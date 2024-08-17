This TikToker Ended Up In The ER After Trying A Mega-Viral Food Trend — Here's How To Avoid It, According To A Pro Chef
You've probably seen the "whole cucumber" trend that people are going absolutely feral for on TikTok, but if you haven't, let me break it down for you. Recently, food creator Logan Moffitt quickly went viral for his unique method for slicing, seasoning, and eating an entire cucumber — with some of his videos climbing to nearly 30 million views. It sparked hundreds (potentially thousands) of spinoffs, and the trend only continues to pick up steam across social media.
In concept, the trend is simple: Cut a cucumber super-thin directly into a quart container using a mandoline slicer, then shake it up with seasonings like soy sauce and ginger, feta and dill, etc. In practice, though, this trend can be dangerous, as using any type of mandoline slicer means sliding your hand over a (hopefully) sharp blade, repeatedly.
As a professional cook, I loved seeing this trend subtly promote a no-lettuce salad and popularize mandoline slicers in home kitchens. Still, knowing the dangers of the mandoline, I had a gut feeling this trend might go horribly wrong. Then I saw TikToker Jackson Dean's version of the "whole cucumber" trend gone wrong, which racked up over 66 million views basically overnight.
In a matter of seconds, he became the unfortunate messenger of a cautionary tale, posting a cute video of the couple making a light snack that ultimately became a kitchen nightmare.
When I saw this clip, my stomach sank. All chefs know the anxiety of watching an inexperienced cook use a mandoline for the first time; just thinking about it makes the hair on my neck stick up. I had this feeling watching Jackson excitedly slice a cucumber...until he sliced his fingertip off instead.
To Jackson's credit, mandoline slicers are "devilish" indeed and can still get the best of even the most experienced cooks. I have knicked myself on mandoline blades countless times in professional kitchens. But with time, trial and error, and advice from other chefs, I have learned some tricks to slicing with success and minimizing bloodshed on the cutting board. Here are my suggestions so you can safely slice away with a mandoline:
1.The top tip I have for mandolines: stay humble.
2.I always align the vegetable I'm slicing with one side of the mandoline and push it directly away from me.
3.I'm sorry to go against the TikTok trend, but we HAVE to stop slicing directly into precarious and flimsy plastic containers and start using mandolines stabilized on flat cutting boards, if only to help with my poor nerves.
4.Don't let the tips of your fingers be the part of you closest to the blade; hold the veggie you're slicing by wrapping your knuckles around it.
5.A sous chef once taught me that using a mandoline is all about applying pressure evenly on whatever you're slicing.
6.And, ALWAYS look where you're slicing.
It's not like typing, you can't look away and keep your fingers moving.
7.Most mandolines come with a hand guard, although I know some chefs who don't really "believe in them" because they are finicky and aren't always good at holding onto the vegetables being sliced. I learned to use a mandoline without one of these, but I recently tried one out, and I have to say, they work! So, if you're feeling extra cautious, get your hands on one of these nifty mandoline guards!
8.Just like with your kitchen knives, having a sharp blade is key. My recommendation for maintaining a sharp mandoline blade is to always hand wash and dry it immediately after use (as opposed to putting it in the dishwasher). Many Japanese mandoline slicers also allow you to disassemble and replace the blade, so make sure to do that whenever you notice it getting dull.
I hope these tips help you feel confident wielding this infamous kitchen gadget. Happy slicing! And remember, watch your phalanges!
