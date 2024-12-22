Today's best sales: 40% off a Gourmia pizza oven, 50% off a Shark VacMop and more

A lot of pizza ovens are designed for use outside. But you can bring this baby indoors and out of the cold! Use it to make 12-inch pies in a matter of minutes (two or so) and watch them cook through the small window. It has six presets for the type of pizza you're making: Neapolitan, New York, thin crust, pan, frozen and manual.

"I've been wanting an indoor pizza oven for a while, and I'm happy I finally got this one!" said one buyer. "It's way easier to use than I thought it would be and makes baking pizza much simpler. I really like how quickly it heats up, and how easy it is to get the pizzas to come out cooked good and crispy. I've even tried making other things like garlic bread, calzones and roasted vegetables in it, and they turned out great too."