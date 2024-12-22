We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: 40% off a Gourmia pizza oven, 50% off a Shark VacMop and more
Also in our holiday discount haul: A Dreo smart humidifier, a KitchenAid hand mixer, a Crock-Pot lunch box and a Ninja griddle.
Bad news: The weekend is nearly over. Good news: We've found 10 sales to start your week off right. You can save over 40% on the Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven and hunker down at home with a homemade pie, whether it's Neapolitan or New York-style. You may also want a Shark VacMop (now over 50% off) for keeping your floors clean, a cozy sweater (also over 50% off) to stay warm and Dreo's Smart Humidifier (20% off) to keep your skin from drying out. We also love this deluxe cheeseboard for a party or even a casual night in — it's a tasty 40% off. Keep scrolling to check out these deals and more.
Gourmia Pizzeria Indoor Pizza Oven$89$149Save $60
Shark VacMop Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop$49$100Save $51
Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Long Sleeve Fuzzy Knit Sweater$30$63Save $33
Smirly Charcuterie Boards Set$34$56Save $22 with coupon
Dreo Top-Filled Smart Cool Mist Humidifier$60$75Save $15 with coupon
KitchenAid 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Flex Edge Beaters$60$80Save $20
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box Portable Food Warmer$35$45Save $10
Ninja Sizzle 14" Indoor Electric Griddle$50$99Save $49
Fab Totes Storage Bags, 6-Pack$15$42Save $27 with coupon and Prime
Lego Icons Tiny Plants Building Set$40$50Save $10
A lot of pizza ovens are designed for use outside. But you can bring this baby indoors and out of the cold! Use it to make 12-inch pies in a matter of minutes (two or so) and watch them cook through the small window. It has six presets for the type of pizza you're making: Neapolitan, New York, thin crust, pan, frozen and manual.
"I've been wanting an indoor pizza oven for a while, and I'm happy I finally got this one!" said one buyer. "It's way easier to use than I thought it would be and makes baking pizza much simpler. I really like how quickly it heats up, and how easy it is to get the pizzas to come out cooked good and crispy. I've even tried making other things like garlic bread, calzones and roasted vegetables in it, and they turned out great too."
The Shark VacMop is an all-in-one cleaning tool that can suck up dry debris while mopping the wet stuff. The handle has two triggers — one for vacuum suction and one for the spray mop. This one comes with two disposable pads, which can be removed by pressing a release button on the device. (No need to touch them after they're dirty!) You can replace them for just $1 a pop.
"I love this vacmop!" said one buyer. "I was skeptical at first, not thinking it would actually work as well as everyone has said, but it does! ... It's nice to use for crumbs, hair, a spill, anything! It is very convenient. It picks up well and mops pretty good too!"
This sweater will be your cozy go-to on chilly days ahead. It's over 50% off in a range of colors that you can pair with jeans, leggings and more. The wide cuffs give a little extra flair too.
"I have three of these sweaters," said one fan. "They are so warm and I like it when the item looks exactly like the picture. They are oversized (which is what it says in the description). Warm, pretty colors and super cool in style."
If you're entertaining this season, this is the ultimate cheese board. It has compartments for crackers and nuts, and a drawer that pulls out with tools for slicing. Plus, it comes with an extra small plate for fruit and other treats.
One shopper shared: "My family loves an assortment of goodies! And they especially appreciate this variety to be in full display and easy to choose! It is a perfect-sized board that offers a hideaway for its handy and cool little accessories. It's easy to clean, store and ever so nice to use, whether it's just our family or whether we are hosting an event! Without fail, anyone visiting always comments on how much they like it."
Dry winter air is on its way, courtesy of your home's heating systerm. Combat stuffy noses and dry skin with this compact humidifier that's great for adding a little moisture to your bedroom, living room or den. It's easy to fill and connects to an app on your phone that will tell you the room's humidity level, set a timer, power it on and off and alert you when it needs a cleaning.
"We kept purchasing the cheaper ones and they would either break or get moldy very quickly. We decided to give this one a try and it has been a dream," explained one customer. "It's easy to clean, and even reminds you to do so after 100 hours of use. Once you fill the tank, it lasts forever. The sleep mode is SO sleepy that my toddler doesn't even know it's on... This device is so incognito that I will check the top to see if mist is coming out. Sure enough ... it is."
If you're doing any baking this winter, give your arm a break with KitchenAid's six-speed hand mixer. Its flex edge beaters offer two times the surface area for faster mixing, and there's a storage clip for attaching them to the base when you put the mixer away.
"Powerful and quiet," said one baker. "The rubberized beaters make mixing everything so much easier and quieter! This is a top-tier product and well worth the price."
This 20-ounce gadget looks like a mini slow cooker, but it's designed to warm up your food, not cook it. Inside the warmer is a metal bowl that holds your food. The lid on the inner bowl (along with the outer lid) minimizes spills and leaks, while the handle makes toting it a snap. There are no buttons — just a detachable cord that wraps around the base for easy storage. Plug it in about 45 minutes before you're ready to eat, and you'll have a hot meal when it's time for lunch.
"I am a teacher with only a 20-minute lunch period, and there are three microwaves in a building for 80 people," wrote an impressed educator. "I absolutely love that I can have hot soup right at my desk. I leave the warming part at work and just bring home the inner bowl and lid to wash every day."
Grill up burgers rain or shine with this indoor griddle. The family-size 14-inch grill top is large enough to feed the whole crew, but compact enough to tuck away. It heats up to 500°F to sear meats, veggies and more. Oh yeah, and the nonstick grill plate is removable, so it's easy to clean.
"Amazing indoor grill, I use it every day," raved one five-star fan. "This is honestly my greatest kitchen gadget purchase I've ever made, it requires no oil when cooking and tastes just like it came off of my outdoor grill."
These aren't your old-school plastic storage containers. These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured enough to keep contents safe and protected. A transparent window lets you see what's inside. And they're stackable, so they help you make the most of every square foot. Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters — plenty of room for off-season clothing, fluffy bedding, piles of random accessories and more.
"I was very surprised by how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds," said a happy reviewer. "I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them."
Real flowers eventually die, but these Lego versions will live on forever. This set includes nine tiny plants, and each one comes in a buildable terracotta-colored flower pot. They're fun to click together and a treat to look at all year round.
"That's it I'm in! I understand the Lego hype!" said one shopper. "This was my first Lego set since just playing around in a bucket of Lego as a kid, and I had so so so much fun."
More of the best sales to shop today:
Anthropologie: Get an extra 50% off sale items.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% off fall sale styles.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
HexClad: Get up to 40% off during the Holiday Sale.
J.Crew: Get up to 60% off select full-priced items.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off 300-plus styles, plus an extra 25% off select styles.
Macy's: Get up to 70% off coats, sweaters and more during the Holiday Countdown Sale.
Madewell: Get up to 40% off gift items with code OHJOY.
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of extended Cyber Monday markdowns, up to 60% off.
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand, and more.
Our Place: Get up to 40% off cookware and more during the Holiday Sale.
Walmart: Shop holiday rollbacks and flash deals, up to 40% off.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.