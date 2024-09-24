Uzo Aduba Gets Real About This 1 Tough Aspect Of Raising An Infant

Uzo Aduba is getting real about sleep — or lack thereof — after having a baby.

During an interview with People published on Monday, the actor talked about adjusting to life as a sleep-deprived parentafter welcoming her daughter, Adaiba Lee Nonyem, with husband Robert Sweeting last year.

“People say it, and I have seven nieces and nephews, but you don’t know how little you sleep in the beginning until you experience it,” Aduba said. “In college, I could do sleepless nights.”

“It’s not the same,” she continued before making a quip about sleep deprivation and torture.

“It is just on another level,” she said.

Aduba later shared how fast time seems to be flying since her daughter was born.

“I didn’t know how fast it goes,” she told People, adding, “I can’t believe some of the things. I don’t know when I thought they happened, but I know I did not think I thought they happened in this timeframe with this speed.”

Earlier this month, Aduba shared a sweet video of her little one crawling around in an Instagram post that promoted her new memoir, “The Road Is Good: How a Mother’s Strength Became a Daughter’s Purpose.”

Couple Robert Sweeting and Uzo Aduba pose together on June 11, 2023, in New York City. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The “Orange is the New Black” star announced the birth of her daughter in a social media post last November.

“I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain.”

Aduba and Sweeting, a filmmaker, wed in 2020.

She told People in another article published Monday that prior to meeting her husband, she was “so sure” that she wasn’t going to find love again after negative dating experiences.

But Sweeting made her “feel safe” when they first met.

“I felt safe to be all of myself around him — not the best of myself, all of myself, my frailties, my vulnerabilities, my weak, ugly parts,” she said. “I felt safe enough to show him that. And when he saw it, he still loved me. I never, and still never, doubted that he loved me.”

