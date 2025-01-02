We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: $200 off a Macbook Air, nearly 80% off a Kate Spade bag bundle
Plus, save on a walking pad, disposable hand warmers, a rowing machine, slippers and more.
If you've made a New Year's resolution to save money, here's your chance to start off 2025 with some serious savings. You can save $200 on the latest Apple MacBook Air, get 78% off ($493 off!) a Kate Spade handbag-wallet bundle and enjoy a 40% markdown ($49!) on a compact rowing machine. Oh, and if you want to get properly geared up for the arctic blast coming our way this weekend, snag some disposable hand warmers, cozy slippers and a wearable blanket at deep discounts. Keep scrolling to shop all the best sales happening today.
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 Chip$899$1,099Save $200
Kate Spade Madison Medium Satchel Bundle$135$628Save $493 with code
Sunny Health & Fitness Compact Rowing Machine$81$130Save $49
HotHands Hand Warmers Value Pack, 10-Count$7$10Save $3
Sperax Walking Pad$135$160Save $25 with Prime
Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller$20$28Save $8 with Prime
Beranmey Cozy Platform Fuzzy Slippers$16$50Save $34
Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover$10$17Save $7
Krifey Wearable Blanket Hoodie$25$36Save $11
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum$21$49Save $28 with Prime
Trust us: This doesn't happen often. Apple's latest MacBook Air laptop is on sale for nearly 20% off at Amazon. A few quick highlights: This model has a 13.6-inch liquid retina display and weighs only 2.7 pounds. Its speed and performance come courtesy of Apple's latest M3 chip. The Air also boasts 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, it's marked down in all four colors. For a little more dough, you can upgrade the storage and RAM.
"This is my first Mac, and I couldn’t be happier with the transition from PC," said one shopper. "The MacBook Air works great so far — it’s fast, lightweight and has an incredibly sleek design. The M3 chip handles everything smoothly, and the display is stunning. It’s intuitive to use, even for someone new to macOS. Highly recommend it for anyone considering making the switch!"
Refresh your wardrobe with two new Kate Spade pieces for less — a lot less. You can get the Medium Madison Satchel and a matching wallet for just $135 (a whopping 78% off). One thing to keep in mind, however: This bundle is only still available in black (here's the bag on its own in black for reference). And FYI: Both items are final sale.
"Beautiful satchel, perfect size and spacious, I love it," said one shopper, who added that they've received "lots of compliments already."
As exercise regimens go, rowing is hard to beat — it works the entire body and is easier on the joints than, say, running. This top-selling machine features 12 levels of smooth resistance and is super quiet, thanks to a hydraulic resistance system. That means if you like an early morning workout, you can hop on this rower without waking up the rest of your household.
"Lightweight, easy to use, small enough to hide away when not in use. It has gotten me back into exercising at 62. So, it's a win for me," reported one shopper.
For anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors in the winter — or anyone who's just always cold — these are a godsend. They're single-use but they heat up fast and stay hot for up to 10 hours. Slip them into ski gloves, coat pockets or even boots for a toasty time.
"These hand warmers work well for keeping your hands warm for hours," said one shopper. "They last a long time. I love that they’re compact so they’re easy to take anywhere. The price is great, definitely a good option for outdoor activities."
This compact treadmill is only 4.6 inches high and 48 inches long, so you can slide it under your sofa or bed when you're not using it. It's also only 40 pounds, which is light enough that you can probably pull it out on your own (but just heavy enough to make you sweat a little while doing so —heh).
This handlebar-free tread, designed mostly for walking, goes up to 3.8 mph and shows your speed, distance, time and even calories burned. Also great: It has an anti-slip belt and a strong damping system, so you won't make too much noise. Control it with the included remote.
Don't want to get the vacuum out? Remove stubborn, stuck-on pet hair from furniture, rugs and more with this top-selling gadget. Now, you'll need to use a little force — roll the Chom Chom back and forth vigorously to pull up all the pet hair, and you'll be amazed at how much it can collect.
"This brush gets so much hair that you can't even see!" said the owner of a Bernese mountain dog and a golden retriever. "It's also not like a lint roller. You don't have sticky sheets to remove every time you use it. For $20+ it was worth it! It gets a lot of hair that my vacuum cannot! Worth the money!"
These slippers look a lot like another name brand's, but they're just $16 on sale at Walmart. You can get them in four colors at this price too! They're soft, comfy and especially great if you plan to just wear them inside — seriously, why spend hundreds for a pair of slippers that will never hit the streets?
"These are the warmest slippers I've ever owned. They're not only comfortable but also super cute. I get compliments on them every time someone visits. A must-have for winter!" said one Walmart shopper.
If last season's sweaters are looking a little worse for wear, revive them with this handy doodad. By gliding it over your knits, you can remove pilling to make them look as good as new again. It comes with two replaceable stainless steel blades, offers two speeds and traps lint in a little compartment that's easy to remove. You can also use it on upholstery and other fabrics that tend to pill.
More than 96,000 Amazon shoppers rave about it! One shared: "Love, love, love this! Recommended by a friend when I was complaining about lint nubs and pilling on some of my black shirts. I was tired of using a hand razor. This does the trick. Works like magic. Will bring life back to my wardrobe! Easy to use, only requires two AA batteries."
Is it a hoodie or is it a blanket? It's both! Snag this snuggly solution while it's just $20. This will come in super handy when winter's wrath is in full force (which is any minute now).
"At this point, I should buy stock in the company!" said one loyal shopper. "I bought one of these on a whim last winter and wore it on a weekend friends trip where I, and everyone else, fell in love with it. While still together, four friends all bought one to have waiting for them when they got home! Since then, I bought a second one for me, two for my sister, two for my mother-in-law, one for my sister-in-law, one for my best friend, and she bought them for her entire family. I keep thinking eventually I will be the only marketing they need with how many people I have sung the praises of this to!"
Vitamin C can help even out your skin tone, minimize signs of aging and promote collagen production. That's probably why TruSkin Vitamin C Serum has become massively popular on Amazon with over 97,000 five-star reviews. And this formula contains more than vitamin C — it also has hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil.
"I'm a 54-year-old woman who has been battling dark circles under the eyes," writes one reviewer. "I have tried everything, I mean everything, but this product changed everything my dark circles are fading, my skin looks awesome, this is magic in a bottle."
