Walmart drops huge deals for early Black Friday: $89 AirPods, HP laptop discounts and more

It's off to the savings races at the mega retailer this week, with major markdowns including $110 off an iPad Mini, a Shark vac for under $100 and more.

We like to think of this little pocket of time in mid-November as a kind of holiday halftime — Halloween and Election Day are behind us and the mad Thanksgiving-Xmas dash is a few weeks away. It's a great time to catch your breath, hunker down and recharge in the comfort of your home. This weekend, Walmart's got everything you need to make the most of your hygge-filled hiatus.

Need to set the scene with a good tidying up? There's a Shark Navigator upright vac for less than half price ($97, down from $199). Then pull on your toasty new memory foam slippers (now a ridonculous $14) while you get a soul-restoring, rib-sticking feast started with this Hamilton Beach slow cooker for just $40 (was $53).

While that's bubbling away, make the most of that early sundown and nip in the air with an hour spent out on the patio gazing into this mesmerizing propane fire pit ($272 off at just $128). Post-dinner, kick back with your new 55-inch Samsung TV, its QLED picture looking almost as brilliant as you for scoring a $1,000 markdown.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off! — and score early access to Walmart's soon-to-launch Black Friday deals. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

And don't forget to mark your calendars: Walmart's early Black Friday sale officially kicks off on November 11. It's going to be a big month!

Best Walmart deals this weekend

Best Walmart deals: Apple

It's not too late to do some Apple picking — though in this case, the "orchard" in question is, well, Walmart. The mega-retailer has a plethora of not-actually-edible gems on sale now, including longtime favorites like AirPods, Macbook Airs and the iPad Mini.

Walmart Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $89 $129 Save $40 We're sure you're familiar with how fantastic AirPods are — but if you'd like a refresher, we're here to help. These bestselling earbuds have hundreds of thousands of five-star ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality and convenient cord-free design. Plus they're easy to use and connect to any of your other Apple devices. Nab them while they're 30% off. Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for more. $89 at Walmart

Walmart Apple 2020 MacBook Air $649 $699 Save $50 What’s so great about this computer? Simply put: With a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation) built in, 8GB of memory, 256GB of onboard storage and the latest version of MacOS, it’s a beast. It’s also incredibly lightweight at just under 3 pounds. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options. $649 at Walmart

Walmart Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) $389 $499 Save $110 Think this is just a slightly larger version of your phone? Think again. With a 3:2 aspect ratio compared to the iPhone's 2:1, the iPad Mini is much wider and, for those who use their tablets to read, can fit more text and feels more like a book or magazine in your hand. Speaking of "hand-y," it's much less cumbersome than the full-size iPad, making it great for travel or slipping into a backpack for your commute. $389 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Fall refresh

Now is a great time to stock up on household cleaning necessities at a low price. These scrubbers and suckers will help you keep your home spic-and-span for years to come.

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 Watch out, dirt! This top-seller with over 7,400 five-star fans is a powerhouse that swivels and swerves like an athlete, sucking up dirt, hair and dust (shout-out to the hardworking HEPA filter). Use the handheld nozzle to attack upholstery, stairs and curtains. "I am a professional house cleaner, and I've had my eye on this vacuum for months. Finally made the dive and purchased it, and I'm so happy I did," said one person. "The suction is great and adjustable. I like that you can detach the collection compartment and carry it to use it on the stairs. That was a big selling point for me." $97 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $390 $520 Save $130 Dread having to lug around an obscenely heavy vacuum up and down the stairs? With the bestselling lightweight Dyson V8 Absolute stick vac, you don't have to. It's cordless, super sleek and transforms to a handheld with just the push of a button. A conical brush bar prevents hair from getting tangled around it (so you can clean pet beds and upholstery without fear of jamming). $390 at Walmart

Walmart Tineco iFloor3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum/Mop $220 $400 Save $180 A decent vacuum can cost an arm and a leg these days, so the fact that this top-selling multitasker is just $220 — that's 45% off — is pretty mind-blowing. It comes with some extra goodies too, including a 3-in-1 cleaning tool that both mops and vacuums and a bottle of cleaning solution. $220 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Kitchen

Counters looking a little bare? Cookware need a reheat? It's the time of the season to revamp your kitchen arsenal, especially if you plan on hosting for the holidays. Here are some of our favorite cucina deals of the week.

