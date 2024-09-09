Watch this mom fight back tears when she sees all of her kids finally home after 9 years

As every parent of grown-up kids knows, there's nothing like having all your children together again under one roof. And, in North Carolina, one grateful mom's dream came true when her two military sons surprised her by returning home together after nearly a decade apart.

Taylor and Randy Evans, who left their hometown to serve in the U.S. Army, reunited with their parents and younger sister over Memorial Day Weekend.

Taylor, a specialist in the Army, and Randy, who served overseas for eight years, hadn't been back at the same time since 2015. But when Randy finally moved closer to home, Taylor planned a surprise reunion with help from their grandma.

Their mom Leslie, a cosmetologist, was busy at work touching up their grandma's hair when the soldiers walked in to surprise her. Moments later, their younger sister, Lauren, arrived and didn't recognize Randy at first. When she did, she was overcome with emotion.

Later, the brothers also surprised their father, Clay, at his workplace completing a joyful reunion for the whole family.

