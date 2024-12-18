Traveling to the UK next year? You'll need to pay this fee to enter the country.

Americans planning to visit the United Kingdom next year will need to complete an extra step in order to enter the country.

Starting Jan. 8, an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) will go into effect for most U.S. citizens traveling to or through the U.K., according to the U.S. State Department.

Announced at the beginning of 2023, the system is meant to "deliver a more streamlined, digital immigration system, which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the U.K. border each year," the U.K. government's Home Office website stated. It was supposed to launch at the end of 2023 but was delayed.

The U.K. joins a list of other countries that already have an authorization scheme in place, including the U.S., Canada, Australia and, soon, the European Union.

While it may take some additional planning and cost a small fee, the ETA's application process should be "quick and simple," according to the U.K. Home Office.

Here's what travelers need to know.

What is the U.K.'s Electronic Travel Authorization?

The ETA is not a visa, nor does it officially permit entry into the U.K. Simply put, it digitally authorizes someone to travel to the U.K. for non-visa nationals. "ETAs give us a comprehensive understanding of those traveling to the UK and give us the ability to prevent the travel of those who pose a threat, including those who are transiting through U.K. airports," according to the U.K. Visas and Immigration website.

It is intended for Americans without a visa, dual citizenship, or permission to live, work or study in the U.K. Every person who falls under that category and plans on traveling to the U.K. needs an ETA, including babies and children. (Don't worry, you can apply for other people.)

You'll need the ETA before you travel if you are going to the U.K. for tourism, visiting family and friends, business or short-term study for up to six months; for the Creative Worker visa concession of up to three months; a permitted paid engagement like a work conference; or just passing through its borders to get to another country.

How can you apply for an ETA?

Applications for the ETA opened on Nov. 27 for travel on and after Jan. 8, according to the U.S. State Department. The quickest way to apply is via the U.K. ETA app via mobile phone – and you'll also get a faster decision – but you can also do it online on your computer.

To apply, travelers need a passport, a valid email address, and a way to pay online. In the application process, every applicant shares their biographic, biometric, and contact details and answers a few security questions. Applicants will also be uploading photos of the passport they're traveling with and the face of the person applying.

How long does ETA approval last?

It lasts for two years, and you can enter the U.K. as much as you want for up to six months at a time. However, if you get a new passport, you'll also need a new ETA since it's linked to the documentation you applied with.

How much will an ETA application cost?

The application fee is a non-refundable £10 (about $12.58) per person.

How long will the ETA application process take?

The application process itself should only take about 10 minutes. You should receive approval via email within three business days, but it could be sooner or longer, according to the U.K. Home Office. If you're denied, you'll be told why and can apply again. If you are refused, you cannot appeal and may need to apply for a visa.

Can I be denied entry to the U.K. with a valid ETA?

Yes. The ETA doesn't guarantee entry into the U.K., so you'll still need to see a Border Force officer and show your passport upon arrival.