Walmart Ninja 4-qt. Air Fryer $59 $89 Save $30 This four-quart, top-selling wonder performs a quartet of crucial food-prep functions: air-fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate, excelling at each in our tests. The basket is deep — enough to fit chunkier chicken — and easy to clean. If you're feeding a large brood, yes, you may be better served by a larger model, but this 4-quart basket is perfect for singletons, couples or a pair of hungry, hungry housemates. $59 at Walmart

Walmart Hamilton Beach Programmable 7-qt. Slow Cooker $40 $53 Save $13 'Tis the season for soups, stews and slow-cooked delights! Make sure you're ready to get in on all the delicious action with this pick, which makes it easy to cook a variety of meals from chilis to desserts to poultry and more. The large 7-qt. oval size is ideal for cooking feasts for up to 8 loved ones. $40 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Travel

If you have itchy feet (of the wanderlust variety, not the fungal kind — though we're sure we could find you something to deal with that, too), Walmart has the ideal bags and accessories for you to make packing and transport a breeze. Here are some of our top selections, up to $315 off (and including some more frequent-flier approved faves, too).

Walmart Tripcomp 3-Piece Luggage Set $85 $400 Save $315 This lightweight hard-shell luggage set is everything you need to stay organized while getting away. Each case — a 20", a 24" and a 28" — has four-way spinner wheels and an adjustable handle for easy maneuvering, plus TSA-approved locks for added security. $85 at Walmart

Walmart Cshidworld 24" Weekender Bag $20 $80 Save $60 Just going away for a long weekend jaunt? This overnight bag is the perfect travel companion, able to fit several changes of clothes along with your chargers, toiletries, Kindle... well, you get the point. It even comes with a waterproof PVC-lined pocket for wet or dirty clothes and multiple internal compartments for all your organizational needs. $20 at Walmart

Walmart ComfiTime RFID-Blocking Passport Holder $11 $17 Save $6 Keeping everything in one place is a surefire way to make stressful travel a little easier, and this bestselling passport wallet can hold much more than just your travel documents — there are slots for your ID, credit cards, boarding pass and even an included ballpoint pen for any quick notes you need to take. Everything is protected by RFID-blocking, so you can head on your adventures knowing that your identity is totally secure. $11 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Fall fashion

Want to zhush up your fall wardrobe? We gotchu. Here are a few picks that are sure to turn heads — or simply keep you comfy as all get out for the rest of the season (and winter, too!). We also curated some more worthy closet adds from Walmart right here.

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $15 $70 Save $55 This popular toasty flannel shirt has shacket written all over it — and a price tag that's been reduced by nearly 80 percent. As we knew back in the '90s, a flannel shirt is all about warmth, comfort, and versatility. Pass it onto a younger generation this holiday season. And while you're at it, pick one up for yourself — it comes in 15 colors. A fan called it "the incredibly silky, ideal material for layering continues to look fantastic even after multiple launderings." $15 at Walmart

Walmart Uvn Fleece Hooded Sweatshirts $22 $36 Save $14 There's nothing cozier in the colder months than a comfy oversized sweatshirt to snuggle up into as the temperatures start to drop. This highly rated favorite comes in several different colors, all on sale for $14 off. Stock up on a few and build out your winter wardrobe! $22 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Patio and garden

Even though we're inching toward the winter chill, your outdoor space still could use a pick-me-up. Here are some outdoor faves to help you tidy up and entertain in style.

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $40 $60 Save $20 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Chitooma 28" Outdoor Propane Fire Pit $128 $400 Save $272 Fire pit season is still here, and there's nothing quite as cozy as gathering around the flames, roasting marshmallows and sharing stories. Make sure you're well equipped for all the fiery fun to come with this chic fire pit, which comes with a lid that easily converts it to a table when it's not, y'know, on fire. It's sure to become the gathering point of any patio. $128 at Walmart

Walmart Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lights, 2-Pack $29 $90 Save $61 These bestselling lights are equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark (which is now at, like, 4:30 PM) and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. There's no need for chargers or batteries, since they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather condition and are a cinch to install. $29 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Home

Transform your home ahead of hosting season with an array of essentials to enhance your comfort and well-being around the clock. We spend so much time at home — make the most of it!

Walmart Dreo Space Heater $34 $90 Save $56 Feeling chilly already? Turn up the temperature with this bestselling portable space heater. Thanks to its compact size, you can keep it under your desk or place it by your feet while you watch TV at home to warm up in seconds. As for safety, it has an innovative tilt-detection sensor that improves accuracy and reliability for better tip-over protection. $34 at Walmart

Walmart Maxkare Electric Throw Blanket $40 $68 Save $28 With the temps outside promising to drop for the foreseeable future, the best place in the world is a toasty, cozy space where you can curl up. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is now a snuggly 40% off. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Costway 5' Artificial PVC Christmas Tree $33 $59 Save $26 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree... you're saving me so much money! That's the carol you'll be singing when you snap up this cute holiday conifer, which will fill any snug space without emptying out your wallet. A bestselling faux tree for under $35? That decks our halls, indeed. $33 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Beauty

We get that, with everything else on your list, it can be easy to forget to pick up a little something to treat yourself. So why not start here? From your smile to your skin, there's a markdown worthy of your TLC time.

