Weekly Horoscope: September 22-September 28, Unlock Your Passionate Desires with the Arrival of Autumn

See what this weekly horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign as we transition out of summer and into autumn

This week starts with the arrival of the Autumn Equinox on Sept. 22, marking the beginning for Libra season.

Astrologically, this brings further attention to our relationships, goals, communities and hidden realms. This time of year is particularly significant for union, commitment and partnership.

The period between Sept. 22 and Oct. 17 marks another notable period in the cosmos as Venus (the planet of love and beauty) makes its way into the depths of Scorpio, bringing tremendous passion and intensity to all relationships in the weeks ahead.

Your emotions will either be at an all-time high or you'll feel nothing at all, especially when it comes to love interests and passions. We may link with karmic unions, fatal attractions and magnetic lovers who consume our minds, bodies and souls.

Read on for what the cosmos have in store for your zodiac sign this week!



Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries

It’s time to get erotic and deep, Aries. You'll be feeling eager to merge with another in body, soul and heart in the weeks ahead.

Singles must be careful not to get entangled in a love affair that is all-consuming... you could get burned. Fleeting or casual connections will not appeal to you as much as you demand to own and be owned by someone you value completely.

Those in relationships will feel this energy more potently because the ability to bring great fire between you and a partner is heightened. Think about ways you can get experimental or experience lasting love.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Taurus

When it comes to relationships, Taurus, you have a deep desire to build them to the greatest depths possible. Your partnerships tend to be all-or-nothing — or rather, become possessive instead.

There is something seductive about being seen as someone’s prize and also considering them yours, whether you like it or not. Starting now, this energy will grow for the weeks ahead.

Ultimately, you are in one of the best periods of the year to make longterm promises, move in, get engaged or get married. If single, you may come across options who desire longterm commitment — so if that's the case, take the risk!

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Gemini

As the stars dance, Gemini, you’ll notice a newfound trend. Now and in the weeks to come, there’s going to be extra focus on your work-life balance with an emphasis on employment.

Perhaps, you may quickly find you’re able to take on bigger projects that may win you the favor of your bosses or clients. You may even notice that all of your work relationships are smoother than usual.

If you want to build your business or impress your coworkers, use the time now!

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancer

Welcome to one of the absolute best periods in 2024 for love and attraction, Cancer. You’re going to be especially popular now if you’re single.

However, don’t just sit there and wait for it to come to you! Harness this glow and go after the attractive suitors that intrigue you. Couples will also notice that there’s more playfulness and spice felt within their relationship, so plan some extra special dates and make the most of your time together to capitalize on this energy.

On a separate note, if you’d like to have kids or adopt, the stars are in your favor now. If you have children already, they will likely bring you extra happiness and make you proud.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Joy will be found at home now, Leo! In fact, you may find yourself in the mood to spend more time in your sacred space — or perhaps, even decorate it.

On another note, you could also be experiencing more harmony in your home with the people who live with you. The upcoming weeks will feel a bit wilder and more chaotic, so be sure to enjoy the peace and prosperity while you can.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Virgo

A fresh bout of energy is coming your way, Virgo, so you’ll want to jump right into it! You’ll certainly notice an uptick in your social media, with more invites to connect with people close to you.

If single, you'll have a slight edge around dating — perhaps, that special someone will come through your social network or online dating. You'll also have an advantage in persuasion, seduction and charm — use it wisely!

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Libra

It’s the beginning of birthday season and you’re ready to celebrate life, Libra! You likely already feel that major changes are around the corner — and you're right, they are.

There will be significant shifts calling your name and affecting your relationships. But before then, you’ll notice an urge to be more indulgent and hedonistic this week. You’ll be eager to treat yourself to beautiful possessions, treats and pleasure.

It is also very likely that you will be attracting more gifts, too. Some of them could be due to birthday season, but some may even fall in your lap out of luck!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Scorpio

Let the curtains part and take center stage, Scorpio. You are channeling Aphrodite and Eros at this time!

Starting now and for the weeks to come, you will feel more magnetic, beautiful and radiant than usual — so use it to your greatest advantage. Pleasure, attraction, romance, harmony and joy can all be yours!

If single, don’t miss this time to mix and mingle because a sweet new connection is likely looking for you. If coupled up, embrace sensuality on the deepest of levels and focus on what makes you both laugh.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Sagittarius

The universe is moving at a slightly softer rhythm this week, Sagittarius, despite there being so much been hustle and bustle in your social life.

While you're sure to resume a busy schedule in the weeks ahead, the cosmos are causing you to be a bit more reflective this week in the realm of love life, dating history and relationships. This energy isn’t the best to meet someone new, though it can help you get clarity about your desires and motivations.

If coupled up, you’ll likely feel an urge to get intimate behind closed doors. Cosy up with that special someone as you enjoy the beauty of one another’s presence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Capricorn

While there’s soon to be increased action in your professional life, Capricorn, there’s also going to be time to connect with people who you adore.

Starting now and lasting through the weeks ahead, you're entering a wonderful period to make sweet new memories with friends both old and new. Perhaps throw a party or expand your social circle to make the most of this time.

If single, now is the time to put yourself out there. Try asking friends for an introduction to potential suitors, work with a matchmaker or roll the dice on dating apps because someone could be looking your way!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Aquarius

A new trend will begin this week, Aquarius, one that'll be building in months ahead. Increased attention will be on your career, public recognition and professional life.

The best way to harness this glow is to leverage yourself in the world through social opportunities like dating, networking or mixing and mingling. This is also a fantastic energy to use when pitching ideas to bosses, applying for new jobs or launching campaigns that will put you at the center of attention.

Whatever it may be, make sure you work it!

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Pisces

You're aligned with the cosmos now more than ever before, Pisces. The universe is encouraging you to shake up your routine, embrace your spontaneity and step outside of the box.

One of the absolute best ways to harness this energy is to embarking upon some long-distance travel that could open your eyes up to vast new experiences. If you are willing to try out new exotic cuisines, music or culture, you may find that you’re forever changed.

Regarding relationships, this is an optimistic period if you're single. This is a fabulous time to date outside of your normal type, so take the risk and go for it!

Kyle Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — is a celebrity astrologer who writes PEOPLE's weekly horoscopes. Learn more about him here!

