' " Dupree shared. "Some people don't think I deserve love. I'm just as human as you are."

She added, "If you think that no one's out there, nobody's going to be able to support or love you, there is someone out there. Everyone deserves love no matter who you are."