Walmart Sejoy Portable Water Flosser $26 $60 Save $34 If you want to stay fresh on the go, a packable, portable water flosser is a fantastic option for your travels. This pick from Sejoy washes away bacteria and food residue with ease, offering three different flossing modes (soft, standard and robust) to tackle even the most stubborn remainders of your meals. It can even be used for up to a month on a single charge. $26 at Walmart

Walmart Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit $30 $45 Save $15 While there are many whitening strips on the market, these standbys excel in their ability to take 15 years of even the most stubborn stains off your teeth, whitening your smile an insane 25 times better than a typical whitening toothpaste. Each kit comes with 28 whitening strips — half for your top teeth and the others for your bottom teeth — for 14 half-hour treatments. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water $9 $10 Save $1 This cleanser and makeup remover is beloved by a legion of fans, including celebs like Drew Barrymore. The talk-show maven herself said of the Garnier favorite, "I pile on mascara until it feels like I need a pitchfork to get it off. In a few swipes, this water erases everything." There's no scrubbing necessary, either — all you have to do is apply the product to a cotton pad, press it onto your skin and swipe. The micelles in the formula work like a magnet by binding to oil in order to remove dirt, makeup, sunscreen and more, all the while cleansing and hydrating your skin. $9 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Auto

Think of your car as your personal oasis on the go — don't you want your it to be fresh and fabulous? From cleaning tools to accessories to maintenance needs, we've got you covered.

Walmart Ophanie Cordless Portable Tire Inflator $25 $80 Save $55 The proper tire pressure is essential for on-the-road safety, whether you're driving or biking. This bestselling pumper-upper ensures you'll always be riding smart, with four pre-set modes (car, bicycle, motorcycle and sporting equipment) to inflate to the correct capacity. There's even an automatic shut-off sensor, so you never have to worry about anything going pop. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Tuff Stuff Multi-Purpose Car Detailing Foam Cleaner $4 $7 Save $3 To prep your "home away from home" for the messy winter months, you'll need to, um, get Tuff. This stuff works on a range of car surfaces, including fabric, carpet and vinyl, to give your interiors a rejuvenating refresh. Simply cover the area with the spray, let it sit, scrub and wipe it away to reveal a bright and shiny result. $4 at Walmart

Walmart Jay Leno's Garage Leather Conditioner $5 $13 Save $8 Jay Leno knows a thing or two about cars — it's estimated the late-night legend owns around 180 different vehicles(!), which amounts to a whole lot of upkeep. So we trust his expertise when it comes to car detailing, and his eponymous conditioner is ideal for protecting and restoring your interior leather surfaces to a softer and more supple finish while also preventing aging and cracking. It also won't leave an unpleasant oily, greasy finish. $5 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Tech and electronics

You deserve a life upgrade, and your tech and entertainment setup is a great place to start — just take a peek at these electrifying options. And if these whet your appetite for some quality tech, we have more finds ready for your perusal right here.

Walmart HP 15.6" Windows Laptop $199 $379 Save $180 Including a year of Microsoft 365 gratis, this bestselling model is tailor-made for a student or home office worker. And let's be honest: the price just can’t be beat. Sure, it isn’t the most powerful laptop you can buy (we're talking 4GB of RAM and a 128GB solid state hard drive), but for word processing, web surfing, video streaming and social media, it’s more than enough. Happy buyers have lauded the fantastic battery life, crisp and bright visuals and easy set-up, making this an all-around solid buy. $199 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung 55" Class QN90C NEO QLED 4K Smart TV $998 $1,999 Save $1,001 With features like 4K upscaling, over 30 million pixels of viewing quality, Neo Quantum HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, you'll feel absolutely immersed in your favorite shows, movies and games when watching this Samsung stunner. And speaking of games — the Samsung Gaming Hub enables you to connect to a whole world of gaming even without a console, bringing a ton of video games right to your fingertips. $998 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Gifting

Tis the season for treating your loved ones to a little something special, and Walmart is a great place to start for checking off your "Nice" list. Here are some of our favorite early gifting selections, and you can check out more advent calendar fun right here.

Walmart Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024 $36 $45 Save $9 Let Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel, Moana and some of their pals join in on the holiday fun. Build a small scene for each princess — Ariel's undersea palace and Moana's boat, for example — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five players. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Clue Classic Mystery Board Game $10 $12 Save $2 If the board game lover in your life doesn't have this classic in their game night arsenal, you can rectify that immediately for a mere $10. 'Clue' is the gift that keeps on giving for family fun, and the whole clan will enjoy doing their detective work to figure out just what really happened to Mr. Boddy. Makes a fabulous Secret Santa/White Elephant gift too. $10 at Walmart

