Weekly Horoscope: June 30-July 6, Happiness Awaits Near the New Moon

There is so much in life to love!

This week, we have a lot of celestial activity. Neptune (our planet of spirituality) retrogrades on July 2, giving us extra incentive to embrace love and kindness. If you haven’t told yourself in the mirror that you look beautiful recently, this is a week to do so.

Mercury (our planet of communication) becomes ignited in Leo, too. Our minds for the many weeks ahead will be filled with our desires: especially to have fun, live in the moment and express ourselves. Let yourself feel like a child again!

July 2 is a beautiful moment for a first date, to tell someone how you feel or to commit to a relationship. July 3 might be a bit rocky, as you struggle to find agreement on some matters, but sexy and powerful energy will be building all week. Your personal and professional lives can see big wins if you choose to take the lead.

A new moon in Cancer arrives on July 5. It is opening a door to one of the best periods for the year ahead, especially around your heart, family and emotions.

Read on for your horoscope this week!

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Horoscope Sign Aries

As much as you love to be the fire and charge ahead, Aries, this week is encouraging you to trust your heart and feel your emotions as purely as possible.

You will certainly sense a need to return to yourself, as well as the past, home and family. There is something great to be celebrated that has been building for quite some time; you may have to spend money, but it will bring you great happiness.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

You feel a great urgency to command your life, take the next adventure and journey into new territory, Taurus.

This week, a new door opens and you could find yourself filled with euphoria as you take the lead. Your friends will rally to you and your ideas, but you must channel your strength and beliefs into a mantra.

If you do so, you won’t just become one person fighting for something you believe in, you’ll become a champion of everyone who surrounds you!

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Horoscope Sign Gemini

Life has felt unique for a while, Gemini, but you’re a sojourner!

You know the next chapter is beginning. You’ll feel an uptick in your social life, especially around friends who agree with you, but you’ll also notice a need to assess where you stand with yourself.

On one hand you could be feeling confident, especially around who and what you’ve invested your time within. On the other, you may decide you need to refocus your efforts on other things — or revisit those who have supported you in the past.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Horoscope Sign Cancer

There is nothing more beautiful than you right now and there have been many moments where you felt people didn’t see that, Cancer. But this is your time to shine!

You are sitting on a booster rocket to take you to your goals. You hold the ignition. Press it. Fly! Choose what you want. Your friends will support you as you embark further, faster and deeper into uncharted territory.

Some of you may find a breakthrough with a friend who pushes you further into new places. If you work in the media, academics, spirituality or international relations, you’ll be especially blessed.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Horoscope Sign Leo

Expect to be buzzing with ideas as your dream world captivates you with iridescent colors, Leo.

Write down your dreams, desires and visions in a notebook. You’ll find that they are especially important in the many months to come.

The most important thing you can do this week is listen to the stillness, the sounds as they go by you, and feel them. Trust your intuition like it is your only sense you have left. Some of you could see big wins around career — especially when it comes to investments, large checks or negotiations.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Horoscope Sign Virgo

I can hear your laughter this week, Virgo. It echoes.

After so much pain, all you want is light. You must find a place of radical self-acceptance. Your life obviously does not look like how you may have imagined it, but isn’t there beauty in that? In the strength you have gained?

This week will once again encourage you to remember the friends who matter. You could even meet new ones through them or along the way! A very small few will realize their best friend is their life partner while others will recognize that a business associate can open the door to one of their greatest desires.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Horoscope Sign Libra

The ability to be powerful is something you’ve been learning for some time now, Libra, but power and being powerful are not always the same.

A deep sense of gratitude runs through you this week as you assess your long-term goals, what you’ve created and your legacy. To be great is wonderful, but to be greater is to share your gifts and love so brilliantly it radiates from you forever.

Some of you will see wins around a re-negotiation around your work life. This can be asking for more time off, figuring out a better work-life balance or working towards a lift in assets.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Horoscope Sign Scorpio

May your heart burn like the sun, Scorpio! May it radiate a trillion miles.

You’ve been courageous in so many ways, but the time has come for you to think bigger. You are like a wildfire on a mountain that catches the air. You are like a ripple of the ocean that becomes a tsunami.

My greatest wisdom for you? You must know what you desire and feel it, ensure that it has longevity and commit to it further whether that’s a plan, a project or a person.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Horoscope Sign Sagittarius

You trust everyone and no one at the exact same time, Sagittarius. Let the week ahead bring a mirror before your face.

The fire in your soul burns for connection, but you must also evaluate where you are vulnerable. Know that if you open up the softest side of you, life can be even more enjoyable.

On a different note, some of you may find that a shift occurs, allowing a bit more work-life balance. Perhaps, this may bring about opportunities for you to spend more time at home and with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

As much as you've got your own strenght, Capricorn, you also demand to be seen, heard and recognized!

This week brings your relationships up to the lens. After so many years of intensity, you really do like the vibe of people who don’t make you feel like love is hard. Regardless if single or attached, you can make promises with people who you trust.

On a different note, consider how your passions can be communicated and share them with your life-long friends. They have your back!



Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Horoscope Sign Aquarius

Storms surround you constantly, Aquarius, and you’re now getting better at brushing them off. You got it! Might as well pioneer forward and find a better path.

This week is giving you the desire to say, “I’m stronger.” As you get back into a rhythm, it’ll feel entirely enlightening. You’re back on your slay. You’ll look in the mirror at least once and say, “Getting better.”

On a different note, there may be improvement around money, family or real estate if you seize the day!

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Horoscope Sign Pisces

Pisces, sometimes the forecast says "sunshine" and other times it says "rain." You’ve learned recently that you need to walk out of your door looking hot, but you should always plan to bring an umbrella.

Your week is filled with magic and light. Some of you will fall in love. Some of you will realize that your best friend is your greatest treasure. Some of you will find true love just walking along the way.

If you’re in a relationship, you’ll commit to more adventures together — likely nearby travel — or you’ll introduce one another to friends. If you’re single and looking, get out there! The lover that you’re seeking is literally looking for you.

Kyle Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — is a celebrity astrologer who writes PEOPLE's weekly horoscopes. Learn more about him here!

