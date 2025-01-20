These flattering wide-leg trousers have over 450 five-star reviews

Our shopping team agree that these super affordable trousers look and feel much more expensive.

When a brand claims to have designed a pair of wide-leg trousers that are "wrinkle-resistant", "flattering" and made for "easy dressing", our interest here at Yahoo UK is instantly piqued. Not just because you can never have too many wide-leg trousers, but because actually finding a style that ticks all the right boxes isn't easy, which is why we jumped at the chance to try this best-selling pair from Uniqlo.

Available in seven colours, they come with over 450 five-star reviews from shoppers describing them as "exceptionally versatile", "like luxury" and "easy to style". Plus, costing just £34.90, they couldn't be more budget-friendly.

Timeless and stylish, they're designed with a flattering and comfortable high elasticated waist, a wide-leg cut, and are finished with a smart front centre pleat and belt loops, offering endless styling options (they make a particularly classy workwear option).

We all agree these trousers are worth purchasing. (Yahoo UK)

You can choose between seven neutral colours for winter. (Uniqlo)

Shop now

On paper, they meet all the necessary requirements for a quality pair of wide-leg trousers, but do they hold up in real life? Our shopping team put Uniqlo's Pleated Wide Leg Trousers to the test, evaluating their fit, comfort, and versatility. Here's our honest verdict.

The trousers at a glance

✅ What we love: The wide-leg cut is flattering and versatile. The elasticated waist and lightweight fabric make them incredibly comfortable, while the pleat detailing adds a smart touch. There’s also a great range of colours to choose from. And yes, they have pockets!

❎ Take note: The trousers only come in one length, which may be a little long if you're on the shorter side. Two of our editors, who are 5'4, found them to be the perfect length. However, if you're shorter, you may want to wear them with chunkier shoes for extra height (or you can get them altered for free at your local Uniqlo store).

Uniqlo Pleated Wide Trousers Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colours: 7 Shop this staple pair of wide leg trousers our shopping team can't get enough of. Pros Very comfortable to wear

Flattering pleat detailing and wide-leg design

Deep, practical pockets

Good choice in colours Cons Not petite-friendly £35 at Uniqlo

Why we rate them

The shape of these trousers is what originally drew us in, with a moderately wide cut and flattering fit that, after testing on three different body shapes and sizes, fit universally well and look great. Living up to the hype, they truly are the perfect wide-leg trouser and are exceptional value for money.

As far as comfort is concerned, these trousers are seriously soft. Made from recycled fabrics, they have a good amount of weight but strike the perfect balance, making them suitable for year-round wear. The pleated design also ensures a beautiful drape, giving them a luxurious look and feel.

Like any good pair of trousers, they come with pockets — and deep ones at that. A handy and practical design detail if you like to carry your phone or keys.

These trousers are the Yahoo UK team's workwear staple. (Uniqlo)

They come in a range of colours, the team own the black, navy and grey hues. (Uniqlo)

£34.90 at Uniqlo

The elasticated waist is also great touch that we're big fans of, making for a bloat-friendly, comfortable fit that still cinches you in nicely for more flattering shape.

For a closer look at what the shopping team really thought of these trousers, along with styling notes for outfit inspiration, keep reading.

Tried & Tested by the Yahoo UK team

Sabrina wears a size small. (Yahoo Life UK)

Shop the black pair

✅ I love the smart silhouette, the pleat detailing really helps elevate these trousers and makes them look much more expensive than their £34.90 price tag. They also have the perfect weight, so I can wear them all year round, and as an added bonus they don't need ironing (which is a massive win in my eyes).

❎ They only come in one length option, I'm 5'4, and these trousers fall perfectly, whether I'm wearing trainers or chunky boots. If you're on the shorter side, you may find that you can only wear certain shoes or may have to get them altered (but you can easily do that for free or for £3, depending on what you need, at your local Uniqlo store).

Sabrina's styling tips: These trousers are perfect for the office, so they are getting some serious wear in my work wardrobe rotation. Currently, I'm enjoying wearing all black and adding a statement blazer. I am also looking forward to wearing them with a black blazer to create a smart suit look.

They look and feel much more premium, and as an added bonus, they don't need ironing after washing.E-Commerce Editor, Sabrina Carder

Kate wears a size large. (Yahoo Life UK)

Shop the navy pair

✅ I love the fit particularly around my waist, hips and bum. As someone with a curvy figure, these are often problem areas when it comes to buying tailored trousers, but these fit so comfortably. The waistband feels supportive but not tight, and the hips are roomy without bulging out anywhere.

❎ These trousers are not petite-friendly and are too long for my 5'2 frame, so they will drag on the floor unless I wear heeled or platform shoes. However, as Sabrina mentioned, you can easily have them altered at your local Uniqlo store, which I may do to enhance their versatility.

Kate's styling tips: The dark navy colour of these trousers makes them a great base for adding pops of colour, as I've done with an oversized red button-down shirt. I am also looking forward to styling them more casually with a crop top or knitted vest and platform trainers.

As someone with a curvy figure, the waist, hips and bum can be problem areas but these fit so comfortably.Trending Lifestyle Reporter, Kate Ng

Maz wears a size medium. (Yahoo Life UK)

Shop the grey pair

✅ I love the length of these trousers on my 5'4 frame, they fit perfectly, and the loose-fitting cut of the wide-leg is super flattering. The charcoal grey hue is also a great neutral to have in my wardrobe ready for autumn and winter.

❎ The grey trousers have slight VPL, so make sure to wear seamless underwear, as I've noticed you can vaguely see the outline of my underwear underneath. I think this is due to the trousers being in a lighter colour, so keep this in mind if you're considering the beige, cream, or grey options.

Maz's styling tips: I kept the styling basic with a slim-fitting, long sleeve white top, some chunky white trainers and a crossbody bag for a clean, put-together look. I'm also looking forward to wearing an all-grey look, with a matching cardigan or fluffy jumper for something more chic.

I'm obsessed with the oversized, baggy fit of these trousers, and love the way they drape down the leg.Deputy Shopping Editor, Maz Gould

Another style from Uniqlo that our Shopping Contributor can't get enough is this pair of Washable Knit Ribbed Trousers. They have the perfect amount of stretch, are as soft and comfortable as they look, and are incredibly versatile.